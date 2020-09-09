Hesston spikers drop two matches

HESSTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in a triangular Tuesday at home.

Hesston fell to Cheney 25-18, 25-20; and Hillsboro in Central Kansas League play 25-15, 25-11. Cheney downed Hillsboro 25-23, 25-23.

"The Cheney match was a good battle, and we had our moments where we competed very well," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We had a 15-10 lead in the first set, but then gave up a run of points on serve receive and started playing more tentative. In the second set we battled back after falling behind 14-20, and got within two points several times, but couldn’t get the momentum completely back on our side. We played well against a solid team, but lacked the energy and aggressiveness we needed to come out on top.

"Against Hillsboro, we struggled to find our rhythm, and never could get the momentum to swing in our favor. Hillsboro served tough, which caused us some problems on serve receive, and they have too many strong hitters that were eventually able to put the ball away at the end of a number of long rallies. We had some nice defensive plays and some good kills throughout, and our blocking got a lot more touches against them than the first time we saw them, but we made too many errors to stay close."

Hesston is 3-4 overall and plays Sept. 22 at Lyons with Haven.

Hesston stats

vs. Cheney

Kills: Harley Ferralez 5, Alex Martin 4, Sophia Becker 4, Katie Kueker 3, Anna Humphreys 1, Addi Copeland 1.

Assists: Ferralez 9, Humphreys 3, Alex Martin 2, Faith Elliott 1, Caryn Yoder 1.

Aces: Kueker 2, Yoder 1, Humphreys 1, Ferralez 1.

Blocks: Copeland 1, Martin 1, Becker 1, Kueker 1.

Digs: Ferralez 11, Martin 10, Yoder 9, Humphreys 2, Elliott 2, Brooklyn Diederich 1, Brynn Johnston 1, Copeland 1.

vs. Hillsboro

Kills: Martin 6, Becker 4, Kueker 1, Deiderich 1, Ferralez 1.

Assists: Ferralez 12, Humphreys 1.

Aces: Ferralez 1, Kueker 1.

Blocks: Kueker 2, Becker 1, Martin 1.

Digs: Yoder 3, Ferralez 5, Martin 5, Humphreys 3, Elliott 2, Kueker 2, Diederich 1, Johnston 1.

JV — Cheney def. Hesston 25-11, 25-23; Hillsboro def. Hesston 23-25, 25-21, 15-12.

C-Team — Hillsboro C2 def. Hesston C2 25-12, 19-25, 15-3; Hesston C1 def. Hillsboro C1 26-24, 25-23.

Goessel splits league opener

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday in Wheat State League play.

Goessel downed Peabody-Burns 25-16, 25-22; and fell to Little River 25-23, 25-23.

Goessel hosts the Goessel Invitational Saturday.

Sedgwick sweeps Inman duals

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in Heart of America League play against Inman.

Sedgwick won the first match 25-19, 25-18; and the second match 25-22, 25-14.

Sedgwick plays Saturday at the Goessel Invitational.