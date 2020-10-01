The Halstead High School cross country team got a good taste of what’s in store for it at the Class 3A regional meet Thursday at the Halstead Invitational at the Wedgewood Golf Course.

Five of the 10 teams assigned to the regional Oct. 24 at Southeast of Saline High School competed at the Halstead meet, including four of the top five boys’ teams.

Southeast of Saline won the boys’ team title with 43 points, followed by Smoky Valley at 59, Cheney at 121, Wichita Collegiate at 145 and Halstead at 151. Only Cheney was assigned to a different regional.

In the girls’ team standings, Southeast of Saline won at 43, followed by Circle at 97, Smoky Valley at 100, Cheney at 107 and Clearwater at 133. Halstead was sixth at 134.

There were 17 teams in competition.

"It was a great day to run," Halstead coach Curtis Vermillion said. "There was a little wind. The kids said they could feel it a little out there. The guys and gals at their home meet, you have a little more energy and a little more expectation, a little more pressure on you too. I was pleased with the way the guys and gals both ran."

Only two teams from each 3A regional will advance to state this year.

"The same group except for Cheney is going to our regional, I found out today," Vermillion said. "We’ve got our work cut out for us. We had some guys medaled in the top 15, maybe the top 10. Our season isn’t over with. I’ve been pleased with what we’re doing and we’re starting to hit our strides."

Erin Hammeke of Ellinwood won the girls’ race in 19:14, 45 seconds ahead of Jentrie Alderson of Southeast of Saline. Gracie Lambert of Smoky Valley was third at 20:24.

Ryan Heline of Smoky Valley won the boys’ race in 16:21, 23 seconds ahead of Luke Gleason of Southeast. Dominic Jackson of Southeast was third, a second behind Gleason.

For the Halstead boys, Hayden Davis was ninth in 17:35.69, followed by Thomas Porch in 12th in 17:38.96, Aiden Allmon in 35th in 18:59.36, Spencer Johnson in 41st in 19:20.07, Austin Radke in 62nd in 20:11.98, Nickolas Mendez in 66th in 20:27.37 and Andrew Thompson in 67th in 20:28.32.

For the Halstead girls, Parker Schroeder was 14th in 22:13.66, Elena Flask was 18th in 22:33.86, Leah Weber was 29th in 23:52.01, Katelyn Davis was 35th in 24:13.54, Grace Lee was 38th in 24:46.96, Mattea Weber was 41st in 25:14.10 and Kyree Shields was 46th in 25:48.46.

Halstead competes Thursday at the Burrton Invitational at Harvey County West Park and returns to Wedgewood Oct. 15 for the Central Kansas League meet.

"We just have to prepare for a tough (regional) course up there," Vermillion said. "We have Burrton next week, then here. We just have to take them one at a time. We just have to believe in ourselves. We have to close the gap between our three, four and five and our one and two. I’m seeing improvement every day in practice. Our times are coming down. Our training is going well."