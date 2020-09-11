More stories at www.thekansan.com.

Railer soccer

squad wins

EMPORIA — The Newton High School soccer team claimed a 6-0 win over Emporia Thursday in Emporia.

Newton led 3-0 at the half.

The win snaps a two-game skid for the Railers, who improve to 3-2.

Tuesday, Newton lost to Bishop Carroll 3-0.

Newton plays Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stryker Complex in northeast Wichita.

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton JV soccer team tied Bishop Carroll 1-1. Newton plays Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stryker Complex.

Newton golfers

sixth at Central

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team finished sixth Tuesday at the 11-team Salina Central Invitational.

Manhattan won the meet at 352, followed by Hays at 363, Salina South at 388, Junction City at 399 and Great Bend at 406. Newton shot a team score of 414.

Zoe Norton of Salina South was top medalist at 82.

Newton was led by Lindsey Warsnak at 97, followed by Jaye Skinner in 15th at 99, Mallory Seirer tied for 19th at 102, Cadence Altum in 37th at 116 and Alondra Valle tied for 51st at 129.

Thursday’s meet at Winfield was postponed because of weather-related course conditions.

Newton hosts the nine-team Newton Invitational at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hesston Municipal Golf Course.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Carvin Thiessen, Paul Normandin, Ken Lieske, Leo Griffith -4,

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Ed Hodge, Dick Huska, Wayne Steven -3.

3. DeWayne Morgan, Bob Wilson, Dennis Carter, Jack Bender -2.

Closest to hole 3 — Carvin Thiessen. Longest putt on 9 — Dave Stallbaumer.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

BOWLING

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Ballard Aviation;4;0

Spare Me;3;1

Eastgate Lanes;3;1

5 Pin;2;2

Eastgate Chicks;2;2

Some Beaches;1;3

Ball Hugger;1;3

High Single Game — Pam Berg, 202; High Single Series — Pam Berg, 521; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 621; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,797.

EASTGATE V-8

Ball Busters;3;1

GGG;3;1

It Doesn’t Matter;3;1

Platinum PDR;3;1

Team Retired;1;3

We Need Some;1;3

Give ‘Em 3;1;3

High Single Game — Men: Jack Martin, 243; Women: Jessica Williams, 154; High Series — Men: Jack Martin, 649; Women: Jessica Williams, 441. High Team Game — Ball Busters, 998; High Team Series — Ball Busters, 2,808.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;4;0

Just Luck;4;0

Winssome;3;1

Sassy 4;3;1

Fearsome Foursome;3;1

3 G’s;1;3

Die Hards;1;3

Shish Kabobs;1;3

Teddy Bears;1;3

Foxes;0;4

High Single Game — Men: Junior Ashcraft, Bob Murphy, 224; Women: Vickie Cook, 199; High Single Series — Men: Mando Serrano, 571; Women: Joan McCorkle, 489; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 755; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,068.

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Coaches Poll

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 2-1 (1), 2. Blue Valley 0-0 (2), 3. Blue Valley West 0-0 (3), 4. Olathe Northwest 0-0 (4), 5. Shawnee Mission Northwest 0-0 (5), 6. Blue Valley North 0-0 (6), 7. Gardner-Edgerton 0-0 (7), 8. Blue Valley Northwest 0-0 (9), 9. Olathe West 0-0 (10), 10. Hutchinson 6-0 (NR).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 (1), 2. St. James Academy 2-1 (3), 3. Spring Hill 2-1 (2), 4. Lansing 1-0 (4), 5. Bishop Carroll 2-1 (5), 6. McPherson 6-0 (6), 7. Maize South 5-1 (10), 8. Bonner Springs 2-0 (7), 9. De Soto 2-0 (NR), 10. NEWTON 4-2 (NR).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 4-1 (1), 2. Topeka-Hayden 1-0 (2), 3. Circle 2-0 (3), 4. Louisburg 2-1 (4), 5. Bishop Miege 0-0 (5), 6. Eudora 0-0 (6), 7. Nickerson 3-1 (7), 8. Holton 2-0 (9), 9. Independence 1-1 (8), 10. Wamego 0-2 (10).

Class 3A — 1. Royal Valley 7-0 (1), 2. Cheney 4-0 (2), 3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 0-0 (3), 4. Smoky Valley 4-1 (8), 5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 8-1 (4), 6. Sabetha 6-0 (NR), 7. Phillipsburg 4-0 (5), 8. Silver Lake 6-1 (6), 9. Nemaha Central 4-2 (7), 10. Wellsville 4-0 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Valley Heights 5-1 (1), 2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 3-0 (2), 3. Garden Plain 2-0 (3), 4. Jefferson County North 2-0 (6), 5. Ellinwood 4-0 (4), 6. SEDGWICK 5-1 (5), 7. Wabaunsee 8-0 (NR), 8. Heritage Christian 5-1 (NR), 9. Belle Plaine 3-0 (9), 10. Herington 2-0 (NR).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Rural Vista 2-0 (1), 2. Olpe 5-0 (3), 3. Pretty Prairie 5-0 (8), 4. Lebo 2-0 (2), 5. Rawlins County 1-0 (5), 6. Burlingame 4-0 (9), 7. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 3-0 (10), 8. Victoria 3-1 (4), 9. Thunder Ridge 6-0 (NR), 10. South Central 6-0 (NR).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Central Plains 0-0 (1), 2. Golden Plains 8-0 (7), 3. St. Francis 2-0 (5), 4. Attica 4-1 (3), 5. Cunningham 1-1 (2), 6. Argonia 0-2 (4), 7. Wallace County 4-1 (NR), 8. Hutchinson Central Christian 3-1 (NR), 9. Wheatland-Grinnell 5-4 (6), 10. Otis-Bison 5-2 (NR).

Central Kansas League

Standings

;League;overall

;W-L;W-L

Smoky Valley;1–0;6–1

Hoisington;1–0;6–1

Halstead;1–0;5–1

Hillsboro;1–0;4–1

Lyons;1–0;3–2

Nickerson;0–1;4–2

Pratt;0–1;4–4

Hesston;0–1;3–4

Haven;0–1;0–4

Larned;0–1;0–6