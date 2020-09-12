After an 0-2 start to the season, the Salina South football team is looking for some answers.

It may start with finding a way to answer when their opponent is putting together a game-clinching run.

Maize South scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach Friday night, handing the Cougars a 62-6 loss on senior night at Salina Stadium.

McPherson scored 32 straight on the Cougars in the second half of a 45-25 loss last week on the road.

"That’s happened to us the last two weeks," South coach Sam Sellers said. "I thought our kids were far more positive tonight and did a much better job of not getting on each other, but we have to do better taking care of our jobs.

"When something bad happens, the tendency is to want to make up for it. It’s not an effort thing, but we make a mistake because we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing."

The loss came in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I opener for the Cougars, while Maize South improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in its Division I debut. The Mavericks have outscored their first two opponents 118-6.

"We’re way better than what we’ve shown," Sellers said. "We’ve played two good teams and my hat’s off to them, but we are our own worst enemy right now.

"But I like this group and know they’ll keep fighting."

It was an unusual start for Salina South, holding the Mavericks to minus-5 yards and forcing a punt on the game’s opening possession. But a miscue on the punt return gave the ball back to Maize South near midfield.

The Mavericks converted twice on third down on the ensuing drive and got on the scoreboard first with a 12-yard Byron Fitchpatrick touchdown carry.

"We come out and play lights out for the first three plays and then give the ball right back," Sellers said. "We just have a great knack for that right now. It’s not a lack of effort because our kids are trying."

The Cougars’ only touchdown came late in the first quarter when 6-foot-4 senior Colin Schreiber went up over his defender, made a catch near the 5-yard line and got into the end zone. The 35-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Weston Fries made it 21-6.

Three of Salina South’s four first downs in the opening half came on that possession. Maize South’s Hunter Niemann had two of his three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and senior quarterback Colin Shields had 160 yards passing in the first half as the Mavericks opened up a 48-6 lead at the break.

"They’re a good football team and have had a lot of success the last few years," Sellers said. "Their quarterback threw some great balls tonight and we had kids doing what they needed to do.

"We had the one breakdown secondary-wise with a blown coverage, but other than that, the big pass plays they got were great balls and great catches."

The Cougars had limited success on offense and were held to 95 total yards. Schreiber finished with 48 yards on four catches, all in the first half.

"Defensively they are a big, physical group and we couldn’t get our run game going," Sellers said. "When we have to put the game on our sophomore’s shoulders back there, that’s a tall ask."