The Hays High girls golf team continued to pile up the hardware with a team championship in the Salina South Invitational on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

The Indians shot a 340 to edge Manhattan by a stroke for their fourth team title in five tournaments on the season.

Hays junior Taleia McCrae carded a 76 to place second individually, one shot behind Maize’s Brooklyn Blasdel.

HHS senior Sophia Garrison tied for fourth with a 79, while senior Sierra Smith (91) placed 19th, freshman Abbie Norris (94) tied for 26th and junior Gracie Wente (104) was 48th.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the tournament field was cut to five golfers for each of the 12 teams instead of six.

Hays High will play in the Garden City Invitational on Thursday.

Team scores

Hays 340, Manhattan 341, Maize 344, Derby 366, Concordia 370, Goddard-Eisenhower 371, Salina South 372, Newton 373, Campus 386, Great Bend 402, Hutchinson 403, Salina Central 406.

Top 10

1. Blasdell, Maize, 75; 2. McCrae, Hays, 76; 3. Norton, Salina South, 77; T4. Garrison, Hays, 79; T4. Siebert, Manhattan, 79; 6. Phipps, Manhattan, 80; T6. Donovan, Concordia, 80; 8. Frees, Salina South, 81; 9. Ridder, Maize, 82; 10. Lewis, Concordia, 85.

Other Hays scores

T19. Smith, Hays, 91; 26. Norris, Hays, 94; 48. Wente, Hays, 104.