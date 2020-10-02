Railer seventh at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls’ golf team finished seventh out of 12 teams Thursday at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park.

Buhler won the meet at 355, followed by Winfield at 361 and Maize at 363. Newton shot a 383.

Lauren Specht of Buhler was top medalist at 80. Britney Wessley of Maize South was second at 81 and Callie Cooper of Buhler at 82.

Newton was led by Lindsey Warsnak, who tied for ninth at 85. Mallory Seirer tied for 20th at 93. Jaye Skinner tied for 29th at 99. Alyssa Lujano and Cadence Altum each tied for 46th at 106.

Hutchinson Inv.

Thursday

Carey Park

Par 71, 5,111 yards

Team scores — Buhler 355, Winfield 361, Maize 363, Maize South 368, Hays 369, Derby 381, Newton 383-106, Salina South 383-124, Dodge City 386, Goddard Eisenhower 393, Campus 406, Hutchinson 446.

Top 10 — 1. Lauren Specht Buh. 80, 2. Britney Wessley MS 81, 3. Callie Cooper Buh. 82, T3. Lexie Ridder Mai. 82, T3. Taleia McCrae Hys. 82, 6. Elly Bertholf Win. 84, 7. Lindsey Warsnak New. 85, 8. Olivia Allen Mai. 86, 9. Zoe Norton SS 88, T9. Anna Lindebak MS 88, T9. Nina Frees SS 88, T9. Savanna Nickum Win. 88.

Other Newton scores — T20. Mallory Seire 93, T29. Jaye Skinner 99, T46. Alyssa Lujano 106, T46. Cadence Altum 106.

Hesston falls to Trinity Academy

HESSTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team fell to Wichita Trinity Academy in four sets Thursday at Hesston.

The Swathers fell 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.

"This was a very competitive night of volleyball, even though we came out on the short end in all three matches," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "Trinity has a strong program, and we competed well against them and made some good improvements from previous matches. This was a good night for all of our teams to have a number of moments where they were playing at a higher level than where we have been for most of the season so far, and we hope to continue moving in that direction."

Hesston is 4-9 and plays Tuesday at Nickerson with Larned.

Hesston stats

Kills — Sophia Becker 10, Alex Martin 10, Harley Ferralez 8, Addi Copeland 2, Caryn Yoder 2, Katie Kueker 1.

Assists — Humphreys 14, Ferralez 13, Yoder 2, Martin 2, Brooklyn Diederich 2.

Aces — Kueker 3, Yoder 2, Ferralez 2, Humphreys 1.

Blocks — Kueker 2, Martin 2, Copeland 1, Diederich 1, Becker 1.

Digs — Ferralez 17, Yoder 13, Martin 12, Humphreys 9, Brynn Johnston 4, Faith Elliott 1, Diederich 1, Kueker 1.

JV — Wichita Trinity Academy def. Hesston 25-19, 21-25, 15-12.

C team — Wichita Trinity Academy def. Hesston 3 25-12, 16-25, 15-10.

Sedgwick sweeps Bennington

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins over Bennington Thursday.

Sedgwick won the first match 25-19, 25-6; and the second match 25-10, 25-19.

Sedgwick is 25-4 and hosts Remington at 10 a.m. Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball

Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Olathe Northwest 11-0 (last week 2), 2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 13-0 (3), 3. Blue Valley West 6-1 (4), 4. Washburn Rural 14-2 (1), 5. Blue Valley 8-5 (5), 6. Lawrence Free State 10-7 (NR), 7. Blue Valley North 6-5 (6), 8. Gardner-Edgerton 5-3 (8), 9. Derby 9-6 (9), 10. Hutchinson 11-3 (10).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 9-2 (1), 2. St. James Academy 10-2 (2), 3. Lansing 16-0 (3), 4. Bishop Carroll 10-1 (4), 5. Seaman 18-3 (8), 6. Mill Valley 10-2 (7 in 6A), 7. Bonner Springs 14-2 (6), 8. Maize South 12-2 (NR), 9. Spring Hill 15-5 (7), 10. Andover 13-2 (9).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 18-2 (1), 2. McPherson 15-1 (5 in 5A), 3. Circle 12-5 (2), 4. Bishop Miege 3-6 (5), 5. Buhler 11-6 (4), 6. Louisburg 10-5 (7), 7. Eudora 7-3 (8), 8. Clay Center 11-4 (6), 9. Nickerson 11-8 (3), 10. Atchison 11-5 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Sabetha 16-0 (1), 2. Royal Valley 15-2 (2), 3. Cheney 12-3 (3), 4. Smoky Valley 15-1 (4), 5. Wichita Trinity Academy 9-2 (6), 6. Phillipsburg 16-0 (8), 7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 15-3 (7), 8. West Franklin 15-2 (NR), 9. Rock Creek 14-3 (NR), 10. Nemaha Central 10-5 (9).

