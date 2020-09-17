The first All Pro Tour Sand Creek Championships turned out to be a classic as Wichita native Sam Stevens sank a long, birdie putt on 18 to preserve a one-stroke win over Peyton Wilhoit Thursday at Sand Creek Station.

Stevens finished the 54-hole tournament at 20 under par for 196, just two strokes shy of a course record. He shot a seven-under 65 in his final round.

"That was nice," Stevens said. "I left myself a nice uphill putt. I barely got it over the front edge and it went in. I knew I had to make it. I knew where I stood. … I didn’t have to worry too much about it running it right by. I just had to follow my line and it went right in."

Stevens, already the APT money leader, earned $25,000 for his accomplishment. His season earnings on the APT Tour is just shy of $100,000. Stevens won his third APT event of the season and fourth of his career.

Wilhoit earned $10,000 to move up to ninth on the APT money list at just under $22,000.

Logan McCracken of Oklahoma City finished third, five shots off the lead. Hayden Springer of Trophy Club, Texas, finished fourth, six strokes off the lead.

Stevens started the day one shot off the lead. He was two shots back after Tuesday’s first round. Wilhoit led the first two days.

"I just played good all three days," Stevens said. "You have to get a break or two. If you can get away with a bad shot and still make pars, you are going to do well. I made a few putts and Peyton played well. It was going back and forth all day."

Stevens is no stranger to Sand Creek Station. He played the course at the Class 5A state high school meet when he was at Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. He also played in a number of tournaments at the course, including the Railer, the Kansas State Amateur Stroke Play Championships.

Sand Creek Station has been a bit of a family affair as well. His cousin Kate Tilma won the Kansas Women’s Amateur this summer.

"She sank a 15-footer on 18 to win that," Stevens said. "I had some good mojo on that putt. I’ve been out here a ton. (General manager) Chris (Touhey) does a great job on this course. He’s one of the best golf people in Kansas."

Stevens will be back to Sand Creek Station Monday morning for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open qualifier.

"I’d like to make the PGA Tour, but it’s a hard road to get there," Stevens said. "I’d just like to get better. If I’m good enough, I’ll get there. I just need to keep playing like I have been. Those Monday (qualifiers) are tough. You have to be ready to go."

Wilhoit’s loss came despite three rounds of bogey free golf. He birdied 18 to stay within a stroke.

"It’s a case of playing really well and I just got beat," Wilhoit said. "I can’t complain. If you play like that and not make a bogey, that’s just hats off to Sam. He’s a very good player. It’s tough to beat him."

Wilhoit resides in North Little Rock, Ark., and played college golf at Southern Illinois. It was his first time on the course.

"I like it," Wilhoit said. "It’s hard to say there wasn’t anything I didn’t too well. I like the course. It’s demanding off the tee, which helps me, because I hit it straight. It felt good to me. It’s a mix of all the things you want. I was just a hole short."

Wilhoit matches his best pro finish. He tied for second at last year’s Southside Bank Open in Lufkin, Texas, finishing a stroke behind Stevens.

"I had a fourth this year, but this is my highest this year," Wilhoit said. "It’s a fun rivalry. Sam’s one of the nicest guys out here. If I had to lose, I’d want to lose to him."

Wilhoit said he overcame some nerves going into the final round.

"I felt great," he said. "I have felt some nerves before this week. I felt calmness. I felt like whatever will happen will happen. There was nothing I needed to be concerned about. It felt good. It was about the best I’ve felt."

Like Stevens, Wilhoit will return Monday for the Wichita Open qualifier.

"Seeing the course so many times will help," Wilhoit said. "You just have to hit the ball straight. It might be set up a little different."

For those not qualifying for the Wichita Open, the next APT event is Tuesday through Thursday at the at the Colbert Charity Classic at Kansas State’s Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan. Play at the Wichita Open begins Sept. 24 at the Crestview Country Club.