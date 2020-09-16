Peyton Wilhoit of North Little Rock, Ark., holds a one-stroke lead over Sam Stevens of Fort Worth, going into the final round of the All Pro Tour Sand Creek Championships at Sand Creek Station.

Wilhoit shot a six-under par 66 in his second day of play to head into the final round with a 14 under 130. Stevens started the day two strokes back, but shot a 65 to move within a stroke of the lead.

Stevens is originally from Wichita and played college golf at Oklahoma State, graduating in 2018.

Stevens has played events on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour of Canada. Stevens already has two wins on the APT this season — the Cooper Communities Northwest Arkansas Charity Classic and the United Way Charity Classic in Texarkana, Ark.

Stevens is the APT leader with $74,978.75.

Logan McCracken of Oklahoma City, Derek Chang of Dallas, Greg Brame Jr. of Hammond, La., and Conner Godsey of Rogersville, Ala., are all tied for third at 134, four strokes off the lead.

The final round kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

All Pro Tour

Sand Creek Championships

Second Round

Wednesday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72, 7,339 yards

1. Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR 64-66—130

2. Sam Stevens, Fort Worth 66-65—131

T3. Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 68-66—134

T3. Derek Chang, Dallas 66-68—134

T3. Grady Brame, Jr, Hammond, LA 67-67—134

T3. Chris Malec, Tampa 67-67—134

T3. Conner Godsey, Rogersville, AL 65-69—134

T8. Hayden Springer, Trophy Club, TX 69-66—135

T8. Sam Fidone, Lufkin, TX 66-69—135

T8. Donnie Trosper, Canton, MI 68-67—135

T11. Rob Hudson, Dallas 65-71—136

T11. Myles Lewis, New Orleans 67-69—136

T11. Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, LA 70-66—136

T14. Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK 68-69—137

T14. George Toone, Hever, England 68-69—137

T14. Wesley McClain, Smithville, TX 66-71—137

T14. Curtis Reed, Castroville, TX 67-70—137

T14. Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, TX 67-70—137

T19. Blaine Hale, Dallas 68-70—138

T19. Zachary Olsen, Memphis 68-70—138

T19. Clay Ederer, Olathe 68-70—138

T19. Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA 67-71—138

T19. Gregor Main, Danville, CA 69-69—138

T24. Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 72-67—139

T24. Blake Caldwell, Ponchatoula, LA 72-67—139

T24. Henry Westmoreland, Wacissa, FL 70-69—139

T24. Chandler Phillips, Huntsville, TX 70-69—139

T24. Nathan Jeansonne, Keithville, LA 70-69—139

T24. Austin Rose, Jackson, MS 71-68—139

T24. Scott Newton, Austin, TX 70-69—139

T24. Erik Flores, Charlotte, NC 67-72—139

T32. Zack Fischer, Texarkana, TX 70-70—140

T32. Kyle Pilgrim, Colleyville, TX 71-69—140

T32. Joseph Harrison, Boulder City, NV 70-70—140

T32. Kyle Pritchard, Castroville, TX 71-69—140

T32. Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, OK 69-71—140

T32. Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, AZ 70-70—140

T32. Spencer Soosman, Austin 70-70—140

T39. Blake Trimble, Houston 72-69—141

T39. Greg Eason, Kissimmee, FL 73-68—141

T39. Luke Gannon, Bel Aire 69-72—141

T39. Austin Bautista, Clearwater, FL 71-70—141

T39. Jake Hendrix, Austin 72-69—141

T39. Michael Cotton, New Braunfels, TX 70-71—141

T39. Drew Shepherd, Hinsdale, IL 71-70—141

T39. Alistair Docherty, Vancouver, WA 72-69—141

T47. Jeremy Gandon, Fort Worth 70-72—142

T47. Gage Ihrig, Goodland 72-70—142

T47. Sean Romero, Texarkana, AR 72-70—142

T47. Rylee Reinertson, Norman, OK 71-71—142

T47. Austin Fox, Austin 70-72—142

T47. Reece Blair, Leighton Buzzard, England 72-70—142

T47. Tanner Gore, El Paso 71-71—142

T47. Sam Gillis, San Jacinto, CA 72-70—142

T47. Brandon Baumgarten, Chicago 72-70—142

T47. TK Kim, Boise, ID 75-67—142

T47. Neil Tillman, Arvada, CO 76-66—142

T47. Rasmey Kong, West Palm Beach, FL 71-71—142

THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS DID NOT MAKE THE CUT: -2

