#24 Bethel Threshers vs. Avila Eagles
6 p.m. Saturday
Joe W. Goering Field,
North Newton
Tickets and admittance procedures at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1
Livestream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/
Avila leads series 2-1. Last year — Bethel 54, Avila 34
Bethel Threshers
(0-0, 0-0 KCAC)
First game
Avila Eagles
(0-0, 0-0 KCAC)
First game
Bethel roster
1 Kayden Christiansen, fr., RB, Lakin, Lakin HS
1 Phillip Williams, so., DB, 5-11, 175, Houston, Heights HS
2 Landon Barnes, so., QB, 5-10, 190, Ashland City, Tenn., Cheatham County HS
2 Dominic Brown, so., DB, 5-10, 190, Luling, La., John Curtis HS
3 Josh Maran, so., QB, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield College
3 Trey Palmer, so., DB, 5-10, 170, Pearland, Texas, Shadow Creek HS
4 Deante Edwards, jr., WR, 5-11, 225, Wichita, Wichita Heights HS
4 Jacob Maran, so., DB, Bakersfield, Calif., California Lutheran University
5 Amondr'e Schumpert-Street, jr., RB, 5-8, 160, DeSoto, Texas, DeSoto HS
6 JC Shelton, so., QB, 5-9, 180, Galena, Galena HS
6 Kane Tullos, fr., DB, Houston, Memorial HS
7 Christian Scott, fr., RB, Houston, Cypress Woods HS
8 Brett Esch, fr., QB, Carrollton, Texas, Creekview HS
8 Tanner Galliart, sr., WR, 6-3, 210, Larned, Garden City, Kan.
9 Jesse Garcia, so., RB, 5-11, 186, Key West, Fla., Key West HS
10 Noah Miller, fr., RB, Pond Creek, Okla., Pond Creek-Hunter HS
10 Quinterious Miller, so., DB, 5-8, 150, Conway, Ark., Conway HS
11 Dagen Goodner, fr., LB, 6-0, 205, Humboldt, Humboldt HS
12 Mason Murray, so., RB, 6-0, 195, Sour Lake, Texas, Southern Nazarene
14 Camryn Harrison, sr., RB, 5-9, 170, Austin, Manor HS
15 Dominique Copeland, sr., DB, 6-0, 185, LaGrange, Ga., Harding University
15 Davontae Pickard, fr., RB, Piedmont, Okla., Piedmont HS
16 Logan DeMond, so., K, 6-0, 165, Larned, Larned HS
17 Trevor Rooks, fr., QB, Kiowa, South Barber HS
17 JaMond Sabree, so., DB, 5-9, 190, New Orleans, La., Ehret HS
18 Kade Miller, so., LB, 6-1, 190, Osborne, Osborne HS
19 Zach Esau, sr., QB, 6-0, 195, Hesston, Hesston HS
20 Seth Weatherby, so., DB, 5-9, 165, Midland, Texas, Greenwood HS
21 Jaylen Randle, sr., DB, 5-10, 200, Frederick, Okla., Frederick HS
22 Josh Seabolt, jr., LB, 5-9, 210, Cimarron, Cimarron HS
23 Ryan Clark, so., LB, Edmond, Okla.
24 Rudy Juarez, jr., RB, 5-9, 185, Brownsville, Texas, Lindenwood University
25 Joey Blakesley, fr., DB, Topeka, Washburn Rural HS
26 Gunner Aprill, fr., DB, Maysville, Okla., Maysville HS
27 Steven Marks, jr., DB, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield College
28 Brenden Sanders, fr., DB, Round Rock, Texas, Stony Point HS
29 Mario Quintero, fr., RB, Haven, Haven HS
30 JaJuan Sabree, jr., LB, 5-8, 205, New Orleans, Ehret HS
31 Derrick Hudson, sr., LB, 5-10, 220, DeSoto, Texas, DeSoto HS
32 Dayvon Mason, jr., DB, Akron, Ohio, Cincinnati Christian
