HOLTON — The initial reaction was shell shock, and understandably so.

With Perry-Lecompton on the move to start the second half of Friday’s Big Seven League showdown with Holton, the Kaws were dealt a huge blow. On a scramble down the sideline, Perry quarterback William Welch — a first-team All-Class 3A selection last season — went down and immediately grabbed his left knee.

As Welch was helped off the field, Kaws coach Mike Paramore saw a somewhat dazed look on his players’ faces. It didn’t last long.

"When Billy went down, they were just kind of looking at each other at first," Paramore said. "But then they just said, ‘Hey, let’s go!’ And they went."

No. 2 Perry (3-0) turned a potentially devastating blow into a what could be a defining moment in its season. Tied 14-14 with No. 5 Holton when Welch went down, the Kaws stiffened defensively and got a huge spark off the bench offensively from backup tailback Reichen Rush to claim a 28-14 road win in a game of ranked Class 3A teams.

"It says a lot about the character of these guys and a lot about this group," Paramore said. "They love the game of football and love each other. They’re just so much fun to coach and be around. I love their competitiveness.

"Our offensive line steps up and makes blocks, Reichen steps in and has some good runs. Thad (Metcalfe) is a warrior. We showed the heart of a champion."

Rush, a junior, had seen only limited action in mop-up duty before being called upon Friday night when Welch departed and Metcalfe moved from tailback to quarterback. Yet he proved he was ready for prime-time action, delivering on multiple occasions when his number was called.

"It wasn’t too nervous," Rush said. "I was just waiting for my chance and I’m glad they gave it to me."

On his second carry of the night, Rush broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner late in the third quarter.

On Perry’s next possession, he hauled in a tough catch over the middle for a 20-yard gain, hanging on after getting belted immediately after snagging Metcalfe’s pass. The very next play, he busted off a 44-yard run to the Holton 6 that set up Metcalfe’s touchdown run on the following play that all but sealed the victory.

"I’m confident," Rush said. "In practice I work hard and Thad teaches me. I’m always ready. Credit to the blockers, I was just running."

Paramore said he didn’t hesitate one bit in putting some of the load on Rush, who’d had just 10 carries in the first two games.

"We know he’s got some ability," Paramore said of Rush, who finished with 81 yards on five carries. "That’s a trickle down from what our senior class has done. They take care of those younger guys and then the expectations for the younger guys is not wanting to let them down. That’s a cool thing to have happen."

While Rush provided an offensive spark, the lift Perry got from its defense in the second half was perhaps even bigger in the win. After getting gouged by Holton for 173 yards and two touchdowns rushing in the first half, the Kaws defense — perhaps feeling more urgency with the loss of Welch — locked down in the second half.

Holton (2-1) managed just 126 yards in the second half and the Kaws forced six fumbles, recovering three. The biggest of those was the first one, a Kale Purcell fumble recovered by Wesley Monaghan near midfield that led to Rush’s go-ahead touchdown run two plays later.

"Those guys, they make plays and stayed physical, got some turnovers and got to the ball," Paramore said.

Perry opened the game with a three-and-out defensively and then marched rather easily for a touchdown on its first drive, capped by a 1-yard plunge from Welch.

But Holton had answers for each Perry score in the half as Canon Karn scored on a 10-yard run to tie it 7-7 and then added a 28-yard scoring run after Perry had gone on top on a 1-yard Metcalfe score.

When Welch went down, the Wildcats had to like their position, particularly when Purcell snuffed the Kaws’ opening drive of the half with an interception. But the offense couldn’t get anything going and the three turnovers proved too costly.

"They’re an experienced team and they played like an experienced team," Barta said of Perry. "They didn’t make mistakes down the stretch and we made a bunch of mistakes. ... We’re not there yet. We’re a developing team and we knew that. We treated this as a playoff run here early in the season and we’re going to be better as a result of it. We’ve learned a lot and there are things we’re going to have to do better.

"We did not execute on offense or defense, but we’ll improve. There are a lot of things that really get me excited about this football team and it’s just going to take some more time."

Karn finished with 171 yards rushing, while Metcalfe ran for 112 for Perry. Welch threw for 138 yards in the first half.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 28, HOLTON 14

Perry-Lecompton (3-0);7;7;6;8;—;28

Holton (2-1);7;7;0;0;—14

Perry — Welch 1 run (Elliott kick)

Holton — Karn 10 run (Lierz kick)

Perry — Metcalfe 1 run (Elliott kick)

Holton — Karn 28 run (Lierz kick)

Perry — Rush 30 run (kick failed)

Perry — Metcalfe 6 run (Metcalfe run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Perry-Lecompton: Metcalfe 25-112, Welch 12-39, Rush 5-81. Holton: Hundley 7-43, Karn 21-171, Tannahill 10-40, Purcell 8-36, Boswell 4-18, Lierz 1-minus 9.

Passing — Perry-Lecompton: Welch 7-12-0, 138 yards, Metcalfe 2-6-1, 30 yards. Holton: Purcell 1-5-0, 8 yards, Lierz 0-1-0 0.

Receiving — Perry-Lecompton: Williams 1-12, Stone 3-75, Metcalfe 2-43, Quinlan 1-8, Hess 1-10, Rush 1-20. Holton: Holaday 1-8.