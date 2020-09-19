Central Kansas League

Hoisington 32, Halstead 22

HOISINGTON — Halstead High School fell to Hoisington 32-22 Friday in a battle of CKL unbeatens in Hoisington.

Scoring details were not reported, but Halstead trailed 12-6 at the half and 26-22 after three quarters.

Hoisington is 3-0, while Halstead falls to 2-1.

Halstead hosts Andale Friday.

Non-League

Sedgwick 35, Jefferson West 7

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals got a last-second replacement for scheduled district foe Sublette, stopping Jefferson West 35-7 Friday in Sedgwick.

According to a statement from Sublette USD 374 superintendent Rex Bruce, the school district had 12 students and an employee test positive for COVID-19, with a total of 56 students and employees in quarantine. The school closed Friday and will re-open Monday for remote learning.

Jefferson West was to play at Chanute, which likewise had to cancel after a student tested positive.

Sedgwick had its game canceled last week when Wichita Independent had too many injured players to field a team.

Sedgwick was led by Lance Hoffsommer, who hit 20 of 30 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Hoffsommer also rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Stucky rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns. Henry Burns caught eight catches for 184 yards and a touchdown. Blake Huebert also caught a touchdown pass.

Burns led the defense with 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Christian Brown and Jayden Ferguson each added 12 tackles.

Carson Brading scored on a 40-yard pass reception in the fourth quarter for Jefferson West, 0-3.

Sedgwick is 3-0 and is scheduled to play Friday at Stanton County.

Jefferson West;0;0;0;7;—7

Sedgwick;14;7;14;0;—35

Scoring

1q. S Huebert 12-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. S Burns 12-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. S Hoffsommer 1-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. S Ryan Stucky 2-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. S Stucky 14-yd. run (Tillman kick)

4q. JW Brading 40-yd. pass from n/a (Broxterman kick)

Sedgwick stats

Rushing — Hoffsommer 14-91, Brown 5-38, Stucky 9-29.

Passing — Hoffsommer 20-30-na, 258 yards; Huebert 1-1-0, 35 yards.

Receiving — Burns 8-184, Crumrine 2-13, Stucky 3-27, Huebert 4-28, R.Nold 3-36, J.Nold 1-5.

Heart of America League

8-man

Moundridge 48, Bennington 38

BENNINGTON — The Moundridge Wildcats scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the second half to down the Bennington Bulldogs 48-38 Friday in the battle of the Heart of America League’s two eight-man teams in Bennington.

Corbin Unruh led the Moundridge offense with 120 passing yards and two touchdowns and 70 rushing yards with a touchdown. Brayden Schmidt rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Jon Schlosser had 61 receiving yards with a score.

The Wildcats trailed 30-28 at the half and 38-34 after three quarters.

Ryker Greene rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns for Bennington, 1-2. Green added a kickoff return for a score.

Moundridge is 1-2 and plays Friday at Medicine Lodge.

Moundridge;8;20;6;14;—48

Bennington;16;14;8;0;—38

Scoring

1q. B Greene 1-yd. run (Bauer pass from Greene) 6:33

1q. M Schmidt 2-yd. run (Conquest run) 3:43

1q. B Greene 2-yd. run (Bauer pass from #15) :12

2q. M Schlosser 46-yd. pass from Unruh (run failed) 11:17

2q. B Greene 75-yd. kickoff return (Raccagno run) 11:01

2q. M Conquest 5-yd. run (run failed) 9:17

2q. B Allen 11-yd. run (run failed) 6:00

2q. M Ptacek 21-yd. pass from Unruh (Schrad pass from Unruh) 1:07

3q. M Unruh 5-yd. run (run failed) 5:42

3q. B Raccagno 3-yd. run (Allen run) 1:32

4q. M Schmidt 6-yd. run (Everhart pass from Unruh) 10:06

4q. M Schrag 30-yd. pass from Unruh (run failed) 5:02

Team stats

;Mdg.;Ben.

First downs;19;21

Rushing-yards;39-173;44-246

Passing yards;132;34

Comp-att-int;6-11-0;5-16-1

Punts-avg.;1-37.0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-60;1-5

Time of poss.;21:40;26:20

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Unruh 9-70, Schmidt 13-61, Conquest 13-23, Ptacek 3-20, Everhart 1-(-1). Bennington: Greene 13-97, Allen 11-79, Raccagno 19-69, #15 1-1.

PASSING — Moundridge: Unruh 5-10-0, 120 yards; Ptacek 1-1-0, 12 yards. Bennington: Greene 5-15-1, 34 yards; Allen 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Schlosser 2-61, Schrag 2-42, Ptacek 1-21, Brandeweide 1-8. Bennington: Allen 3-21, Raccagno 2-13.

Missed field goals — none.

Wheat State League

Little River 64, Goessel 18

LITTLE RIVER — The Goessel High School football team fell to Little River 64-18 Friday in Wheat State League play in Little River.

The game was called in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Jayden Garrison rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 38 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For Goessel, Grant Bryant passed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Caiden Duerksen had 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jake Wiens had 64 rushing yards. Wiens also threw a touchdown pass.

