The Newton High School girls tennis team finished all but one round of the Newton Invitational Tuesday at the Phil Scott Tennis Center on the NHS campus and the Marty Ward Tennis Center on the Bethel College campus.

The meet was suspended because of rain. In singles play, seven of eight semifinal matches were complete, along with one medal match.

The doubles were complete through the semifinals.

For the Railers in singles play, Madelynn Hamm finished sixth at 2-2. Lucy Buller was 0-2. She was competing in the consolation semifinals when the meet was suspended.

In doubles play, Hallie Watkins and Katie McMullin finished 1-2. The two reached the 11th-place match when play was suspended. Shelby Spreier and Selena Aguilar was 0-3. The two reached the 15th-place match when play was suspended.

Newton is scheduled to compete at the Valley Center Invitational at 3 p.m. Tuesday.