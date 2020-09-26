HESSTON — The Hesston Swather football team missed some first-half opportunities and Wichita Collegiate was able to grind it out on the ground in the second half to claim a 31-10 win Friday in Class 3A district play at Hobbs Stadium.

"We had our shot and we had some minor mistakes that killed that first drive," Hesston coach Tyson Bauerle said. "That could have changed a bunch, or it could not have. You never know with high school kids. You wish you could have had a couple play calls back. There were some plays we could have executed a little better. Penalties in the red zone hurt. We gave up a pick later on. You have to finish."

Collegiate sophomore quarterback Wesley Fair had 37 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for a touchdown.

"That quarterback is good," Bauerle said. "He runs hard. He falls forward. We’ve got to do a better job of getting off blocks up front."

Hesston’s Ryan Eilert hit 20 of 46 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. Ben Bollinger had seven catches for 81 yards

Neither team did much on offense in the first half with Hesston winning the field position battle for most of the time. The Swathers got to the Collegiate one early in the game, but Collegiate held them on downs.

Collegiate finally mounted a drive with 2:52 left that ended with a 50-yard Jack Duarte field goal as time expired.

"We had done a good job of wrapping up, but then we got kind of hesitant," Bauerle said. "We didn’t wrap up at times and four-yard plays started going for 10. The kid boots a 50-yarder. We have to finish the drive and we have to finish the half."

Collegiate held a 117-71 advantage in total offense in the first half.

Collegiate went 69 yards on its first drive in 10 plays, taking more than seven minutes on the drive and scoring on a four-yard Wesley Fair run.

Hesston replied with a hook and lateral play for a total of 75 yards. After three straight incomplete passes, Andrew Schmidt hit a 22-yard field goal.

The Swathers got the ball back on a fumble one play from scrimmage later, but gave it back on a 17 interception.

On fourth and one from the Collegiate 38, Fair ran 62 yards for the score. After Hesston gave up the ball on downs on its own 30, Wesley Fair hit a 30-yard pass to Michael Fair for a touchdown.

Hesston finally hit the end zone on a three-play, 55-yard drive that ended on a four-yard pass from Eilert to Brayden Schilling. Collegiate recovered the on-side kick. The Spartans went 51 yards in eight plays, scoring on a one-yard Wesley Fair run.

A interception on the Hesston 10 allowed Collegiate to run out the clock.

"The kids played hard and they played with a lot of effort," Bauerle said. "It came down to a lot of small execution."

Hesston plays at 7 p.m. Friday at 4-0 Andale, which downed Halstead 43-12.

W.Collegiate;0;3;7;21;—31

Hesston;0;0;3;7;—10

Scoring

2q. WC Duarte 50-yd. field goal :00

3q. WC W.Fair 4-yd. run (Gagnon kick) 4:05

3q. H Schmidt 22-yd. field goal 3:03

4q. WC W.Fair 62-yd. run (Gagnon kick) 7:28

4q. WC M.Fair 30-yd. pass from W.Fair (Gagnon kick) 6:59

4q. H Schilling 4-yd. pass from Eilert (Schmidt kick) 6:19

4q. WC W.Fair 3-yd. run (Gagnon kick) 3:01

Team stats

;WC;Hes.

First downs;17;13

Rushing-yards;51-287;20-57

Passing yards;35;193

Comp-att-int;3-12-0;20-46-2

Punts-avg.;4-44.3;4-35.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;11-85;2-10

Individual stats

RUSHING — Wichita Collegiate: W.Fair 37-220, Chugg 2-8, Phelps 11-64, team 1-(-5). Hesston: Arnolds 5-75, Eilert 12-6, Taylor 1-(-6), Diller 1-(-3), team 1-(-15).

PASSING — Wichita Collegiate: W.Fair 3-12-0, 35 yards. Hesston: Eilert 20-46-2, 193 yards.

RECEIVING — Wichita Collegiate: Chugg 2-5, M.Fair 1-30. Hesston: Bollinger 7-81, Cox 4-20, Werner 2-29, Schilling 5-40, Arnold 2-23.

Missed field goals — none.