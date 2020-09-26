MANHATTAN – With a new head coach and a new core group of players to lean on this season, Topeka High’s circumstances to start the season were always going to be more challenging than the last three years.

Throw in a season-opening road game against Manhattan, which was playing in its fourth game of the year, and a pandemic changing routines and processes for everyone, and the recipe was in place for a difficult night.

That’s what happened as the Trojans fell to the Indians, 42-6, Friday night at Bishop Stadium.

First-year head coach Carlos Kelly, a longtime assistant who took over this spring for former coach Walt Alexander, wasn’t making excuses, but did admit to the unique challenge his team faced Friday.

"Just that pre-game prep," Kelly said. "Like, what time are we supposed to be here? What time should they get to the locker room? Do I eat before then? All those things that you work out with the first game, and when you’re in your fourth game, you’ve worked those bugs out.

"It didn’t play out in our favor."

The Indians came out firing on all cylinders in the opening half, scoring on each of their four possessions with methodical drives to jump to a 28-0 lead. Senior quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner ran for a pair of short touchdowns and connected with junior receiver Joe Hall for a 23-yard score, while junior Talique Houston showed some moves, juking his way for a 6-yard touchdown.

For the Trojans, a slow start offensively put the game out of reach quickly. By midway through the second quarter, Topeka High had just 4 net yards before Tylan Alejos broke through the Manhattan defense for a 50-yard scamper and the team’s first first down of the night.

The Trojans picked up a pair of key first downs to keep the ball moving, but stalled in the red zone and opted for a field-goal attempt. The ensuing snap was fumbled, forcing kicker Tae Thomas to scramble and throw a 10-yard pass to Diego Carr that came up short of the first down.

Topeka High’s lone touchdown came in the third quarter, with freshman quarterback BJ Canady showing some poise under pressure, hitting senior Naz Phillips in stride for a 50-yard score. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder making his first start finished with a game-high 120 yards and zero interceptions, but completed just 11 of 25 passes.

"BJ has a live, great, talented arm," Kelly said. "He’s kind of forced into the spotlight, ASAP, be it from injuries or transfers – it is what it is. He has a lot to work on as the game aspect of concepts, but he has a lot of talent."

Both teams struggled with penalties throughout the night, with Manhattan whistled 15 times for 126 yards, while the Trojans had 11 penalties for 80 yards.

Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz was pleased with the way his team performed on the whole, and attributed some of his team’s mistakes to just being over aggressive.

"We’ve got to clean some things up," he said. "A lot of them were on special teams for us. We set up that wall and we had some physical hits, and you just can’t do that anymore in football."

MANHATTAN 21, TOPEKA HIGH 14

Topeka High (0-1) ... 0 ... 0 ... 6 ... 0 ... — ... 6

Manhattan (2-2) ... 21 ... 7 ... 7 ... 7 ... — ... 42

Manhattan – Aschenbrenner 9 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan – Aschenbrenner 3 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan – Hall 23 pass from Aschenbrenner (Snowden kick)

Manhattan – Houston 6 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan – Hall 17 pass from Aschenbrenner (Snowden kick)

Topeka High – Phillips 50 pass from Canady (Kick failed)

Manhattan – Reid 2 run (Snowden kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Topeka High: Alejos 11-66, Canady 7-9, Carr 1-1, Smith 2-(minus) 14. Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 18-77, Houston 7-66, Reid 9-39, Newby 5-26, Schartz 3-9, Hall 1-2.

Passing — Topeka High: Canady 11-25-0, 120 yards; Thomas 1-1-0, 10 yards. Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 7-9-0, 92 yards; Schartz 1-1-0, 13 yards.

Receiving — Topeka High: Phillips 1-50, Williams 2-28, Kincade 3-21, Smith 1-12, Carr 1-10, Alejos 4-9. Manhattan: Hall 3-52, Brown 1-21, Newby 2-19, Reid 1-13, Robinson 1-0.

Punting — Topeka High: Smith 4-37.75. Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 1-54.