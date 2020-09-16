Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan

Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM


Peyton Wilhoit of North Little Rock, Ark., holds a one-stroke lead over Sam Stevens of Fort Worth, going into the final round of the All Pro Tour Sand Creek Championships at Sand Creek Station.


Wilhoit shot a six-under par 66 in his second day of play to head into the final round with a 14 under 130. Stevens started the day two strokes back, but shot a 65 to move within a stroke of the lead.


Stevens is originally from Wichita and played college golf at Oklahoma State, graduating in 2018.


Stevens has played events on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour of Canada. Stevens already has two wins on the APT this season — the Cooper Communities Northwest Arkansas Charity Classic and the United Way Charity Classic in Texarkana, Ark.


Stevens is the APT leader with $74,978.75.


Logan McCracken of Oklahoma City, Derek Chang of Dallas, Greg Brame Jr. of Hammond, La., and Conner Godsey of Rogersville, Ala., are all tied for third at 134, four strokes off the lead.


The final round kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.


All Pro Tour


Sand Creek Championships


Second Round


Wednesday


Sand Creek Station


Par 72, 7,339 yards


1. Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR 64-66—130


2. Sam Stevens, Fort Worth 66-65—131


T3. Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 68-66—134


T3. Derek Chang, Dallas 66-68—134


T3. Grady Brame, Jr, Hammond, LA 67-67—134


T3. Chris Malec, Tampa 67-67—134


T3. Conner Godsey, Rogersville, AL 65-69—134


T8. Hayden Springer, Trophy Club, TX 69-66—135


T8. Sam Fidone, Lufkin, TX 66-69—135


T8. Donnie Trosper, Canton, MI 68-67—135


T11. Rob Hudson, Dallas 65-71—136


T11. Myles Lewis, New Orleans 67-69—136


T11. Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, LA 70-66—136


T14. Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK 68-69—137


T14. George Toone, Hever, England 68-69—137


T14. Wesley McClain, Smithville, TX 66-71—137


T14. Curtis Reed, Castroville, TX 67-70—137


T14. Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, TX 67-70—137


T19. Blaine Hale, Dallas 68-70—138


T19. Zachary Olsen, Memphis 68-70—138


T19. Clay Ederer, Olathe 68-70—138


T19. Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA 67-71—138


T19. Gregor Main, Danville, CA 69-69—138


T24. Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 72-67—139


T24. Blake Caldwell, Ponchatoula, LA 72-67—139


T24. Henry Westmoreland, Wacissa, FL 70-69—139


T24. Chandler Phillips, Huntsville, TX 70-69—139


T24. Nathan Jeansonne, Keithville, LA 70-69—139


T24. Austin Rose, Jackson, MS 71-68—139


T24. Scott Newton, Austin, TX 70-69—139


T24. Erik Flores, Charlotte, NC 67-72—139


T32. Zack Fischer, Texarkana, TX 70-70—140


T32. Kyle Pilgrim, Colleyville, TX 71-69—140


T32. Joseph Harrison, Boulder City, NV 70-70—140


T32. Kyle Pritchard, Castroville, TX 71-69—140


T32. Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, OK 69-71—140


T32. Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, AZ 70-70—140


T32. Spencer Soosman, Austin 70-70—140


T39. Blake Trimble, Houston 72-69—141


T39. Greg Eason, Kissimmee, FL 73-68—141


T39. Luke Gannon, Bel Aire 69-72—141


T39. Austin Bautista, Clearwater, FL 71-70—141


T39. Jake Hendrix, Austin 72-69—141


T39. Michael Cotton, New Braunfels, TX 70-71—141


T39. Drew Shepherd, Hinsdale, IL 71-70—141


T39. Alistair Docherty, Vancouver, WA 72-69—141


T47. Jeremy Gandon, Fort Worth 70-72—142


T47. Gage Ihrig, Goodland 72-70—142


T47. Sean Romero, Texarkana, AR 72-70—142


T47. Rylee Reinertson, Norman, OK 71-71—142


T47. Austin Fox, Austin 70-72—142


T47. Reece Blair, Leighton Buzzard, England 72-70—142


T47. Tanner Gore, El Paso 71-71—142


T47. Sam Gillis, San Jacinto, CA 72-70—142


T47. Brandon Baumgarten, Chicago 72-70—142


T47. TK Kim, Boise, ID 75-67—142


T47. Neil Tillman, Arvada, CO 76-66—142


T47. Rasmey Kong, West Palm Beach, FL 71-71—142


THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS DID NOT MAKE THE CUT: -2


