BROOKVILLE — Ell-Saline's defense finally met its match, and then some.

Oakley unleashed a devastating rushing attack and eventually wore the Cardinals down Friday night on the way to a 34-7 victory at Ell-Saline.

It was the first points allowed all season by the Cardinals, who fell to 2-1, 1-1 in Class 1A, District 3. Oakley (3-0, 2-0 district), led just 13-7 at halftime, but steadily pulled away in the second half to seal the victory.

The Plainsmen did nearly all their damage on the ground, rushing for 328 yards and five touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry. Senior running back Ethan Abell led the charge with 261 yards and the first three touchdowns on 28 carries, while backup Landyn Plummer accounted for the last two scores.

Oakley set the tone early, marching 68 yards on its first possession, with Abell scoring on a 10-yard run. But Ell-Saline caught a break early in the second quarter with the Plainsmen driving again, when Eli Huggins scooped up a fumble and returned it to the 15-yard line. On fourth down from the Oakley 8, TJ Morrical found running back Obed Ruiz for the touchdown, and Noah Carrazco's point after kick tied it at 7-7.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it didn't last long, as on the first play following the kickoff, Abell busted loose for a 66-yard touchdown with 9:19 left in the half.

Ell-Saline held Oakley at bay for the rest of the half, but the Plainsmen quickly seized control after the break, taking the kickoff and marching 66 yards in 11 plays, with Abell scoring on a 4-yard run. The drive took 5:45 off the clock.

Oakley turned things over to Plummer in the fourth quarter, and the sophomore responded with touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards to round out the scoring.

Ell-Saline, which had dominated with its own running attack the first two games, never got rolling against Oakley's stout defense, producing just 87 yards on the ground and 112 yards total offense.

Morrical led the way with 52 yards on 11 carries, with Keenan Drees adding 20 yards and Ruiz 15. Morrical was 3 of 13 passing for 25 yards.

Ell-Saline goes on the road next week for the third time with a trip to Plainville for another district contest.