33 Brayden Francis, jr., WR, 5-10, 155, Sedgwick, Sedgwick HS
34 Tucker Smith, fr., RB, Atchison, Atchison County HS
35 Drannon Lenox, so., LB, 5-11, 200, Norman, Okla., Norman HS
36 Grant Godsey, fr., DB, 5-9, 160, Centerton, Ark., Bentonville HS
37 Jalen Bevan, fr., DB, Kiefer, Okla., Kiefer HS
38 Byron Blassingame, fr., DL, Houston, Cypress Creek HS
39 Jakoby Masters, so., DB, 5-11, 150, Lawrence, Lawrence HS
40 Chantz Scurry, jr., RB, 6-0, 205, Ardmore, Okla., Ardmore HS
41 Jess Philpott, fr., LB, Peabody, Peabody-Burns HS
42 Tristen Burger, fr., DB, Larned, Larned HS
43 Conlan Bruggeman, fr., DL, 5-10, 170, Holton, Jackson Heights HS
44 Blake Neuschafer, jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Cimarron, Independence CC
45 Avery Hawkins, jr., DL, 6-0, 250, Smith Center, Smith Center HS
46 Jacob Smith, so., LB, 5-11, 175, Larned, Larned HS
47 Austin Price, fr., DB, 5-10, 185, Russell, Russell HS
48 Jerret Delancy, fr., RB, 5-9, 200, Wichita, Word of Life HS
49 Jace Brown, sr., LB, 6-0, 210, Andover, Independence CC
50 Keegan Martin, so., OL, 6-1, 255, Yale, Okla., Yale HS
51 John Henson, so., LB, 5-9, 215, Fort Worth, Bembrook HS
52 Ernest Ferrier III, fr., DL, Humble, Texas, Atascocita HS
53 Javon Wheeler, fr., LB, Wichita, Wichita Northwest HS
55 Cayle Irvin, fr., LB, Alto, Texas, Alto HS
56 Trent Reyes, fr., OL, Boling, Texas, Boling HS
57 Bryce Underwood, jr., DL, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield College
58 Thomas Kucera, so., OL, 5-9, 275, Wichita, Wichita North HS
59 Bradin Brewer, fr., OL, Piedmont, Okla., Piedmont HS
60 Dakota Tolbert, so., OL, 6-0, 270, Jordan, Ark., Mountain Home HS
61 Peter King, jr., OL, 6-3, 265, Broken Arrow, Okla., Broken Arrow HS
62 Noah Ballesteros, jr., OL, 6-0, 230, San Diego, Southwest HS
63 Ryan Junkermeier, so., OL, 6-3, 245, Plainville, Plainville HS
64 Marvin Phillips, jr., OL, 5-8, 325, Houston, North Shore HS
65 Robert Graham, sr., OL, 6-2, 260, Spring Hill, Texas, Spring Hill HS
66 Jabril Powers, fr., OL, China Spring, Texas, China Spring HS
67 Jaxon Via, fr., OL, Fayetteville, Ga., Starr's Mill HS
68 Zane Lyons, fr., OL, Kiowa, South Barber HS
70 Ryan Gregg, so., OL, 6-1, 270, Edmond, Okla., Oklahoma Christian Academy
71 Draven Johnson, fr., OL, 6-4, 295, Stigler, Okla., Stigler HS
73 Thomas Miller, fr., OL, Houston, Texas, Houston Christian HS
75 Keaton Shaffer, fr., OL, Stigler, Okla., Stigler HS
76 Reis Jennings, so., DL, 5-10, 210, Salina, Ell-Saline HS
77 Antwon Thompson, so., OL, 6-4, 275, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield HS
78 Kade Taylor, fr., OL, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Ranch HS
79 Reese Bennett, fr., OL, Spring, Texas, Klein Collins HS
81 Justin Foster, so., WR, 5-11, 165, Yale, Okla., Yale HS
83 Devonte Watson, fr., DB, 5-9, 175, Chesterfield, Va., Life Christian Academy
84 Quinn Whitley, so., WR, Oklahoma City, Okla., Southern Nazarene
