TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its classifications for the 2020-21 school year, used for all sports and activities except football.
The classifications are based on enrollment of ninth through 12th graders taken Sept. 21.
The only area school which had a change in classification was Berean Academy, which moved up from Class 1A to Class 2A. Berean has an enrollment of 111.
This is the second year where the KSHSAA has gone to 36 schools in each of the top three classes (6A, 5A and 4A), 64 schools each in 3A and 2A and the remainder going to 1A.
Newton remains in Class 5A at 1,027, 12th highest overall in the class and 48th highest in the state.
Hesston remains in Class 3A at 246, followed by Halstead at 233.
Remington remains in Class 2A at 150, followed by Sedgwick at 140, Moundridge at 117 and Berean Academy.
Goessel is the largest Class 1A school at 104, followed by Burrton at 66 and Peabody-Burns at 65.
The largest school in Kansas is Wichita East at 2,397. The smallest is Healy at 10.
Football classifications are done every two years and will next be done in September of 2021.
The complete classifications list is below:
Class 6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2,397-1,361
Wichita East 2,397
Wichita North 2,255
Derby 2,185
Wichita Southeast 2,171
Garden City 2,123
Dodge City 1,966
Olathe East 1,951
Olathe North 1,946
Olathe South 1,939
Washburn Rural 1,879
Olathe Northwest 1,859
Manhattan 1,837
Lawrence Free State 1,824
Wichita South 1,798
Campus 1,779
Shawnee Mission East 1,708
Gardner-Edgerton 1,703
Kansas City Wyandotte 1,698
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,638
Topeka 1,634
Shawnee Mission West 1,631
Olathe West 1,629
Lawrence 1,625
Blue Valley West 1,580
Blue Valley Northwest 1,577
Blue Valley 1,560
Shawnee Mission North 1,540
Blue Valley North 1,506
Kansas City J.C. Harmon 1,488
Shawnee Mission South 1,468
Junction City 1,459
Hutchinson 1,430
Wichita Heights 1,422
Liberal 1,397
Wichita Northwest 1,364
Wichita West 1,361
Class 5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1,306-733
Mill Valley 1,306
Leavenworth 1,263
Emporia 1,236
Topeka Seaman 1,180
Shawnee Heights 1,159
Wichita Bishop Carroll 1,159
Maize 1,150
Topeka West 1,118
Maize South 1,116
Salina South 1,088
Blue Valley Southwest 1,060
NEWTON 1,027
Kansas City Washington 1,017
De Soto 1,011
Kansas City Turner 981
Salina Central 974
Goddard Eisenhower 972
Topeka Highland Park 967
Valley Center 962
Kansas City F.L. Schlagle 899
Andover 897
Kansas City Sumner Academy 897
Lansing 896
Spring Hill 892
Overland Park St. Thomas Aquinas 883
Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 874
Pittsburg 872
Great Bend 868
Hays 846
Lenexa St. James Academy 835
Bonner Springs 832
Goddard 817
Arkansas City 780
Andover Central 757
Basehor-Linwood 755
Kansas City Piper 733
Class 4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 707-314
McPherson 707
Ottawa 698
Buhler 662
Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege 649
Augusta 647
Winfield 631
Tonganoxie 618
Independence 608
Paola 594
Chanute 592
Towanda Circle 579
Fort Scott 562
Louisburg 562
Eudora 538
Mulvane 534
Coffeyville Field Kindley 526
Labette County 494
Atchison 486
Abilene 474
El Dorado 473
Wamego 470
Rose Hill 462
Wellington 462
Ulysses 430
Baldwin 413
Parsons 402
Andale 372
Topeka Hayden 356
Iola 352
Clearwater 337
Nickerson 333
Clay Center Community 332
Pratt 326
Chapman 325
Holton 319
Concordia 314
Class 3A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 309-173
Kansas City Bishop Ward 309
Wichita Trinity Academy 308
Girard 305
Rock Creek 305
Anderson County 296
Hugoton 295
Columbus 289
Jefferson West 284
Holcomb 277
Frontenac 274
Hiawatha 272
Scott Community 272
Burlington 268
Royal Valley 267
Santa Fe Trail 265
Osawatomie 263
Prairie View 262
