Railers 14th

at Andover

ANDOVER — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team finished 14th Thursday at the 17-team Andover Invitational.

Andover won with 124 points, followed by Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 116 and Bishop Carroll at 114. Newton scored 43 points.

In singles play for Newton, Madelynn Hamm finished 14th at 2-3. Lucy Buller finished 24th at 1-4.

In doubles play, the team of Hallie Watkins and Katie McMullen finished 28th at 1-4. The team of Shelby Spreier and Selena Aguilar finished 32nd at 0-5.

Newton competes Tuesday at the Wichita Collegiate Invitational.

Andover Invitational

Thursday

Team scores — Andover 124, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 116, Bishop Carroll 114, St. James Academy 102, Salina South 97, Andover Central 96, Independence 93, Wichita Collegiate 92, Wellington 80, Maize South 75, Winfield 50, Campus 49, Arkansas City 47, Newton 43, Goddard 36, Andover Blue 25, Wichita Independent 22.

Newton results

Singles

14. Madelynn Hamm (2-3) – 1. W Reichenberger Wel. 8-6, 2. L Sinclair And. 8-1, CQF. L Gerten Wel. 8-2, CSF. W Calcara SJA 8-5, 13th L Brucker SS 8-5.

24. Lucy Buller (1-4): 1. L Featherby Cam. 8-2, C1. W Young Gdd. 8-2, CQF. L Camp Win. 8-1, CSF. L Fellows MS 8-3, 23rd. L Kramer Gdd. 8-1.

Doubles

27th. Hallie Watkins-Katie McMullin (1-4): 1. L Sellens-Wilkinson MS 8-0, C1. L Conrad-Kemnitz WC 8-0, CQF. W Johnson-Young Gdd. 8-4, CSF. L Akerman-Sherman KMC 8-0, 27th. L Karr-Richert Win. 8-4.

32. Shelby Spreier-Selena Aguilar (0-5): 1. L Biddle-Messenger And.Ct. 8-1, C1. L O’Brien-Kratzer MS 8-1, CQF. L Karr-Richert Win. 8-3, CSF. L Hain-Carter Ark C. 8-6, 31st. L Johnson-Young Gdd. 8-4.

Berean ties

Rose Hill

ELBING — The Berean Academy soccer team posted a scoreless tie Thursday at home against Rose Hill.

It was the third shutout of the season for the Warriors.

Berean is 3-1-1 and hosts Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Berean won the first meeting with EC-HCC 1-0 in overtime Sept. 8.

JV — Berean Academy 1, Rose Hill 1

Halstead 1st, 3rd

at Herington

HERINGTON – The Halstead High School boys’ cross country team won Thursday’s Herington Invitational, while the Dragon girls were third.

"Overall, I felt the runners ran well and competed hard," Halstead coach Curtis Vermillion said. "This was not an easy course. I still know we have to become mentally and physically stronger as the season progresses. I thought we made progress this past week, and got better. We had a solid week of practice."

Halstead runs Tuesday at the Southeast of Saline Invitational.

Herington Inv.

Thursday

Herington GC

Halstead results

m-medalist

GIRLS

Team scores — Remington 22, Salina Sacred Heart 41, Halstead 60.

Halstead runners — 7. Elena Flask 21.33.31-m, 15. Parker Schroeder 22.51.72, 21. Leah Weber 24.46.50, 22. Katelyn Drake 25.05.84, 23. Grace Lee 25.07.39, 25. Kyree Shields 26.06.67, 26. Brooklyn Wilkinson 27.16.76.

JV Girls — 2. Mattea Weber 27.11.69, 4. Adrianna Floro 30.10.64.

BOYS

Team scores — Halstead 36, Hesston 38, Marion 68, Salina Sacred Heart 99.

Halstead runners — 3. Thomas Porch 17.15.34-m, 4. Hayden Davis 17.19.72-m, 13. Spencer Johnson 18.36.88, 15. Aiden Allmon 18.42.27, 26. Austin Radke 19.49.35, 27. Nickolas Mendez 20.03.06, 30. Andrew Thompson 20.18.02.

JV Boys — 4. Max Cubbage 22.18.65-m, 6. Raiden Straub 23.54.25-m.

Middle school

7th grade girls (2 mile) — 1. Addison Wills 11.51.41-m, school record, 2. Emily O’Brien 12.45.47.

8th grade girls (2 mile) — 2. Zoe Mayfield 14.25.78-m.

8th grade boys (2 mile) — 1. Keaston Shields 11.43.24-m, 7. Chase Allmon 12.57.83, 8. Caden Harmon 13.06.31, 10. Finneas Howard 13.35.12, 11. Ethan Wilcox 13.50.39.

Changes made

to postseason

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has approved a number of changes to post-season procedures for this fall because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In cross country, schools will be limited to seven runners per gender, two coaches and one manager.

In volleyball, all classes will be placed into geographic-based sub-states. The sub-state winners will play a best-of-five set quarterfinal on the following Tuesday. The quarterfinal winners will advance to a single-day, four-team state meet.

In soccer, teams will be placed in geographic-based regionals. The requirement for teams to play 10 games or have their winning percentage halved for seeding purposes has been suspended.

In golf, teams will be restricted to five players instead of six. The top three teams at each regional will advance to state.

In scholars bowl, competition is available in a virtual format if in-person competition is not available.

Tennis will reduce the number of singles and doubles qualifiers to state. That number was not stated in the release.

In Classes 6A through 4A in football, the seeding criteria has been adjusted as follows:

"1. Win/Loss percentage of all games played. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points – An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available."

In the remaining classes:

"1. Win/Loss percentage of all district games. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points – An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a district game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. District Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available."

The cheer and dance spirit gameday showcase will be held virtually.

The state gymnastics meet, scheduled for Ravenscroft Gym in Newton, has been rescheduled for Nov. 7.

Spectator attendance policy at post-season events will be set later.

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;7;1

All 3 Holes;6;2

We B Gone;6;2

Roofing Services;6;2

Tee Pees;4;4

Heavy Pork;3;5

Buggsy’s Raiders;2;6

Bartel’s Cabinets;1;7

Team 9;1;7

High Single Game — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 268; High Single Series — Tyler Schirer, Tee Pees, 712; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 987; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,807.