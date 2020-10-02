SHAWNEE MISSION — The Newton High School gymnastics team placed third Tuesday at the five-team Shawnee Mission Northwest quintangular at the Indian Creek Center.

Lawrence Free State won the meet at 103.45, followed by Shawnee Mission Northwest at 96.2 and Newton at 94.3.

Newton was led by Toria Thaw, who took third in all-around at 33.4. Thaw was second on the balance beam at 9.0, third on vault at 8.8, fifth on the floor exercises at 8.4 and eighth on the uneven parallel bars at 7.2.

Elisa Fernandez was ninth in all-around at 31.1, followed by Elise Jantz in 10th at 29.8. Fernandez was seventh on the floor at 8.1 and ninth on the beam at 7.8.

"It was the first meet in which we saw Lawrence and Free State," Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. "Toria was able to pull out a few places despite a harsh start on bars and several girls had good improvements. We’re still not 100 percent, but we’re better and moving up. Elisa and Toria had no fall beam routines and Elisa had her high on bars with a few improvements from last meet. Our vault is looking good with Elise and Elisa doing new vaults. We’re proud of the hard work and improvements we’ve seen in each of the girls and excited to perform for our home crowd this weekend."

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational at noon Saturday.