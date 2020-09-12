Six Man

Burrton 71, Fowler 34

BURRTON — The Burrton High School football team snapped a 26-game losing streak, stopping Fowler 71-34 Friday in Burrton.

It also was the Chargers’ first win since joining the six-man ranks this year.

Scoring details were not reported.

Burrton’s last win was over Fairfield 66-40 in the opening game of the 2017 season.

Fowler falls to 0-2. Burrton improves to 1-1 and plays Friday at Moscow.

Class 1A, District 4

Conway Springs 44, Remington 20

BRAINERD — Heath Hilger passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lift the Conway Springs Cardinals to a 44-20 win over the Remington Broncos Friday in Class 1A district play at Remington.

Conway Springs led 28-0 at the half.

Hilger was seven of 13 passing for 186 yards. He rushed for 109 yards. Cole Schulte caught four passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Schulte also rushed for a score. Jonathan Wright rushed for a score and caught a pass for a score.

Owen Thiel rushed for 109 yards for Remington. David Fasnacht rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Braden Scribner also rushed for a score.

Conway Springs is 1-1. Remington is 0-2 and is scheduled to play Friday at Wichita Independent. Independent canceled its game against Sedgwick because of lack of healthy players.

Conway Spr.;14;14;8;8;—44

Remington;0;0;7;13;—20

Scoring

1q. CS Wright 4-yd. pass from Hilger (Wright pass from Hilger) 8:01

1q. CS Schulte 55-yd. pass from Hilger (run failed) 5:20

2q. CS Hilger 52-yd. run (May pass from Schulte) 8:19

2q. CS Schulte 10-yd. run (pass failed) 1:19

3q. R Fasnacht 15-yd. run (Lopez kick) 3:10

3q. CS Wright 3-yd. run (Wright pass from Hilger) :57

4q. R Scribner 2-yd. run (pass failed) 5:58

4q. CS Schulte 58-yd. pass from Hilger (Hilger run) 5:27

4q. R Fasnacht 10-yd. run (Lopez kick) :15

Team stats

;CS;Rem.

First downs;14;17

Rushing-yards;26-212;47-226

Passing yards;186;51

Comp-att-int;7-13-0;6-15-0

Punts-avg.;1-26.0;5-24.2

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-52;7-55

Time of poss.;16:20;31:40

Individual stats

RUSHING — Conway Springs: Hilger 12-109, Wright 5-66, Warren 4-17, Schulte 1-10, Smith 3-7, Bernsten 1-3. Remington: Thiel 17-109, Fasnacht 12-57, Scribner 10-29, Lewis 6-28, Forster 2-3.

PASSING — Conway Springs: Hilger 7-13-0, 186 yds. Remington: Scribner 5-11-0, 40 yds.; Lewis 1-4-0, 11 yds.

RECEIVING — Conway Springs: Schulte 4-176, Smith 2-6, Wright 1-4. Remington: Forster 2-19, Entz 2-13, Lewis 1-11, Fasnacht 1-8.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man

Wheat State League

Goessel 32, Herington 14

HERINGTON — Luke Wiens passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns as the Goessel Bluebirds claimed a 32-14 win over Herington Friday in Wheat State League play in Herington.

Goessel led 20-6 at the half.

Wiens passed for 45 yards and rushed for 64. Kale Funk rushed for 80 yards and a score. Nate Zogleman caught three passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Anschutz rushed for 104 yards to lead 1-1 Herington. Easton Idleman rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ayden Lawrenz hit a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ridley Swader.

Goessel is 1-1 and plays Friday at Little River.

Goessel;14;6;6;6;—32

Herington;0;6;0;8;—14

Scoring

1q. G Wiens 25-yd. run (pass failed) 8:13

1q. G Zogleman 34-yd. pass from Wiens (Bryant run) 4:05

2q. H Swader 20-yd. pass from Lawrenz (run failed) 11:44

2q. G Wiens 1-yd. run (run failed) 3:26

3q. G Zogleman 6-yd. pass from Wiens (run failed) 5:01

4q. G Funk 5-yd. run (run failed) 2:25

4q. H Idleman 10-yd. run (Anschutz run) :54

Team stats

;Goe.;Her.

First downs;20;13

Rushing-yards;49-232;47-215

Passing yards;45;20

Comp-att-int;4-9-2;1-5-1

Punts-avg.;2-30;2-31

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;8-85;6-60

Time of poss.;26:47;20:19

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Funk 16-80, Wiens 14-64, Bryant 9-40, Smith 3-16, Wiens 4-16, Limon 3-16. Herington: Anschutz 26-104, Idleman 13-73, Lawrenz 5-31, Sill-Sheppard 2-7, Bachicha 1-0.

PASSING — Goessel: Wiens 4-7-2, 45 yds.; Bryant 0-2-0, 0 yds. Herington: Lawrenz 1-5-1, 20 yds.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Zogleman 3-52, Funk 1-(-7). Herington: Swader 1-20.

Missed field goals — none.

Non League

Canton-Galva 62, Moundridge 6

MOUNDRIDGE — Garrett Maltbie passed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead Canton-Galva to a 62-6 win over Moundridge Friday in Moundridge.

The game ended at halftime on the 45-point rule.

Brayden Collins rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Maltbie hit three of five passes and added a rushing touchdown with 79 yards rushing. Maltbie also scored on a punt return. Brandon Huff also scored a rushing touchdown. Tyson Struber caught all three passes. Struber also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Corbin Unruh threw a touchdown pass to Joseph Schrag for Moundridge. Unruh finished with 85 yards rushing.

Canton-Galva is 2-0. Moundridge is 0-2 and plays Friday at Bennington.

Canton-Galva;24;38;x;x;—62

Moundridge;0;6;x;x;—6

Scoring

1q. CG Struber 28-yd. pass from Maltbie (Maltbie run) 9:30

1q. CG Struber 18-yd. pass from Maltbie (Rummel pass from Maltbie) 7:29

1q. CG Maltbie 44-yd. punt return (Collins run) 2:14

2q. M Schrag 3-yd. pass from Unruh (run failed) 9:48

2q. CG n/a (Collins run) 9:48

2q. CG Collins 26-yd. run (Huff run) 9:00

2q. CG Safety: Unruh sacked in end zone 6:46

2q. CG Huff 1-yd. run (pass failed) 5:00

2q. CG Struber interception return (Collins run) 1:48

2q. CG Collins 28-yd. run (pass failed) 1:48

Team stats

;CG;Mdg.

First downs;8;8

Rushing-yards;12-169;28-5

Passing yards;111;85

Comp-att-int;3-5-0;5-13-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;4-26.5

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;2-25;4-25

Time of poss.;16:18;19:33

Individual stats

RUSHING — Canton-Galva: Collins 7-89, Maltbie 4-79, Huff 1-1. Moundridge: Schmidt 4-21, Ptacek 5-10, Conquest 10-7, Everhart 1-0, Unruh 8-(-33).

PASSING — Canton-Galva: Maltbie 3-5-0, 111 yds. Moundridge: Unruh 5-12-1, 85 yds.; Stucky 0-1-0, 0 yds.

RECEIVING — Canton-Galva: Struber 3-111. Moundridge: Schlosser 2-47, Conquest 1-24, Schrag 2-14.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

(No details reported)

Central Kansas League

Halstead 36, Nickerson 0

Hesston 44, Hillsboro 39

Non League

Hutchinson Central Christian 22, Peabody-Burns 0