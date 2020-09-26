Hayden junior cross country star Tanner Newkirk knew he was putting his three-race winning streak in jeopardy when the Wildcats made the late decision to enter Saturday’s Washburn Rural Sunflower Showdown at T-Town.

After all, the Showdown field included defending Class 6A state champion Daniel Harkin of Manhattan, last year’s 5A runner-up Treyson True, of Emporia, and the defending 4A champ Cormick Logue, of Girard, as well as four other 6A and 5A state medalists.

But Newkirk, last fall’s 4A runner-up, knew that win or lose, Saturday’s competition would help him down the road.

Winning the title was a huge added bonus, with Newkirk overtaking Harkin down the home stretch to win in a personal-best 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 40.7 seconds, while Harkin was second in 15:41.9.

"Coach (DeJuan) Gardenhire made it happen, but I was really trying to get into this meet because there’s a lot of amazing talent here,’’ Newkirk said. "I really didn’t think I’d win it with all this great competition, but every race I go into I’m going to try to win and I had the opportunity at the end so I took it.

"The best runners in the state are here and it’s an honor to run with those guys. It’s awesome.’’

Newkirk was able to stay with the lead pack until he and Harkin opened up a little distance on the field late in the race. Newkirk stayed on Harkin’s shoulder until winning with a late sprint.

"My strategy was to stay with the lead pack and then if I had it in me just try to kick hard the last 100 (meters),’’ Newkirk said. "And that’s what I did.’’

Logue finished third in 15:47.8, while Free State’s Ben Shryock was fourth (15:53.9) and Topeka West sophomore Lenny Njoroge fifth in a personal-best time of 15:57.3. True finished 11th (16:18.2).

Free State edged Aquinas, the defending 5A team champion, by a 44-48 margin for the team title.

Washburn Rural’s girls also had plenty to cheer about Saturday, with sophomore Madeline Carter finishing second in 19:35.2 to lead the Junior Blues to the team championship by a 40-45 margin over Centennial League rival Manhattan.

"I was really happy with them,’’ Washburn Rural coach Matt Swedlund said. "The last two weeks, I don’t know if it’s the (starting) boxes we’ve been in or what, but we’ve started a little slow and then moved up real fast.’’

Carter, second behind Manhattan’s Jenna Keeley, was one of four Rural runners in the top 10, with freshman Sydney Laster finishing fourth (20:08.1), junior Khloi Bird fifth (20:08.8) and senior Keely Wagner sixth (20:10.0).

"We did a little bit of pack running and had three all together today and it was great,’’ Swedlund said.

Carter was happy with her performance and feels like she’s continuing to improve as the year goes on.

"I felt really good,’’ Carter said. "I really wanted to push myself today and compete well. Manhattan’s a big competitor of ours, so we wanted to stick with them and it ended up working in the end.

"I trained all summer, so it was kind of weird seeing me in the 20s for these first few (meets), but just putting the work in at practice and pushing myself really hard against these tough teams helps my time a lot, so I’m really thankful to run against such great people.’’

GIRLS

Team scores

Washburn Rural 40, Manhattan 45, Aquinas 70, Free State 80, Emporia 123, Junction City 159.

Individual results

1. Keeley, Man, 19:11.6; 2. Carter, WR, 19:35.2; 3. Knopp, Man, 19:56.5; 4. Laster, WR, 20:08.1; 5. Bird, WR, 20:08.8; 6. Wagner, WR, 20:10.0; 7. Ward, Aq, 20:19.6; 8. Henningson, Man, 20:24.3; 9. Babbitt, FS, 20:38.5; 10. Rockers, FS, 20:41.5.

BOYS

Team scores

Free State 44, Aquinas 48, Manhattan 56, Hayden 112, Emporia 128, Washburn Rural 131.

Individual results

1. Newkirk, Hay, 15:40.7; 2. Harkin, Man, 15:41.9; 3. Logue, Girard, 15:53.9; 4. Shryock, FS, 15:53.9; 5. Njoroge, Topeka West, 15:57.3; 6. Hazen, Aq, 16:00.1; 7. Seger, Aq, 16:04.2; 8. Stone, FS, 16:10.4; 9. Higgerson, Aq, 16:11.5; 10. Keathley Helms, FS, 16:17.4.