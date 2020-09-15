MAIZE — The Newton High School volleyball team split an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I triangular Tuesday at Maize.

Newton fell to Maize 27-25, 25-23, and beat Campus 25-14, 25-19. Maize downed Campus 25-11, 25-21.

"The three losses that we have had this season are all coming down to a two-point game," Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. "We are playing very good teams and we need to find a way to win in the close sets. There were positives, but overall we have many improvements we need to make. That starts with practicing focused and intense and then carrying it over to matches."

Maize was led by Baylee Miller and Mallorie Koehn with nine kills each. Sydney Lentz and Abby Godfrey each had five. Koehn and Kaylee Lively each served two aces. Godfrey downed four blocks, followed by Cameron Cleary with three. Emily Frakes had eight digs, followed by Koehn and Kelsey Kuhl with seven each. Gracie Kaumeyer set 14 assists, while Lively set 13.

Asha Regier put down 15 kills to lead Newton. Gracie Rains followed with nine. Rains downed three blocks. Regier had 12 digs, followed by Lindsey Antonowich with seven. Marah Zenner set 27 assists.

Against Campus, Newton was led by Regier and Rains with four kills each. Rains downed two blocks. Regier, Rains and Lindsey Antonowich each had six digs. Zenner set 14 assists. Olivia Antonowich served four aces. Newton had just one serving error in the match.

Maize is 10-3, 2-1 in AVCTL-I. Campus is 3-9, 0-5 in league play.

Newton is 7-3, 1-2 in AVCTL-I play, and plays at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Maize Invitational. Newton hosts Maize and Salina South at 5 p.m. Tuesday.