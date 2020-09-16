Bethel teams
take honors
Twelve Bethel College athletic teams were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics scholar teams for the 2019-20 school year.
To receive the honor, "a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the nominating institution, and must include every varsity athlete certified as eligible in this sport and listed on any eligibility certificate during the academic year. The team GPAs are calculated using both the fall and spring grades from that year."
The Bethel teams receiving the honors, along with their team GPAs, are listed below:
Competitive Dance 3.570
Indoor Track & Field Women's 3.443
Soccer Women’s 3.420
Volleyball Women's 3.434
Cross Country Women’s 3.481
Basketball Women’s — Division II 3.360
Outdoor Track & Field Women's 3.391
Competitive Cheer 3.307
Softball 3.133
Golf Men's 3.601
Tennis Women’s 3.300
Tennis Men’s 3.773
A total of 39 Bethel athletes were named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.
To be named to the team, "a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer."
Those honored are listed below:
Jayde Blain, Competitive Cheer
Evelyn Manresa, Competitive Dance
Sydney Bollinger, Competitive Dance
Zach Esau, Football
Drannon Lenox, Football
Trae Gehring, Golf
Parker Austin, Golf
Jaylon Scott, Men's Basketball
Jalal Gondal, Men's Basketball
Dante Texeira, Men's Soccer
Zachary Shima, Men's Tennis
Ryan LaCombe, Men's Tennis
Nolan Schrader, Men's Tennis
Jordan Singh, Men's Tennis
Kerrigan Simons, Softball
Sydney Harper, Softball
Mia Loganbill, Volleyball
Jade Gleason, Volleyball
Jensen Roth, Volleyball
Hailey Hill, Volleyball
Kerrigan Simons, Volleyball
Abby Schmidt, Women's Basketball
Josie Calzonetti, Women's Basketball
Claira Spurgeon, Women's Basketball
Kerrigan Simons, Women's Cross Country
Natalie Graber, Women's Cross Country
Taylor Edson, Women's Soccer
Samantha Simmons, Women's Soccer
Alayna Wallace, Women's Soccer
Payton Walters, Women's Soccer
Kacie Torrens, Women's Soccer
Merrick Schmitz, Women's Soccer
Kaci Wilson, Women's Tennis
Erica Ebenkamp, Women's Tennis
Kaycee McClelland, Women's Tennis
Jennifer Harrison, Women's Tennis
Jennifer Andres, Women's Track & Field
Kristen Herzet, Women's Track & Field
Natalie Graber, Women's Track & Field
Berean soccer
team falls
ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ soccer team fell to Wichita Trinity Academy 2-1 Tuesday in Elbing.
Scoring details were not posted.
The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors, dropping to 3-1. Berean hosts 3-0 Rose Hill at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
State XC sites
selected
TOPEKA — With the University of Kansas’ Rim Rock Farm unavailable this year, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has had to make changes to the state cross country sites for this season.
The meets will be Oct. 31.
Classes 6A and 5A will move their state sites to the 4 Mile Creek Resort near Augusta.
The course (formerly known as RAFT) is the site of Wichita State’s home meets and hosts a high school meet each year.
The Class 4A and 3A meets will be held at the Wamego Country Club. The 4A meet has been there for a number of years. Class 3A previously used it before moving to Rim Rock Farm.
Classes 2A and 1A will be held at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, which hosts the Hays Invitational and Fort Hays State home meets.
Regional meets will be Oct. 24 at sites to be determined. Classes 6A, 5A, and 4A will have four regionals with the top three teams advancing to state.
Classes 3A and 2A will have six regionals with the top two teams advancing to state. Class 1A will have three regionals with the top four teams advancing to state.
"The health and safety of our students continues to be the most important factor in the changes we have implemented with postseason competitions and we are pleased to expand to another venue for these championship meets" said Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director. "Certainly, we are fortunate to have quality courses and dedicated hosts to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes."
VOLLEYBALL
Central Kansas League
Standings
;league;overall
;W-L;W-L
Smoky Valley;3–0;11–1
Hoisington;3–0;7–1
Halstead;3–0;10–4
Hillsboro;2–1;8–2
Nickerson;1–2;10–3
Pratt;1–2;5–5
Lyons;1–2;3–4
Hesston;0–1;3–4
Haven;0–3;0–8
Larned;0–3;0–7