85 Matt Hernandez, jr., WR, 5-10, 170, Chanute, Chanute HS
86 Clay Hatfield, fr., DL, Stillwater, Okla., Stillwater HS
87 Alexiou Munnings, so., WR, 6-0, 185, Wichita, Word of Life HS
89 Isaac Enriquez, fr., WR, 6-4, 215, Shafter, Calif., Shafter HS
90 Jarrod Foster, fr., LB, 6-0, 205, Yale, Okla., Yale HS
91 Eyann Zimmermann, fr., DL, Belleville, Republic County HS
92 Mark Lanier, sr., DL, Akron, Ohio, Clarion University
93 Josh Jackson, sr., DL, 6-1, 240, Snyder, Okla., Snyder HS
94 Bryan Parker, so., DL, 6-0, 250, Lewisville, Texas, Lewisville HS
95 Dalen Kistner, so., DL, 5-10, 195, Hartford, Hartford HS
96 Brandon Ceniceros, fr., DL, Larned, Larned HS
98 Amari Easton, fr., DL, Grand Prairie, Texas, Mansfield Timberview HS
Coaches
Terry Harrison, Head Coach-Offensive Line, 3rd season
Paul Kempf, Defensive Coordinator-Linebackers, 3rd season
Eric Kelly, Offensive Coordinator-Slot Backs, 3rd season
Dentton Hudspeth, QB Coach-Recruiting Coordinator, 3rd season
Gaige Brecheisen, Wide Receivers Coach, 2nd season
Ben Mitchum, Director of Scouting-B-Backs Coach, 2nd season
Bryan Gilmore, Assistant Offensive Line Coach, 3rd season
Curtis Bent, S&C Coordinator-Defensive Line, 2nd season
Daylon Markham, Defensive Backs Coach, 1st season
Avila roster
1 John Jacobs III, jr., QB, 6-1, 215, Shawnee, Okla., East Carolina
2 Malik Nesbitt, jr., RB, 5-10, 205, Savannah, Ga., School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High
3 Javaughn Luster, fr., WR, 5-8, 160, Diboll, Texas, Diboll High School
4 Christian Hopkins, sr., WR, 5-11, 180, Bridgeport, Conn., Monroe Community College
5 Jose Bautista, fr., DB, 6-0, 200, Tampa, Steinbrenner High School
6 Jakese Watkins, so., RB, 5-9, 175, Hillsboro, Ala., East Lawrence High School
7 Raeqwon Crawford, fr., DB, 5-11, 165, Palmetto, Fla., Palmetto High School
8 Tristan Askan, jr., QB, 5-10, 205, Mesa, Ariz.
9 Loagnn Freeman, jr., WR, 6-2, 200, Las Vegas, Briar Cliff University
10 Jamad Thomas, sr., LB, 5-10, 205, East Orange, N.J.
11 Devin Senerius, sr., WR, 6-2, 195, Clarkston, Mich., Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School
12 Nikolas Furlow, jr., LB, 6-2, 215, Blackwood, N.J., Overbrook Regional High School
13 Amarion Mack, fr., WR, 5-9, 155, Fayettville, N.C., Trinity Christian School Academy
14 Kevin Ewing, so., LB, 6-3, 200, North Kansas City, Mo., Missouri Western
15 Jaylen Becton, so., LB, 6-4, 195, Memphis, Ellsworth Community College
16 Riley Fairhurst, fr., P, 6-2, 185, Virginia Beach, Va., Prattville High School
17 Julious Sabastiano, sr., QB, 6-0, 220, Kansas City, Mo., LA Valley CC
18 Deron Downton, jr., WR, 6-1, 175, Gary, Ind.
19 Kaivon Mortazavi, fr., K, 5-8, 180, Sapulpa, Okla., Sapulpa High School
20 Josiah Asa, jr., DB, 6-0, 195, Springfield, Mo.
21 Trey Kirklen, sr., DB, 5-10, 160, Fayetteville, N.C., Shape American High School
