The West Franklin volleyball team is finding different ways to carve up wins.

The Falcons can rely on their serve game and serve-receive to cause opponents problems. They also can outhit teams along the front line.

On Tuesday, the net defense spurred the Falcons to a sweep of Lyndon (25-20, 25-13 and 25-16, 25-16).

"Our game is improving every night out," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "Our middles are doing a great job of getting blocks, getting positive touches, and funneling balls to our defense."

Alex Coopman led the Falcons with seven blocks followed by Allison Swank with four.

The defense continued to shine.

"Sami Randall and Riley Zentz continue to lead our defense," Corwine said.

Randall accumulated 19 digs and had a 2.41 serve-receive average. Zentz had 15 digs and a team-best 2.56 serve-receive average.

The Falcons use the serve as a weapon.

"Our serving was much improved from [Monday] night, and in the first match, we didn't miss a serve and had 11 aces while in the second match we continued the tough serving with 12 aces, seven of those came from Nellie LaFountain," Corwine said.

The offense was quarterbacked by setter Ainsley Corwine, who finished with 48 assists. She guided the Falcons to a balanced attack with four players having between 13 and 10 kills.

LaFountain paced the offense with 13 kills. Coopman had 11 kills and an attack efficiency of 0.429. Swank also had 11 kills and an attack efficiency of 0.409. Walters had 10 kills. Zentz chipped in seven.

The Falcons (12-2, 8-0) play Saturday in the West Franklin Invitational.