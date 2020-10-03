Hayden flexed its muscles in a 43-6 rout of outmanned Osawatomie to pick up its first Class 3A district victory of the season.

Injuries and discipline issues reduced the visiting Trojans to a skeleton crew for Friday’s matchup. Osawatomie suited up just 14 players and was simply no match for the 4-1 Wildcats, who are used to competing with loaded rosters like Manhattan and Topeka High.

Hayden required just nine plays from scrimmage to score three touchdowns, mounting a 22-0 advantage early in the second quarter.

At halftime, Osawatomie had run 36 plays from scrimmage to just 13 by Hayden. The quick-strike offense of the Wildcats was in stark contrast to the slow-moving, grinding plan of the Trojans.

With so few players available, and with limited options at their disposal, Osawatomie repeatedly ran the same few plays between the tackles, sprinkling in an occasional pass. It wasn’t entirely ineffective. But once the Wildcats gained possession, their speed and precision passing was too much for the Trojans.

Hayden quarterback Johnny Holloway was 10-of-10 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

"It felt good to showcase what we can do," Holloway said. "My line gave me a great time. I was never under pressure. My receivers ran good routes and I just did my job. Tonight I felt like I was in a rhythm and everything kind of fell into place.

Holloway benefited from an array of talented receivers who were too tall and too swift for the Trojan defense to defend. In all, seven different receivers caught passes for Hayden.

"It feels great because I don’t have to worry about who I’m throwing to, because I know that they’re going to do their job," Holloway said. "I don’t worry about who’s running what route because they will make the play."

A fumble on Hayden’s first possession gave the Trojans an emotional lift in the first quarter, and Osawatomie kept the game scoreless for the first eight minutes. That’s when Hayden got untracked, going 67 yards in four plays capped by a 5-yard scoring run by Jack Konrade.

That score shifted the momentum, and Desmond Purnell bolted 35 yards for a score on Hayden’s next play from scrimmage.

Hayden’s next possession was just two plays long. Skyler Specht hauled in a Holloway toss with one hand and ran it in for a 31-yard score.

Holloway pitched a touchdown to Kaelin Rice just before intermission. Then immediately following the break, Purnell jetted 58 yards to score on the first play from scrimmage. Holloway threw his final touchdown pass, this one to Jordan Rainer, four minutes later to complete the scoring for Hayden.

"We’re still improving, which is what you want," Hayden coach Bill Arnold said. "We haven’t hit our peak yet. I was a little disappointed, not with our effort because I think we played hard, but we just didn’t play smart all night long.

"But at the same time, we had some guys step up and make some plays, which was good to see."

HAYDEN 43, OSAWATOMIE 6

Osawatomie (0-5, 0-2) … 0 … 0 … 0 … 6 – 6

Hayden (4-1, 1-0) … 8 … 21 … 14 … 0 – 43

Hayden – Konrade 5 yard run (Holloway pass to Purnell)

Hayden – Purnell 35 yard run (Specht kick)

Hayden – Specht 31 yard pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

Hayden – Rice 23 yard pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

Hayden – Purnell 58 yard run (Specht kick)

Hayden – Jordan Rainer 38 yard pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

Osawatomie – Carrow 9 yard run (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING­ — Osawatomie: Filipin 20-67, Carrow 17-67, Hanysak 1-4, Conrad 6-0, Whitaker 9-19; Hayden: Purnell 3-97, Konrade 3-28, Foster 2-6, Moore 5-21, Chisham 1-(minus)2.

PASSING — Osawatomie: Whitaker 5-11-0 67 yards; Hayden: Holloway 10-10-0 198 yards, Arnold 3-4-0 18 yards.

RECEIVING — Osawatomie: Lowe 1-21, Carrow 3-34, Hanysak 1-12; Hayden: Specht 3-59, Purnell 3-48, Rice 3-52, Triplett 1-8, Jordan Rainer 1-38, Becker 1-8, Thompson 1-2.

PUNTING — Osawatomie: Whitaker 1-28.0; Hayden: none.