Class 3A, District 7

Andale 66, Hesston 7

ANDALE — Andale improved to 2-0 in district play with a 66-7 win over the Hesston Swathers Friday in Andale.

Andale’s Eli Rowland rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Cody Parthemer added 111 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Ungles rushed for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third. Tank Keeter rushed for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown. Logan Spexarth and Jonah Meyer each added a rushing touchdown.

Hesston’s Ryan Eilert passed for 125 yards and a touchdown — a 98-yard strike to Brayden Schilling.

Andale is 5-0. Hesston is 3-2, 0-2 in district play, and hosts Halstead next week.

Hesston;7;0;0;0;—7

Andale;16;22;22;6;—66

Scoring

1q. H Schilling 98-yd. pass from Eilert (Schmidt kick) 8:12

1q. A Keeter 2-yd. run (Rowland run) 7:02

1q. A Ungles 30-yd. pass from Keeter (Rowland run) 1:27

2q. A Rowland 4-yd. run (Rowland run) 11:19

2q. A Rowland 25-yd. run (Rowland run) 4:22

2q. A Ungles 33-yd. run (pass failed) 1:51

3q. A Parthemer 10-yd. run (Ungles run) 11:04

3q. A Ungles 4-yd. run (Sullivan kick) 6:30

3q. A L.Spexarth 1-yd. run (Sullivan kick) 3:01

4q. A Meyer 1-yd. run (run failed) 9:13

Team stats

;Hes.;And.

First downs;6;31

Rushing-yards;20-34;60-467

Passing yards;135;42

Comp-att-int;6-25-3;2-5-1

Punts-avg.;6-31.5;0-0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-50;7-40

Time of poss.;19:47;27:31

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Arnold 9-34, Eilert 7-9, Bollinger 1-1, Taylor 3-(-3), Cox 1-(-7). Andale: Rowland 22-189, Parthemer 6-111, Engelbrecht 4-29, Keeter 5-23, L.Spexarth 3-17, Meyer 4-14, Marx 3-12, W.Spexarth 1-4, Nemechek 1-2, Butts 1-0, P.Spexarth 1-0.

PASSING — Hesston: Eilert 5-22-3, 125 yards; Ferralez 1-3-0, 10 yards. Andale: Keeter 2-4-1, 42 yards; Nemechek 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Schilling 1-98, Cox 1-10, Fry 1-10, Bollinger 1-9, Werner 2-8. Andale: Ungles 1-30, Meyer 1-12.

Missed field goals — none.

Clearwater 35, Halstead 18

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragons fell to unbeaten Clearwater 35-18 Friday in Class 3A district play in Halstead.

Clearwater trailed 12-7 after the first quarter, but took a 21-18 lead at the half and added two more scores in the second half.

Complete stats were unavailable, but Tanner Cash rushed for four touchdowns and passed for one to lead Clearwater.

Halstead’s Lakin Farmer rushed for a 91-yard touchdown and returned a fumble 50-yard for a touchdown. Cameron Kohr rushed for a score.

Halstead missed all three extra-point attempts.

Clearwater is 5-0, 2-0 in district play. Halstead is 2-3, 0-2 in district play, and plays Friday at Hesston.

Clearwater;7;14;7;7;—35

Halstead;12;6;0;0;—18

Scoring

1q. C Pierce 10-yd. pass from Cash (Walcher kick)

1q. H Farmer 91-yd. run (PAT failed)

1q. H Farmer 50-yd. fumble return (PAT failed)

2q. C Cash 2-yd. run (Walcher kick)

2q. C Cash 6-yd. run (Walcher kick)

2q. H Kohr 1-yd. run (PAT failed)

3q. C Cash 9-yd. run (Walcher kick)

4q. C Cash 17-yd. run (Walcher kick)

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel 62, Moundridge 48

GOESSEL — Jake Wiens rushed for 205 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Goessel Bluebirds to a 62-48 win over the Moundridge Wildcats Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Goessel.

Grant Bryant rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and passed for 38 yards and a touchdown. Kacen Smith added a rushing touchdown.

For Moundridge, Corbin Unruh rushed for 62 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Conquest rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. Braden Schmidt rushed for a touchdown. Jon Schlosser caught a touchdown pass.

Both teams are 2-3, 1-1 in district play. Goessel plays Friday at Fairfield. Moundridge hosts Attica-Argonia Friday.

Moundridge;12;6;8;22;—48

Goessel;16;20;12;14;—62

Scoring

1q. G Wiens 24-yd. run (Bryant run) 6:22

1q. M Unruh 1-yd. run (run failed) 4:28

1q. G Bryant 58-yd. run (Bryant run) 3:33

1q. M Unruh 13-yd. run (pass failed) 2:33

2q. G Smith pass from Bryant (Limon run) 9:52

2q. G Smith 45-yd. run (pass failed) 7:18

2q. G Wiens 3-yd. run (run failed) 5:57

2q. M Schmidt 2-yd. run (run failed) 1:18

3q. G Wiens 4-yd. run (run failed) 7:54

3q. M Unruh 1-yd. run (Everhart pass from Unruh) 4:25

3q. G Wiens 30-yd. run (run failed) 1:26

4q. M Schmidt 4-yd. run (run failed) 11:57

4q. G Wiens 16-yd. run (run failed) 9:21

4q. M Schlosser 35-yd. pass from Unruh (Unruh run) 9:04

4q. G Wiens 45-yd. run (Limon run) 2:24

4q. M Conquest 2-yd. run (Schlosser pass from Unruh) 1:05

Team stats

;Mdg.;Goe.

First downs;26;21

Rushing-yards;48-227;43-385

Passing yards;128;38

Comp-att-int;6-15-0;2-5-0

Punts-avg.;2-26.5;2-28.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0

Penalties-yards;12-125;13-115

Time of poss.;21:37;26:23

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Conquest 16-74, Unruh 16-62, Ptacek 6-37, Schmidt 7-31, Wedel 2-16, Stucky 1-7. Goessel: Wiens 22-205, Bryant 16-105, Smith 5-75.

PASSING — Moundridge: Unruh 8-14-0, 98 yards; Stucky 1-1-0, 30 yards. Goessel: Bryant 2-5-0, 38 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Schlosser 2-40, Unruh 1-30, Schrag 2-23, Dougherty 2-12, Brandewiede 1-9, Stucky 1-4. Goessel: Smith 1-21, Zogleman 1-17.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

(No other information reported)

Remington 38, Stanton County 0

Sedgwick 45, Ell-Saline 13

South Barber 30, Peabody-Burns 14

Burrton 45, Deerfield 31