22 Titonio Smith, fr., DB, 5-9, 185, Warner Robbins, Ga., Warner Robbins High School
23 Delshaun Higgins, sr., RB, 5-10, 185, Kansas City, Mo., MNU
24 Joey Stark, sr., DB, 5-9, 170, Seattle, Archbishop O'Hara High School
25 DeAnthony Williams, fr., RB, 5-8, 175, Diberville, MS,
26 Demetri Wright, fr., RB, 5-10, 200, Jackson, La., Walker High School
27 Tyrese House, so., LB, 6-0, 170, St. Louis, Mo., Riverview Gardens High School
28 Ryan Jones, fr., DB, 5-10, 170, Mount Dora, Fla., Mount Dora High School
29 Tremone Perry, so., DB, 5-9, 175, New Orleans
30 Kiandre Thomas, jr., LB, 5-11, 220, Houston
31 Jadon Bass, fr., DB, 6-0, 165, Silsbee, Texas, Silsbee High School
32 Justin Barbee, fr., RB, 5-10, 210, Chicago, De La Salle Institute
33 Kiante Channell, sr., DB, 5-11, 170, Oklahoma City, University of Central Oklahoma
34 Ajani Beamon, fr., DB, 5-10, 170, Tavares, Fla., Tavares High School
35 Ke'Tron Jones, fr., DB, 5-11, 185, Jackson, La., Slaughter Community Charter School
36 Kenneth Wallace, jr., DE, 5-9, 235, St. Louis, McCluer North High School
37 Jetton Murph, jr., DB, 5-10, 180, Cincinnati, Cincinnati Christian University
38 Trevon Anderson, fr., RB, 5-8, 170, Henning, Tenn., Ripley High School
39 K.J. Farmer, fr., DB, 5-10, 140, East St. Louis, Ill., Lincoln Prep High School
40 Frank Castro, so., DL, 5-8, 200, Dallas, Mary Hardin-Baylor
41 Ryan Petitfrere, fr., DB, 5-9, 175, Plametto, Fla., Southeast High School
42 Elijah Burtchin Bowers, jr., DB, 5-9, 190, Taylorsville, Utah, Dixie State University
43 Alex Caldwell, sr., DL, 6-4, 290, Leesburg, Ga., Albany State University
44 Jordan Forsythe, sr., LB, 6-3, 215, St. Louis
45 R'Keal Bell, fr., DB, 5-11, 195, East Los Angeles, Calif., East Side High
46 Brandon Cochran, jr., FB, 5-10, 200, Muskogee, Okla., Hilldale High School
47 Brandon Freeman, so., RB, 5-7, 170, Overland Park, Blue Valley High School
48 Kyle Callahan, jr., LS, 5-10, 200, Lee's Summit, Mo.
49 Jecori Johnson, fr., DB, 5-9, 155, Lithonia, Ga., Hephzibah Comprehensive High School
50 Cor'Darius Wright, fr., OL, 6-2, 315, Jackson, La., East Feliciana High School
51 Noah Moseley, sr., OL, 6-2, 260, Overland Park, Missouri Valley College
52 Caleb Doak, sr., OL, 6-2, 255, Country Roads, W.Va., Glenville State College
53 Jacob Flores, jr., LB, 5-10, 200, Lancaster, Calif., Sierra CC
54 Jolstin Valcin, fr., DL, 6-4, 220, Coral Springs, Fla., Coral Springs Charter
55 David Crowhurst, sr., DL, 6-1, 265, Ione, Calif.
56 Brandon Wortman, so., DL, 6-2, 265, St. Louis
57 Chris Bustos, jr., OL, 5-10, 250, Hayward, Calif., Chabot CC
58 Gage Smith, jr., LB, 5-9, 210, Versailes, Mo., State Fair Community College
60 Isaac Riggs, fr., OL, 6-2, 230, Freeman, Mo., Cass-Midway High School
61 Isaac Johnston, fr., OL, 6-5, 350, Neosho, Mo., Missouri Southern University
62 Wyatt Oberly, so., OL, 5-10, 235, Appleton City, Mo.
63 Cody Oberly, sr., DL, 5-8, 235, Appleton City, Mo.
