TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its classifications for the 2020-21 school year, used for all sports and activities except football.

The classifications are based on enrollment of ninth through 12th graders taken Sept. 21.

The only area school which had a change in classification was Berean Academy, which moved up from Class 1A to Class 2A. Berean has an enrollment of 111.

This is the second year where the KSHSAA has gone to 36 schools in each of the top three classes (6A, 5A and 4A), 64 schools each in 3A and 2A and the remainder going to 1A.

Newton remains in Class 5A at 1,027, 12th highest overall in the class and 48th highest in the state.

Hesston remains in Class 3A at 246, followed by Halstead at 233.

Remington remains in Class 2A at 150, followed by Sedgwick at 140, Moundridge at 117 and Berean Academy.

Goessel is the largest Class 1A school at 104, followed by Burrton at 66 and Peabody-Burns at 65.

The largest school in Kansas is Wichita East at 2,397. The smallest is Healy at 10.

Football classifications are done every two years and will next be done in September of 2021.

The complete classifications list is below:

Class 6A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 2,397-1,361

Wichita East 2,397

Wichita North 2,255

Derby 2,185

Wichita Southeast 2,171

Garden City 2,123

Dodge City 1,966

Olathe East 1,951

Olathe North 1,946

Olathe South 1,939

Washburn Rural 1,879

Olathe Northwest 1,859

Manhattan 1,837

Lawrence Free State 1,824

Wichita South 1,798

Campus 1,779

Shawnee Mission East 1,708

Gardner-Edgerton 1,703

Kansas City Wyandotte 1,698

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,638

Topeka 1,634

Shawnee Mission West 1,631

Olathe West 1,629

Lawrence 1,625

Blue Valley West 1,580

Blue Valley Northwest 1,577

Blue Valley 1,560

Shawnee Mission North 1,540

Blue Valley North 1,506

Kansas City J.C. Harmon 1,488

Shawnee Mission South 1,468

Junction City 1,459

Hutchinson 1,430

Wichita Heights 1,422

Liberal 1,397

Wichita Northwest 1,364

Wichita West 1,361

Class 5A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 1,306-733

Mill Valley 1,306

Leavenworth 1,263

Emporia 1,236

Topeka Seaman 1,180

Shawnee Heights 1,159

Wichita Bishop Carroll 1,159

Maize 1,150

Topeka West 1,118

Maize South 1,116

Salina South 1,088

Blue Valley Southwest 1,060

NEWTON 1,027

Kansas City Washington 1,017

De Soto 1,011

Kansas City Turner 981

Salina Central 974

Goddard Eisenhower 972

Topeka Highland Park 967

Valley Center 962

Kansas City F.L. Schlagle 899

Andover 897

Kansas City Sumner Academy 897

Lansing 896

Spring Hill 892

Overland Park St. Thomas Aquinas 883

Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 874

Pittsburg 872

Great Bend 868

Hays 846

Lenexa St. James Academy 835

Bonner Springs 832

Goddard 817

Arkansas City 780

Andover Central 757

Basehor-Linwood 755

Kansas City Piper 733

Class 4A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 707-314

McPherson 707

Ottawa 698

Buhler 662

Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege 649

Augusta 647

Winfield 631

Tonganoxie 618

Independence 608

Paola 594

Chanute 592

Towanda Circle 579

Fort Scott 562

Louisburg 562

Eudora 538

Mulvane 534

Coffeyville Field Kindley 526

Labette County 494

Atchison 486

Abilene 474

El Dorado 473

Wamego 470

Rose Hill 462

Wellington 462

Ulysses 430

Baldwin 413

Parsons 402

Andale 372

Topeka Hayden 356

Iola 352

Clearwater 337

Nickerson 333

Clay Center Community 332

Pratt 326

Chapman 325

Holton 319

Concordia 314

Class 3A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 309-173

Kansas City Bishop Ward 309

Wichita Trinity Academy 308

Girard 305

Rock Creek 305

Anderson County 296

Hugoton 295

Columbus 289

Jefferson West 284

Holcomb 277

Frontenac 274

Hiawatha 272

Scott Community 272

Burlington 268

Royal Valley 267

Santa Fe Trail 265

Osawatomie 263

Prairie View 262

Wichita Collegiate 255

Larned 252

Perry-Lecompton 251

