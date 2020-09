TV-RADIO (reverse header)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.—Russia Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, cable 32

4 p.m.—NHRA AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals qualifying, FS1, cable 60

6:30 p.m.—Alsco 300, NBCSN, cable 78

BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.—Detroit at Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34

6:07 p.m.—Milwaukee vs. St. Louis, FOX, cable 4

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.—Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TNT, cable 30

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.—Central Florida at East Carolina, ABC, cable 10

11 a.m.—Florida at Mississippi, ESPN, cable 32

11 a.m.—Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN2, cable 33

11 a.m.—Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPNU, cable 244

11 a.m.—Kentucky at Auburn, SEC, cable 276

11 a.m.—Kansas State at Oklahoma, FOX, cable 4

11:30 a.m.—Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse

12:30 p.m.—Iowa State at Texas Christian, FS1, cable 60

1:30 p.m.—Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi, FSKC+, cable 76

2:30 p.m.—West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ABC, cable 10

2:30 p.m.—Texas at Texas Tech, FOX, cable 4

2:30 p.m.—Mississippi State at Louisiana State, CBS, cable 12

2:30 p.m.—Army at Cincinnati, ESPN, cable 32

2:30 p.m.—Texas-El Paso at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN2, cable 33

3 p.m.—Georgia at Arkansas, SEC, cable 276

5 p.m.—Texas State vs. Boston College, FSKC+, cable 76

6 p.m.—Alabama at Missouri, ESPN, cable 32

6:30 p.m.—Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU, cable 244

6:30 p.m.—Florida State at Miami, Fla., ABC, cable 10

6:30 p.m.—Tennessee at South Carolina, SEC, cable 276

9:15 p.m.—Troy at Brigham Young, ESPN, cable 32

GOLF

7:30 a.m.—Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, TGC, cable 79

2 p.m.—Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, NBC, cable 3

HOCKEY

7 p.m.—Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, NBC, cable 3

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.—Belmont Park Live, FS1, cable 60

RUGBY

1 p.m.—Saracens vs. Racing 92, NBCSN, cable 78

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.—Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN, cable 78

8:55 a.m.—Everton vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN, cable 78

11:30 a.m.—Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion, NBC, cable 3

Noon—Women, Chicago at Washington, CBS, cable 12

RADIO

BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.—Detroit at Kansas City, KSAL, 1150-AM

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.—Kansas State at Oklahoma, KSAL, 1150-AM

6 p.m.—Bethany at Southwestern, KVOB, 95.5-FM

6:30 p.m.—Kansas at Baylor, KZUH, 92.7-FM

LOCAL SCHEDULE (reverse header)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

BASEBALL

Detroit at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Kansas Wesleyan at Newton, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

Kansas Wesleyan at Avila, Mo., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Kansas Wesleyan at Southwestern, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Salina South at Newton, 8:30 a.m.

Ell-Saline & Southeast of Saline at Lyons, 9 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Herington, 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY (reverse header)

HIGH SCHOOL

REPUBLIC COUNTY INVITATIONAL

At Belleville C.C.

BOYS

Team scores

Marysville 35, Clay Center 36, Republic County 100, Pike Valley 103, Phillipsburg 103, Tescott 138.

Top 10 individuals

1. Eilert, St. John’s Beloit, 17:49.32. 2. Lundine, Beloit, 18:01.76. 3. Smith, CC, 18:07.10. 4. Lee, Mary, 18:18.05. 5. S.Miller, Mary, 18:38.61. 6. Porter, Belo, 18:50.09. 7. Wright, CC, 18:53.66. 8. Pinkerton, Ph, 19:11.31. 9. Garcia, Concordia, 19:22.54. 10. I.Miller, Mary, 19:28.31.

GIRLS

Team scores

Concordia 37, Marysville 43, Clay Center 62, Republic County 77.

