Saturday, Sept. 26

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy, Peabody-Burns @ Wakefield Inv. 9 a.m.; Sedgwick @ Herington Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Sterling 6 p.m., Kansas @ Baylor 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU), Kansas State @ Oklahoma 11 a.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Tabor Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA-NAIA Regionals (Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 27

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA-NAIA Regionals (Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 2:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Colorado 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 28

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Central Christian Inv. TBA.

PRO FOTBALL — Kansas City @ Baltimore 7:15 p.m. (ESPN).

Tuesday, Sept. 29

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Derby @ Hutchinson 5 p.m.; Hesston, Hoisington @ Halstead 5 p.m.; Marion @ Berean Academy 4 p.m.; Remington, Sterling, Hutchinson Trinity @ Inman 5:45 p.m.; Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Ell-Saline 4 p.m.; Goessel, Centre, Rural Vista @ Canton-Galva 4 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Little River quad 4 p.m.; Burrton, Norwich @ Cunningham 4 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Salina Central @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission Northwest Inv. (Indian Creek) 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Central Christian Inv. TBA.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

No area events scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 1

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Wichita Trinity Academy @ Hesston 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Sedgwick @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 4:30 p.m.; Hesston, Moundridge, Remington, Goessel, Burrton @ Berean Academy (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Newton @ Campus 6:30 p.m., Berean Academy @ Wichita Homeschool 4:30 p.m. (AYSO Field, Wichita).

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Maize South @ Newton, Clearwater @ Halstead, Hesston @ Andale, Moundridge @ Goessel, Stanton County @ Remington, Sedgwick @ Ell-Saline, South Barber @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Deerfield (5 p.m.).

Saturday, Oct. 3

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Goessel @ Canton-Galva Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Burrton Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Sedgwick 10 a.m.; Moundridge @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton Inv. (Centennial Park) 9:30 a.m.

PREP SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ CKL, Lindsborg 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel 6 p.m., Oklahoma State @ Kansas 2:30 p.m. (ESPN TBA), Texas Tech @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Saint Mary TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Friends (W 3 p.m., M 5:30 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Houston 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Oct. 4

PRO FOOTBALL — New England @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 24.1).

