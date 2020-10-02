Newton soccer

team falls

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team opened Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play with a 4-1 loss to Campus at Colt Stadium.

Newton scored on a corner kick from Santiago Fernandez to Eduardo Lopez-Garcia.

"Played well, just missed opportunities up top and broke down in the defensive third and they took advantage of our mishaps," Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. "Energy was good throughout the match. Everyone on the field gave 100 percent."

Campus is 6-3. Newton falls to 6-4 and hosts unbeaten Maize South at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Railer netters

4th at Hutch

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team placed fourth Thursday in a quadrangular at Hutchinson.

Garden City won the meet with 16 points. Hutchinson scored 12, followed by Dodge City at 11 and Newton at five.

Madelynn Hamm was third at first singles. Selena Aguilar was fourth at second singles. Hallie Watkins and Lucy Buller finished fourth at first doubles. Katie McMullin and Shelby Spreier finished fourth at second doubles.

Newton competes Monday at the AV-CTL I Championships at Maize South, followed by regionals Oct. 13 at Maize.