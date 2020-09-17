NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Sept. 19

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.; Halstead @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Humboldt Inv. 9 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 5:30 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Muthama-Rogers Inv. (Bethel XC course) (W 10 a.m., M 10:45 a.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Championships TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — FC Dallas @ Sporting Kansas City 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 20

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 21

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Sept. 22

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Salina South, Maize @ Newton 5 p.m.; Halstead, Hillsboro @ Larned 5 p.m.; Hesston, Haven @ Lyons 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Moundridge 4 p.m.; Remington, Cheney @ Hutchinson Trinity 6 p.m.; Sedgwick @ Marion 4 p.m.; Canton-Galva, Wichita Classical @ Goessel 6 p.m.; Peabody-Burns home quad 4:30 p.m.; Burrton, Pretty Prairie @ South Barber 4 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Hesston, Berean Academy @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Andover Central @ Newton 6:30 p.m., Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m., Hesston Inv. III 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Mid America Christian @ Friends 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Sept. 23

PRO SOCCER — Orlando City @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Sept. 24

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Valley Center 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Winfield Inv. 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Sept. 25

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Hutchinson, Andale @ Halstead, Wichita Collegiate @ Hesston, Moundridge @ Medicine Lodge, Remington @ Sublette, Sedgwick @ Stanton County, Attica-Argonia @ Goessel, Tescott @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Cunningham.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA-NAIA Regionals (Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield) TBA.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC) 9 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Sept. 26

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy, Peabody-Burns @ Wakefield Inv. 9 a.m.; Sedgwick @ Herington Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Sterling 6 p.m., Kansas @ Baylor 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU), Kansas State @ Oklahoma 11 a.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Tabor Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA-NAIA Regionals (Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 27

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Tabor @ Avila 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA-NAIA Regionals (Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 2:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Colorado 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.