Class 2A — 1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 14-0 (3), 2. Smith Center 15-1 (4), 3. Garden Plain 12-2 (2), 4. Hillsboro 13-2 (NR), 5. Wabaunsee 15-3 (1), 6. Belle Plaine 14-1 (9), 7. Ellinwood 18-4 (5), 8. SEDGWICK 21-4 (6), 9. Herington 15-1 (7), 10. Jefferson County North 15-3 (8).

Class 1A – Division 1 — 1. Pretty Prairie 12-0 (2), 2. Burlingame 17-0 (3), 3. Olpe 14-2 (1), 4. Lebo 11-2 (5), 5. Central Plains 14-4 (1 in 1A Division 2), 6. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7), 7. Victoria 11-2 (9), 8. Sylvan-Lucas 19-2 (NR), 9. Udall 11-1 (NR), 10. Jackson Heights 11-4 (NR).

Class 1A – Division 2 — 1. Attica 12-2 (2), 2. Golden Plains 17-3 (4), 3. South Central 12-2 (10 in 1A Division 1), 4. Hanover 12-3 (6 in 1A Division 1), 5. St. Francis 12-3 (3), 6. Hutchinson Central Christian 11-3 (6), 7. Dighton 15-3 (10), 8. Argonia 12-4 (NR), 9. Wheatland-Grinnell 13-5 (7), 10. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 10-5 (4 in 1A Division 1).

Central Kansas League

Standings

;League;overall

;W-L;W-L

Smoky Valley;6–0;17–1

Halstead;6–1;16–6

Hillsboro;4–1;13–2

Hoisington;4–2;16–8

Nickerson;3–2;13–8

Lyons;4–3;13–7

Pratt;1–4;7–11

Hesston;1–4;4–8

Haven;1–6;1–14

Larned;0–7;0–21

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dave Mason, Dennis London, Ken Lieske, Bob Schmidt -5.

2. Carvin Thiessen, Ed Hodge, Narci Larez, Leo Griffith -3.

3. Dewayne Morgan, Paul Jones, Walt Long, Jose Ramos -3.

Closest to the hole on 3 — Wil Besore. Longest putt on 9 — Ron Bogle.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

NAIA Pre-Season Polls

Women

RANK;LY;SCHOOL;POINTS

1;2;College of Idaho (8 FPV);513

2;6;Taylor (Ind.) (3);500

3;1;Madonna (Mich.) (7);498

4;4;St. Francis (Ill.);486

5;NR;Wayland Baptist (Texas) (1);444

6;23;Dordt (Iowa);440

7;10;Huntington (Ind.);425

8;8;Milligan (Tenn.);394

9;5;Aquinas (Mich.);392

10;7;Indiana Wesleyan;384

11;19;Carroll (Mont.);369

12;16;Oklahoma City;364

13;13;Cornerstone (Mich.);291

13;18;Lewis-Clark State (Idaho);291

15;NR;The Master's (Calif.);272

16;15;Oregon Tech;264

17;14;Southeastern (Fla.);261

18;NR;Morningside (Iowa);248

19;NR;Saint Mary (Kan.);226

20;17;Embry-Riddle (Ariz.);223

21;25;Montana Western;197

22;NR;Saint Francis (Ind.);161

23;22;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);139

24;NR;Friends (Kan.);111

25;24;Columbia (Mo.);109

Receiving Votes: Shawnee State (Ohio) 95, Vanguard (Calif.) 84, Eastern Oregon 84, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 77, Concordia (Neb.) 70, Benedictine (Kan.) 46, Montreat (N.C.) 35, Hastings (Neb.) 15, Cumberlands (Ky.) 5, Baker (Kan.) 4, Montana Tech 3.

Men

1;2;Taylor (Ind.) [8 FPV];574

2;1;Oklahoma City [10];557

3;3;Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) [2];556

4;6;Saint Mary (Kan.) [1];533

5;4;Embry-Riddle (Ariz.);531

6;17;Huntington (Ind.);483

7;5;College of Idaho;482

8;9;The Master's (Calif.);446

9;8;Indiana Wesleyan;410

10;12;Southern Oregon;403

11;11;Antelope Valley (Calif.);383

12;16;Dordt (Iowa);382

13;14;Milligan (Tenn.);370

14;7;Shawnee State (Ohio);340

15;18;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);330

16;15;Oregon Tech;301

17;NR;Carroll (Mont.);288

18;20;Goshen (Ind.);225

19;13;Rocky Mountain (Mont.);224

20;NR;Cornerstone (Mich.);215

21;19;Eastern Oregon;206

22;24;Columbia (Mo.);181

23;NR;Montreat (N.C.);173

24;25;Wayland Baptist (Texas);152

25;NR;William Carey (Miss.);140

Receiving Votes: Doane (Neb.) 116, St. Francis (Ill.) 90, Baker (Kan.) 85, Dakota State (S.D.) 73, Montana Tech 39, Westmont (Calif.) 31, Aquinas (Mich.) 20, UC Merced (Calif.) 19, Campbellsville (Ky.) 17, Loyola (La.) 11, Xavier (La.) 11, Evangel (Mo.) 8