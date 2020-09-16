Bethel teams

take honors

Twelve Bethel College athletic teams were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics scholar teams for the 2019-20 school year.

To receive the honor, "a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the nominating institution, and must include every varsity athlete certified as eligible in this sport and listed on any eligibility certificate during the academic year. The team GPAs are calculated using both the fall and spring grades from that year."

The Bethel teams receiving the honors, along with their team GPAs, are listed below:

Competitive Dance 3.570

Indoor Track & Field Women's 3.443

Soccer Women’s 3.420

Volleyball Women's 3.434

Cross Country Women’s 3.481

Basketball Women’s — Division II 3.360

Outdoor Track & Field Women's 3.391

Competitive Cheer 3.307

Softball 3.133

Golf Men's 3.601

Tennis Women’s 3.300

Tennis Men’s 3.773

A total of 39 Bethel athletes were named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.

To be named to the team, "a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer."

Those honored are listed below:

Jayde Blain, Competitive Cheer

Evelyn Manresa, Competitive Dance

Sydney Bollinger, Competitive Dance

Zach Esau, Football

Drannon Lenox, Football

Trae Gehring, Golf

Parker Austin, Golf

Jaylon Scott, Men's Basketball

Jalal Gondal, Men's Basketball

Dante Texeira, Men's Soccer

Zachary Shima, Men's Tennis

Ryan LaCombe, Men's Tennis

Nolan Schrader, Men's Tennis

Jordan Singh, Men's Tennis

Kerrigan Simons, Softball

Sydney Harper, Softball

Mia Loganbill, Volleyball

Jade Gleason, Volleyball

Jensen Roth, Volleyball

Hailey Hill, Volleyball

Kerrigan Simons, Volleyball

Abby Schmidt, Women's Basketball

Josie Calzonetti, Women's Basketball

Claira Spurgeon, Women's Basketball

Kerrigan Simons, Women's Cross Country

Natalie Graber, Women's Cross Country

Taylor Edson, Women's Soccer

Samantha Simmons, Women's Soccer

Alayna Wallace, Women's Soccer

Payton Walters, Women's Soccer

Kacie Torrens, Women's Soccer

Merrick Schmitz, Women's Soccer

Kaci Wilson, Women's Tennis

Erica Ebenkamp, Women's Tennis

Kaycee McClelland, Women's Tennis

Jennifer Harrison, Women's Tennis

Jennifer Andres, Women's Track & Field

Kristen Herzet, Women's Track & Field

Natalie Graber, Women's Track & Field

Berean soccer

team falls

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ soccer team fell to Wichita Trinity Academy 2-1 Tuesday in Elbing.

Scoring details were not posted.

The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors, dropping to 3-1. Berean hosts 3-0 Rose Hill at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

State XC sites

selected

TOPEKA — With the University of Kansas’ Rim Rock Farm unavailable this year, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has had to make changes to the state cross country sites for this season.

The meets will be Oct. 31.

Classes 6A and 5A will move their state sites to the 4 Mile Creek Resort near Augusta.

The course (formerly known as RAFT) is the site of Wichita State’s home meets and hosts a high school meet each year.

The Class 4A and 3A meets will be held at the Wamego Country Club. The 4A meet has been there for a number of years. Class 3A previously used it before moving to Rim Rock Farm.

Classes 2A and 1A will be held at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, which hosts the Hays Invitational and Fort Hays State home meets.

Regional meets will be Oct. 24 at sites to be determined. Classes 6A, 5A, and 4A will have four regionals with the top three teams advancing to state.

Classes 3A and 2A will have six regionals with the top two teams advancing to state. Class 1A will have three regionals with the top four teams advancing to state.

"The health and safety of our students continues to be the most important factor in the changes we have im­plemented with postseason competitions and we are pleased to expand to another venue for these champion­ship meets" said Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director. "Certainly, we are fortunate to have quality courses and dedicated hosts to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes."

VOLLEYBALL

Central Kansas League

Standings

;league;overall

;W-L;W-L

Smoky Valley;3–0;11–1

Hoisington;3–0;7–1

Halstead;3–0;10–4

Hillsboro;2–1;8–2

Nickerson;1–2;10–3

Pratt;1–2;5–5

Lyons;1–2;3–4

Hesston;0–1;3–4

Haven;0–3;0–8

Larned;0–3;0–7