Jake McCrory, Deer Park, TX -1

Cody Burrows, Chickasha, OK -1

Wesley Hunter, Mobile, AL -1

Marcos Montenegro, Buenos Aires -1

Ben Geyer, Arbuckle, CA -1

Jared Bettcher, Auburn, AL -1

Cameron Peck, College Station, TX -1

Texas Harper, Coahuila, Mexico -1

Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand -1

Ben Fernandez, Southlake, TX -1

Miguel Delgado, Palm Beach Gardens, FL E

Brian Rowell, Broussard, LA E

Bryan Baumgarten, Chicago E

Jake Staiano, Englewood, CO E

Brandon Pierce, Covington, LA E

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth, E

Lawrence Allan, Alva, Scotland E

Preston Stanley, Katy, TX E

Matt Echelmeier, Columbia, MO E

Charlie Hillier, New Zealand E

Jared Bray, Katy, TX E

Ryan Sullivan, Winston Salem, NC E

John Hill, San Antonio +1

Jesse Bratz, Colleyville, TX +1

Sammy Hill, Orlando +1

Jacob Bergeron, Slidell, LA +1

Charlie Holland, Dallas +1

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland, TX +1

Trey Cassity, Katy, TX +1

Herbert Day, El Salvador +1

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, AZ +2

James Nitties, Newcastle, Australia +2

Tayler Termeer, Lakeway, TX +2

Braden Bailey, Groves, TX +2

Nick Arman, Ellisville, MO +2

Connor Neil, Springdale, AR +2

A. Alexander Hughes, Tulsa, OK +2

Gordon Neale, Dove Canyon, CA +3

Mario Carmona, Houston +3

Zach Partin, Lewisville, TX +3

Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth +3

Angelo Leyvani, San Antonio +4

Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, OK +4

Brian Dwyer, Southlake, TX +4

Hunter Robinson, Dallas +4

Brax McCarthy, Fort Worth +4

Tanner Napier, Paris, TX +4

Chris Minton, Houston, TX +4

Cole Dillon, Kansas City +4

Derek Oland, Plano, TX +5

Hayden Foster, Pottsboro, TX +5

Tyler Gann, Rockwall, TX +5

Blake Allen, Lenexa +5

Ryan Camras, Hot Springs, AR +5

Ryan Johnson, Trophy Club, TX +5

Leonardo Di Marino, Hot Springs, AR +5

Tait Darby, Olive Branch, MS +5

Taylor Bibbs, Dallas +5

Blake Pugh, Southlake, TX +5

Jeff Wibawa, Houston +5

Alejandro Soto, Colombia +6

Kyle Gaines, Oxford, MI +6

Jonathan Ledger, Brisbane, Australia +6

B. Hunter Bettis, Leander, TX +6

Juan Carlos Serrano, Mexico City +7

Ben Boyle, Pittsburgh, PA +7

Spencer Burson, Miami +7

Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC +7

Scott Newell, Tulsa, OK +7

Cory Whitsett, Birmingham, AL +7

Matthew Sparks, Owasso, OK +7

Grant Bennett, Lewisville, TX +8

Luke Vivolo, Dallas, TX +8

Craig VanHorn, Shawnee, OK +8

Jeremy Dunham, Derby +8

Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, OK +9

Mauricio Lira, Ciudad, Mexico +9

Ben Hadden, Shawnee +9

Michael Mendez, Panama +11

Joseph Dendy, Brandon, MS +12

Austin Terrell, Kosciusko, MS +12

Patrick Simard, Marbella, Spain +12

Austin Smith, Russellville, AR +13

Christopher Reinert, Kansas City, MO +14

Christopher Clark, Burleson, TX +14

Dominic Lara, El Dorado +14

Braden Larcom, Eureka +14

William Sutton, Needville, TX +14

Tate Fleming, Pasadena, TX +15

Trevor Barton, Rogers, AR +15

Nate Gray, Flower Mound, TX +15

Toppie Hogan, St. Louis +17

Samuel Marx, Mountain Home, AR +17

Zach Daroowala, Cypress, TX +18

Gibson Terry, Aledo, TX +19

Ben Martinez, San Antonio +23

WD. Cameron Bishop, Tulsa, OK +10