Little River is 2-1. Goessel is 1-2 and hosts Attica-Argonia Friday.

Goessel;6;6;6;x;—18

Little River;24;32;8;x;—64

Scoring

1q. LR Stephens 25-yd. pass from Garrison (Lafferty run) 8:05

1q. LR Garrison 43-yd. run (Stephens run) 6:36

1q. LR Rolfs 19-yd. pass from Garrison (Garrison run) 2:22

1q. G Duerksen 65-yd. pass from Bryant (run failed) 2:11

2q. LR Garrison 9-yd. run (Stephens run) 10:30

2q. G Zogleman 31-yd. pass from Bryant (run failed) 9:56

2q. LR Garrison 24-yd. pass from Stephens (Stephens run) 7:48

2q. LR Garrison 48-yd. run (Stephens run) 3:16

2q. LR Stephens 34-yd. run (Rolfs pass from Stephens) 1:03

3q. G Duerksen 8-yd. pass from Wiens (run failed) 7:27

3q. LR Garrison 14-yd. pass from Stephens (Lafferty run) 6:07

Team stats

;Goe.;LR

First downs;11;18

Rushing-yards;25-101;20-258

Passing yards;142;105

Comp-att-int;8-16-3;7-10-0

Punts-avg.;3-26.7;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-10;2-25

Time of poss.;19:09;16:40

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Wiens 8-64, Smith 4-18, Bryant 12-17, Limon 1-2. Little River: Garrison 9-143, Stephens 10-103, Lafferty 1-12.

PASSING — Goessel: Bryant 7-15-1, 134 yards; Wiens 1-1-0, 8 yards. Little River: Garrison 5-8-0, 67 yards; Stephens 2-2-0, 38 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Duerksen 3-77, Zogleman 4-50, Wiens 1-15. Little River: .

Missed field goals — none.

Peabody-Burns 64, Stafford 62

PEABODY — The Peabody-Burns Warrior football team stopped a Stafford two-point conversion with nine seconds left in regulation and recovered the on-side kick to stop Stafford 64-62 Friday in Eight-Man Division II district play in Peabody.

Noah Reynolds had 152 yards rushing with three touchdowns for the Warriors. Reynolds added 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Phillip Young had 134 passing yards and two scores.

Kleyton Schreiber had 141 rushing yards for Stafford with four touchdowns and 37 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Gantz threw for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Peabody-Burns led 44-64 early in the fourth quarter. Stafford came back with three unanswered scores, but missed all three two-point conversion attempts.

Stafford falls to 2-1. Peabody-Burns is 1-2 and hosts Tescott Friday.

Stafford;14;24;6;18;—62

Peabody-B.;8;26;24;6;—64

Scoring

1q. S Schreiber 25-yd. pass from Gantz (run failed) 10:57

1q. PB Young 10-yd. run (Smith pass from Young) 3:52

1q. S Schreiber 12-yd. pass from Gantz (Schreiber pass from Gantz) :1:52

2q. PB Reynolds 8-yd. run (conversion failed) 10:15

2q. S Hildebrand 1-yd. run (run failed) 9:27

2q. PB Reynolds 41-yd. pass from Young (Branson run) 6:28

2q. S Schreiber 9-yd. run (run failed) 5:28

2q. PB Partridge 50-yd. pass from Young (run failed) 4:01

2q. S Gantz 1-yd. run (pass failed) 1:30

2q. S Schreiber 10-yd. interception return (run failed) 1:23

2q. PB Young 17-yd. run (pass failed) :00

3q. PB Reynolds 24-yd. pass from Partridge Branson run) 8:06

3q. PB Smith 8-yd. run (Partridge pass from Young) 5:59

3q. S Schreiber 4-yd. run (run failed) 3:57

3q. PB Reynolds 33-yd. run (Branson run) 1:48

4q. PB Reynolds 6-yd. run (pass failed) 8:24

4q. S Hildebrand 33-yd. run (pass failed) 8:02

4q. S Schreiber 70-yd. run (pass failed) n/a

4q. S Hildebrand 6-yd. run (run failed) :09

Team stats

;Sta.;PB

First downs;24;30

Rushing-yards;42-346;54-313

Passing yards;37;158

Comp-att-int;3-8-0;5-18-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-3

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;6-60;12-125

Individual stats

RUSHING — Stafford: Schreiber 17-141, Hildebrand 17-120, Gantz 8-85. Peabody-Burns: Reynolds 20-152, Young 18-104, Smith 13-47, Branson 2-7, Gossen 1-3.

PASSING — Stafford: Gantz 3-8-0, 37 yards. Peabody-Burns: Young 4-16-1, 134 yards; Partridge 1-2-0, 24 yards.

RECEIVING — Stafford: Schreiber 2-37, Hildebrand 1-0. Peabody-Burns: Reynolds 2-65, Partridge 2-61, Hutchison 1-32.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

(No details reported)

Hesston 24, Pratt 15

Remington 55, Wichita Independent 30

Moscow 55, Burrton 7