Baxter Springs 250

Colby 249

Smoky Valley 248

Galena 247

Goodland 246

HESSTON 246

Cherryvale 242

Cheney 240

Marysville 238

HALSTEAD 233

Sabetha 230

Russell 227

Wellsville 225

Southeast of Saline 222

Council Grove 219

Hoisington 219

Cimarron 217

Pleasant Ridge 217

Haven 215

Caney Valley 212

Lyons 212

Osage City 212

Nemaha Central 211

Beloit 210

Riverton 209

Silver Lake 205

Chaparral 203

Riley County 203

Fredonia 201

West Franklin 192

Eureka 190

Norton Community 185

Douglass 184

Neodesha 184

Phillipsburg 181

St. Marys 178

Rossville 177

Southwestern Heights 176

Oskaloosa 176

Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 175

Minneapolis 175

Ellsworth 174

Kingman 174

Lakin 173

Class 2A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 169-104

Hillsboro 169

Garden Plain 168

Riverside 168

Atchison Maur Hill-Mount Academy167

Belle Plaine 165

Jayhawk Linn 157

Erie 156

Bluestem 155

Olathe Heritage Christian Academy155

McLouth 154

Atchison County Community 153

Humboldt 150

REMINGTON 150

Sterling 148

Cherokee Southeast 147

Conway Springs 147

Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 146

Mission Valley 144

Horton 144

Kansas City Christian 142

Syracuse 141

Republic County 140

Ell-Saline 140

SEDGWICK 140

Jefferson County North 140

Ellis 137

Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 137

Central Heights 137

Arma Northeast 134

Wabaunsee 133

Ellinwood 133

Oakley 133

Marion 132

Hoxie 130

Uniontown 130

Inman 128

Herington 126

Lawrence Bishop Seabury Academy126

Hill City 123

Stanton County 123

Sublette 123

West Elk 122

Lyndon 122

Salina Sacred Heart 122

Yates Center 122

Plainville 121

Bennington 119

Smith Center 119

Medicine Lodge 117

MOUNDRIDGE 117

Wichita Independent 116

Northern Heights 115

Wichita County 115

Sedan 115

Valley Falls 115

Pleasanton 113

Elkhart 112

BEREAN ACADEMY 111

Valley Heights 109

Chase County 107

Trego Community 107

Washington County 107

Shawnee Maranatha Christian Academy106

Spearville 104

Class 1A

Member Schools: 118

Range: 104-10

GOESSEL 104

Stockton 102

Udall 102

Burlingame 101

Skyline 100

Ness City 97

Central of Burden 96

Olpe 95

Solomon 95

Clifton-Clyde 94

South Gray 94

Pretty Prairie 94

Rawlins County 93

La Crosse 93

Little River 93

Decatur Community 93

Oswego 93

Flinthills 93

Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School93

Canton-Galva 91

Jackson Heights 91

Hodgeman County 91

St. John-Hudson 91

Meade 90

Oxford 90

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 88

Classical School Of Wichita 88

Lincoln 87

Troy 87

Kinsley 85

Kiowa County 84

Doniphan West 83

Satanta 83

Minneola 81

Bucklin 80

Quinter 80

Victoria 80

Centralia 79

Rock Hills 78

Colony-Crest 77

Lakeside 77

Fairfield 77

Lebo 77

Macksville 77

Onaga 77

Ingalls 75

Frankfort 74

Caldwell 73

Thunder Ridge 73

Norwich 73

Osborne 73

South Central 72

Centre 69

Madison 69

Wallace County 69

St. Francis 69

St. Paul 68

BURRTON 66

Central Plains 66

PEABODY-BURNS 65

Dexter 64

Marmaton Valley 64

Elyria Christian 63

Marais Des Cygnes Valley 63

Dighton 62

Hanover 62

Pike Valley 62

Wakefield 61

Hutchinson Central Christian 59

Otis-Bison 59

South Haven 59

Altoona-Midway 58

Golden Plains 58

Hartford 57

Stafford 57

Southern Coffey County 55

Linn 55

Ashland 54

Randolph Blue Valley 54

Chetopa 53

Greeley County 53

Attica 51

Northern Valley 50

Cunningham 49

Waverly 49

Beloit St. John's 48

Wheatland-Grinnell 48

South Barber 48

Argonia 46

Cedar Vale 46

Chase 45

Rolla 44

Pawnee Heights 43

Wetmore 42

Wichita Central Christian Academy 42

Axtell 40

Cheylin 40

White City 39

Hope 38

Logan 36

Moscow 36

Deerfield 35

Tescott 35

Wilson 34

Brewster 32

Weskan 32

Palco 30

Western Plains 30

Fowler 28

Glasco 27

Elk Valley 25

Natoma 25

Hamilton 23

Junction City St. Xavier 23

Miltonvale 23

Winona-Triplains 22

Tipton Catholic 14

Healy 10