Top 10 individuals

1. Letourneau, St. John’s Beloit, 22:33.77. 2. Zarybnicky, Hanover, 22:39.70. 3. Koester, Con, 23:15.40. 4. O’Neil, Mary, 23:15.59. 5. Gilkeson, Con, 23:18.34. 6. Balluch, Beloit, 23:29.23. 7. Enochs, Smith Center, 23:31.31. 8. Larson, CC, 23:54.54. 9. Sleichter, CC, 24:33.92. 10. Beikmann, Linn, 24:41.14.

McPHERSON INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Team scores

Winfield 56, Wichita Trinity 68, Dodge City 80, Andale 89, Hays 118, Clearwater 138, McPherson 144, Buhler 189, El Dorado 246.

Top 10 individuals

1. Labrue, Win, 17:03.96. 2. Meyer, Wichita Collegiate, 17:31.68. 3. Griffith, Salina Central, 17:34.68. 4. Achilles, MP, 17:46.08. 5. Landeros, DC, 17:49.75. 6. Winter, And, 18:04.20. 7. Marquez, DC, 18:05.40. 8. Tarin, Win, 18:10.34. 9. Priest, Win, 18:10.75. 10. Barnes, And, 18:14.30.

Other Salina Central individuals

28. Tibbits, 19:32.26. 64. Shea, 22:48.21.

GIRLS

Team scores

Dodge City 38, Hays 51, Winfield 86, Hutchinson 127, Wichita Trinity 143, Andale 157, Clearwater 165, Salina Central 196, Buhler 216.

Top 10 individuals

1. Larson, DC, 21:10.83. 2. Rodriguez, DC, 21:23.13. 3. Trotter, Clear, 21:35.37. 4. Inskeep, Hu, 21:58.12. 5. Jaeger, Ha, 22:15.07. 6. Myers, Win, 22:16.13. 7. Foster, Hu, 22:20.73. 8. Orozco, DC, 22:25.97. 9. Zimmerman, Ha, 22:27.32. 10. Albers, Ha, 22:29.52.

Salina Central individuals

22. White, 23:52.51. 25. Devila, 24:15.68. 46. Young, 27:03.94. 57. Helton, 29:41.28. 60. Strommen, 31:16.65.

JUNIOR VARSITY

McPHERSON INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Team scores

Not submitted.

Salina Central individuals

67. Carano, 27:30.08. 71. Pyeatt, 29:16.47.

GIRLS

Team scores

Hays 17, Dodge City 47, Hutchinson 79.

Salina Central individuals

50. Mendenhall, 33:46.98. 61. Am.Coykendall, 39:40.00. 62. Al.Coykendall, 40:42.00.

LOCAL FOOTBALL (reverse header)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

8th grade—Lakewood 36, Manhattan Anthony 6

7th grade—Lakewood 14, Manhattan Anthony 6

Marysvile 14, Salina South 8

LOCAL GOLF (reverse header)

HOLE-IN-ONE

WHO: Gordon Richardson.

WHERE: Salina Municipal G.C.

WHEN: September 15, 2020.

HOLE: No. 11.

DISTANCE:122 yards.

CLUB USED: 5-hybrid.

WITNESSES: Ron Baumberger, Jerry Jones, Jim Vanderyacht.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

MAIZE SOUTH INVITATIONAL

At Auburn Hills G.C., par 72

Team scores

Andover 182, Maize 194, Maize South 204, Andover Central 204, Salina South 206, Goddard 235.

Salina South individuals

6. Frees, 47. 12. Norton, 51. 13. Roudybush, 52. 20. P.Phillips, 56.

LOCAL SOCCER (reverse header)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Andover Central 3, McPherson 0

TMP-Marian 7, Circle 6

LOCAL TENNIS (reverse header)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

SALINA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Salina South Green 58, Salina Central, 58, Sacred Heart 49, Buhler 34, Maize 30, Great Bend 27, Salina South Gold 12, Junction City 12.