Wichita Collegiate 255
Larned 252
Perry-Lecompton 251
Baxter Springs 250
Colby 249
Smoky Valley 248
Galena 247
Goodland 246
HESSTON 246
Cherryvale 242
Cheney 240
Marysville 238
HALSTEAD 233
Sabetha 230
Russell 227
Wellsville 225
Southeast of Saline 222
Council Grove 219
Hoisington 219
Cimarron 217
Pleasant Ridge 217
Haven 215
Caney Valley 212
Lyons 212
Osage City 212
Nemaha Central 211
Beloit 210
Riverton 209
Silver Lake 205
Chaparral 203
Riley County 203
Fredonia 201
West Franklin 192
Eureka 190
Norton Community 185
Douglass 184
Neodesha 184
Phillipsburg 181
St. Marys 178
Rossville 177
Southwestern Heights 176
Oskaloosa 176
Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 175
Minneapolis 175
Ellsworth 174
Kingman 174
Lakin 173
Class 2A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 169-104
Hillsboro 169
Garden Plain 168
Riverside 168
Atchison Maur Hill-Mount Academy167
Belle Plaine 165
Jayhawk Linn 157
Erie 156
Bluestem 155
Olathe Heritage Christian Academy155
McLouth 154
Atchison County Community 153
Humboldt 150
REMINGTON 150
Sterling 148
Cherokee Southeast 147
Conway Springs 147
Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 146
Mission Valley 144
Horton 144
Kansas City Christian 142
Syracuse 141
Republic County 140
Ell-Saline 140
SEDGWICK 140
Jefferson County North 140
Ellis 137
Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 137
Central Heights 137
Arma Northeast 134
Wabaunsee 133
Ellinwood 133
Oakley 133
Marion 132
Hoxie 130
Uniontown 130
Inman 128
Herington 126
Lawrence Bishop Seabury Academy126
Hill City 123
Stanton County 123
Sublette 123
West Elk 122
Lyndon 122
Salina Sacred Heart 122
Yates Center 122
Plainville 121
Bennington 119
Smith Center 119
Medicine Lodge 117
MOUNDRIDGE 117
Wichita Independent 116
Northern Heights 115
Wichita County 115
Sedan 115
Valley Falls 115
Pleasanton 113
Elkhart 112
BEREAN ACADEMY 111
Valley Heights 109
Chase County 107
Trego Community 107
Washington County 107
Shawnee Maranatha Christian Academy106
Spearville 104
Class 1A
Member Schools: 118
Range: 104-10
GOESSEL 104
Stockton 102
Udall 102
Burlingame 101
Skyline 100
Ness City 97
Central of Burden 96
Olpe 95
Solomon 95
Clifton-Clyde 94
South Gray 94
Pretty Prairie 94
Rawlins County 93
La Crosse 93
Little River 93
Decatur Community 93
Oswego 93
Flinthills 93
Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School93
Canton-Galva 91
Jackson Heights 91
Hodgeman County 91
St. John-Hudson 91
Meade 90
Oxford 90
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 88
Classical School Of Wichita 88
Lincoln 87
Troy 87
Kinsley 85
Kiowa County 84
Doniphan West 83
Satanta 83
Minneola 81
Bucklin 80
Quinter 80
Victoria 80
Centralia 79
Rock Hills 78
Colony-Crest 77
Lakeside 77
Fairfield 77
Lebo 77
Macksville 77
Onaga 77
Ingalls 75
Frankfort 74
Caldwell 73
Thunder Ridge 73
Norwich 73
Osborne 73
South Central 72
Centre 69
Madison 69
Wallace County 69
St. Francis 69
St. Paul 68
BURRTON 66
Central Plains 66
PEABODY-BURNS 65
Dexter 64
Marmaton Valley 64
Elyria Christian 63
Marais Des Cygnes Valley 63
Dighton 62
Hanover 62
Pike Valley 62
Wakefield 61
Hutchinson Central Christian 59
Otis-Bison 59
South Haven 59
Altoona-Midway 58
Golden Plains 58
Hartford 57
Stafford 57
Southern Coffey County 55
Linn 55
Ashland 54
Randolph Blue Valley 54
Chetopa 53
Greeley County 53
Attica 51
Northern Valley 50
Cunningham 49
Waverly 49
Beloit St. John's 48
Wheatland-Grinnell 48
South Barber 48
Argonia 46
Cedar Vale 46
Chase 45
Rolla 44
Pawnee Heights 43
Wetmore 42
Wichita Central Christian Academy 42
Axtell 40
Cheylin 40
White City 39
Hope 38
Logan 36
Moscow 36
Deerfield 35
Tescott 35
Wilson 34
Brewster 32
Weskan 32
Palco 30
Western Plains 30
Fowler 28
Glasco 27
Elk Valley 25
Natoma 25
Hamilton 23
Junction City St. Xavier 23
Miltonvale 23
Winona-Triplains 22
Tipton Catholic 14
Healy 10