Newton Kansan

Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 at 10:37 PM


Bethel teams


take honors


Twelve Bethel College athletic teams were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics scholar teams for the 2019-20 school year.


To receive the honor, "a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the nominating institution, and must include every varsity athlete certified as eligible in this sport and listed on any eligibility certificate during the academic year. The team GPAs are calculated using both the fall and spring grades from that year."


The Bethel teams receiving the honors, along with their team GPAs, are listed below:


Competitive Dance 3.570


Indoor Track & Field Women's 3.443


Soccer Women’s 3.420


Volleyball Women's 3.434


Cross Country Women’s 3.481


Basketball Women’s — Division II 3.360


Outdoor Track & Field Women's 3.391


Competitive Cheer 3.307


Softball 3.133


Golf Men's 3.601


Tennis Women’s 3.300


Tennis Men’s 3.773


A total of 39 Bethel athletes were named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.


To be named to the team, "a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer."


Those honored are listed below:


Jayde Blain, Competitive Cheer


Evelyn Manresa, Competitive Dance


Sydney Bollinger, Competitive Dance


Zach Esau, Football


Drannon Lenox, Football


Trae Gehring, Golf


Parker Austin, Golf


Jaylon Scott, Men's Basketball


Jalal Gondal, Men's Basketball


Dante Texeira, Men's Soccer


Zachary Shima, Men's Tennis


Ryan LaCombe, Men's Tennis


Nolan Schrader, Men's Tennis


Jordan Singh, Men's Tennis


Kerrigan Simons, Softball


Sydney Harper, Softball


Mia Loganbill, Volleyball


Jade Gleason, Volleyball


Jensen Roth, Volleyball


Hailey Hill, Volleyball


Kerrigan Simons, Volleyball


Abby Schmidt, Women's Basketball


Josie Calzonetti, Women's Basketball


Claira Spurgeon, Women's Basketball


Kerrigan Simons, Women's Cross Country


Natalie Graber, Women's Cross Country


Taylor Edson, Women's Soccer


Samantha Simmons, Women's Soccer


Alayna Wallace, Women's Soccer


Payton Walters, Women's Soccer


Kacie Torrens, Women's Soccer


Merrick Schmitz, Women's Soccer


Kaci Wilson, Women's Tennis


Erica Ebenkamp, Women's Tennis


Kaycee McClelland, Women's Tennis


Jennifer Harrison, Women's Tennis


Jennifer Andres, Women's Track & Field


Kristen Herzet, Women's Track & Field


Natalie Graber, Women's Track & Field


Berean soccer


team falls


ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ soccer team fell to Wichita Trinity Academy 2-1 Tuesday in Elbing.


Scoring details were not posted.


The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors, dropping to 3-1. Berean hosts 3-0 Rose Hill at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.


State XC sites


selected


TOPEKA — With the University of Kansas’ Rim Rock Farm unavailable this year, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has had to make changes to the state cross country sites for this season.


The meets will be Oct. 31.


Classes 6A and 5A will move their state sites to the 4 Mile Creek Resort near Augusta.


The course (formerly known as RAFT) is the site of Wichita State’s home meets and hosts a high school meet each year.


The Class 4A and 3A meets will be held at the Wamego Country Club. The 4A meet has been there for a number of years. Class 3A previously used it before moving to Rim Rock Farm.


Classes 2A and 1A will be held at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, which hosts the Hays Invitational and Fort Hays State home meets.


Regional meets will be Oct. 24 at sites to be determined. Classes 6A, 5A, and 4A will have four regionals with the top three teams advancing to state.


Classes 3A and 2A will have six regionals with the top two teams advancing to state. Class 1A will have three regionals with the top four teams advancing to state.


"The health and safety of our students continues to be the most important factor in the changes we have im­plemented with postseason competitions and we are pleased to expand to another venue for these champion­ship meets" said Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director. "Certainly, we are fortunate to have quality courses and dedicated hosts to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes."


VOLLEYBALL


Central Kansas League


Standings


;league;overall


;W-L;W-L


Smoky Valley;3–0;11–1


Hoisington;3–0;7–1


Halstead;3–0;10–4


Hillsboro;2–1;8–2


Nickerson;1–2;10–3


Pratt;1–2;5–5


Lyons;1–2;3–4


Hesston;0–1;3–4


Haven;0–3;0–8


Larned;0–3;0–7