Singles

Championship—Perrin, SH, def. Sanborn, SC, 8-2. Third place—Daily, SSGr, def. Putman, SSGr, 8-3. Fifth place—Tanksley, B, def. Sader, SSGo, 8-3. Seventh place—Robinson, SC, def. Ingram, GB, 8-4. 13th place—Tran, SH, def. Dougherty, GB, 8-5. 15th place—Ratts, JC, def. Yager, SSGo, 8-3.

Doubles

Championship—Matteucci-Weiss, SH, def. Armbrust-Nunemaker, SSGr, 8-2. Third place—Geihsler-Montoya, SC, def. Turpin-Nutter, SC, 8-3. Seventh place—Brucker-Shulda, SSGr, def. Hamby-Frank, B, 8-3. Ninth place—Nickel-Gillette, B, def. Banda-Easter, SH, 8-5. 15th place—Miller-Salas, SSGo, def. DeGarmo-Lee, SSGo, 8-6.

HESSTON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Circle 24, Ellsworth 23, Smoky Valley 20, Conway Springs 17, Valley Center 15, Hesston 12, Hutchinson Trinity 3, Haven 2.

Singles

No. 1—1. Adams, Cir, def. May, CS, 8-2. 3. Spencer, SV, def. Dawes, He, 8-6. No. 2—1. Sheridan, Ells, def. Adam, SV, 8-3. 3. Lindberg, Cir, def. Carlson, He, 8-7 (2).

Doubles

No. 1—1. Bishop-Hamm, VC, def. Chase-Gillispie, Cir, 8-5. 3. Boyles-Osner, CS, def. Hasse-Windholz, Ells, 8-7 (3). No. 2—1. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, def. Ahlstedt-Gaskill, SV, 8-5. 3. Cornali-Mandina, Cir, def. May-Bender, CS, 8-2.

JUNIOR VARSITY

JUNCTION CITY INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Manhattan 26, Topeka 25, Salina South 17, Topeka West 13, Junction City 8.

Salina South individuals

Singles

No. 1—4. Yager, 1-3. No. 2—2. Bixby, 2-2.

Doubles

No. 1—4. Latham-Workman, 1-3. No. 2—3. Sierminski-Tran-Nguyen, 2-2.

LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)

HIGH SCHOOL

AT RANDOLPH

Linn def. Frankfort, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19

AT TROY

Washington County def. Troy, 25-19, 25-10. Washington County def. Onaga, 25-16, 22-25, 25-8

AT PHILLIPSBURG

Phillipsburg def. Scott City, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22. Phillipsburg def. Trego, 25-14, 25-10. Phillipsburg def. Norton, 25-11, 25-17

AT SALINA

Sacred Heart def. Southeast of Saline, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18. Southeast of Saline def. Sacred Heart, 25-15, 27-25

AT CLAY CENTER

Clay Center def. Concordia, 25-22, 25-20. Clay Center def. Concordia, 25-17, 25-16

AT BENNINGTON

Inman def. Bennington, 25-19, 30-32, 25-15. Inman def. Bennington, 26-28, 25-16, 25-15

AT MARION

Marion def. Ell-Saline, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20. Marion def. Ell-Saline, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

MIDDLE SCHOOL

AT JUNCTION CITY

7th grade A-team—Salina South def. Junction City, 25-10, 25-12. Salina South def. Lakewood, 25-22, 25-15

7th grade B-team—Salina South def. Junction City, 25-21, 25-19. Salina South def. Lakewood, 25-17, 25-17

AT SALINA

8th grade A-team—Salina South def. Junction City, 25-16, 25-19. Junction City def. Lakewood, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13. Salina South def. Lakewood, 25-21, 25-16

8th grade B-team—Salina South def. Junction City, 25-8, 25-10. Lakewood def. Junction City, 25-27, 25-16, 15-9. Salina South def. Lakewood, 25-7, 25-11