Jake McCrory, Deer Park, TX -1


Cody Burrows, Chickasha, OK -1


Wesley Hunter, Mobile, AL -1


Marcos Montenegro, Buenos Aires -1


Ben Geyer, Arbuckle, CA -1


Jared Bettcher, Auburn, AL -1


Cameron Peck, College Station, TX -1


Texas Harper, Coahuila, Mexico -1


Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand -1


Ben Fernandez, Southlake, TX -1


Miguel Delgado, Palm Beach Gardens, FL E


Brian Rowell, Broussard, LA E


Bryan Baumgarten, Chicago E


Jake Staiano, Englewood, CO E


Brandon Pierce, Covington, LA E


Cory Churchman, Fort Worth, E


Lawrence Allan, Alva, Scotland E


Preston Stanley, Katy, TX E


Matt Echelmeier, Columbia, MO E


Charlie Hillier, New Zealand E


Jared Bray, Katy, TX E


Ryan Sullivan, Winston Salem, NC E


John Hill, San Antonio +1


Jesse Bratz, Colleyville, TX +1


Sammy Hill, Orlando +1


Jacob Bergeron, Slidell, LA +1


Charlie Holland, Dallas +1


Pryce Beshoory, Pearland, TX +1


Trey Cassity, Katy, TX +1


Herbert Day, El Salvador +1


Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, AZ +2


James Nitties, Newcastle, Australia +2


Tayler Termeer, Lakeway, TX +2


Braden Bailey, Groves, TX +2


Nick Arman, Ellisville, MO +2


Connor Neil, Springdale, AR +2


A. Alexander Hughes, Tulsa, OK +2


Gordon Neale, Dove Canyon, CA +3


Mario Carmona, Houston +3


Zach Partin, Lewisville, TX +3


Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth +3


Angelo Leyvani, San Antonio +4


Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, OK +4


Brian Dwyer, Southlake, TX +4


Hunter Robinson, Dallas +4


Brax McCarthy, Fort Worth +4


Tanner Napier, Paris, TX +4


Chris Minton, Houston, TX +4


Cole Dillon, Kansas City +4


Derek Oland, Plano, TX +5


Hayden Foster, Pottsboro, TX +5


Tyler Gann, Rockwall, TX +5


Blake Allen, Lenexa +5


Ryan Camras, Hot Springs, AR +5


Ryan Johnson, Trophy Club, TX +5


Leonardo Di Marino, Hot Springs, AR +5


Tait Darby, Olive Branch, MS +5


Taylor Bibbs, Dallas +5


Blake Pugh, Southlake, TX +5


Jeff Wibawa, Houston +5


Alejandro Soto, Colombia +6


Kyle Gaines, Oxford, MI +6


Jonathan Ledger, Brisbane, Australia +6


B. Hunter Bettis, Leander, TX +6


Juan Carlos Serrano, Mexico City +7


Ben Boyle, Pittsburgh, PA +7


Spencer Burson, Miami +7


Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC +7


Scott Newell, Tulsa, OK +7


Cory Whitsett, Birmingham, AL +7


Matthew Sparks, Owasso, OK +7


Grant Bennett, Lewisville, TX +8


Luke Vivolo, Dallas, TX +8


Craig VanHorn, Shawnee, OK +8


Jeremy Dunham, Derby +8


Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, OK +9


Mauricio Lira, Ciudad, Mexico +9


Ben Hadden, Shawnee +9


Michael Mendez, Panama +11


Joseph Dendy, Brandon, MS +12


Austin Terrell, Kosciusko, MS +12


Patrick Simard, Marbella, Spain +12


Austin Smith, Russellville, AR +13


Christopher Reinert, Kansas City, MO +14


Christopher Clark, Burleson, TX +14


Dominic Lara, El Dorado +14


Braden Larcom, Eureka +14


William Sutton, Needville, TX +14


Tate Fleming, Pasadena, TX +15


Trevor Barton, Rogers, AR +15


Nate Gray, Flower Mound, TX +15


Toppie Hogan, St. Louis +17


Samuel Marx, Mountain Home, AR +17


Zach Daroowala, Cypress, TX +18


Gibson Terry, Aledo, TX +19


Ben Martinez, San Antonio +23


WD. Cameron Bishop, Tulsa, OK +10