64 Gerri-co Jenks, so., OL, 6-0, 265, Waianae, Hawaii, Mid-America Nazarene
66 Eric McGlown, jr., DL, 5-10, 260, Memphis
68 Titus Boone, jr., LS, 5-7, 237, Houma, La., Mesabi Community College
69 Jacob Kruckenberg, so., OL, 6-2, 355, Capron, Ill.
70 Roberto Lopez-Gomez, jr., OL, 6-1, 260, Hayward, Calif., Chabot CC
71 Charlie Cunningham, jr., OL, 6-0, 290, Atlanta
72 Jacob Gamboa, sr., OL, 5-11, 250, Richmond, Texas, Bush High School
75 Zamir Jones, so., DL, 6-1, 345, Kansas City, Mo., Independence CC
76 Taren Williamson, jr., OL, 6-2, 300, Robinson, Ill., MacMurray College
78 Wuilton Palacios, jr., OL, 6-5, 350, Houston
80 Eddravian Butler, fr., WR, 5-7, 160, Palmetto, Fla., Palmetto High School
81 Andrew Williams, jr., TE, 6-3, 215, Ft. Worth
82 Zach Bush, fr., WR, 6-1, 180, St. Louis, Missouri Western
83 Brian Overall Jr., so., WR, 5-7, 160, Sterling Heights, Mich., Sterling Heights High School
85 Payton Ball, fr., WR, 6-1, 188, Raymore, Mo., Ray-Pec High School
87 Dylan Godfrey, so., WR, 6-2, 170, Warrensburg, Mo., Warrensburg High School
89 Ja'Len Powell, fr., WR, 6-4, 175, Castleberry, Ala., Hillcrest High School
90 Jamel Smith, sr., LB, 5-9, 210, St. Louis, Briar Cliff University
91 Ronnie Stennis, jr., LB, 6-0, 220, Omaha, Neb., Minnesota West Community & Technical College
92 Exavior Lowe-Bohannon, sr., DL, 6-0, 265, Houston
93 Jonathan Arnone, fr., DL, 6-1, 250, Kansas City, Mo., Oak Park High School
97 Llyodarius Garner, fr., DL, 6-0, 255, Houston, Stephen F. Austin High School
98 Sean Hunt, sr., DL, 6-0, 285, Houston
99 Kellen Anderson, fr., DL, 6-2, 280, Kansas City, Mo., Grandview High School
Damonique Bonds, so., RB, 5-7, 180, Liberty, Mo.
Justyn Brown, fr., DB, 6-0, 170, Longbeach, Calif., Long Beach Polytechnic High School
Malachi Butler, so., DL, 6-4, 280, Lee's Summit, Mo., Washburn University
Jonathan Chery, fr., DB, 5-9, 165, Riverview, Fla., Riverview High School
Kenyon Childress, fr., DL, 6-1, 205, Kansas City, Mo., Lincoln Prep High School
Fred Frazier, fr., RB, 5-8, 185, Holden, Mo., Holden High School
Ahmari Golden, fr., DB, 5-11, 155, Carol City, Fla., Flanagan High School
Dre'Kar Jackman, so., RB, 5-8, 180, Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa Central CC
Peter-Gabriel Jackson, jr., RB, 5-10, 245, Dover, Pa., Cincinnati Christian University
Devene Jamerson, fr., TE, 5-10, 205, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County High School
Zachary Koehler, fr., LB, 5-10, 210, Plantation, Fla., South Plantation High School
Malik Littrel, so., RB, 5-10, 200, Los Angeles
Zh'Toreion Merrill, fr., LB, 5-7, 230, St. Louis, Mo., Riverview Gardens High School
John Moseley, fr., LB, 5-11, 205, Hillsboro, Mo., Hillsboro High School
Jackson Nelms, fr., LB, 6-0, 185, Athens, Ga., East Jackson High School
Nicholas Pena, fr., LB, 5-10, 185, Anaheim, Calif., Valley Christian High School
Ty'vez Smallwood, fr., DB, 5-9, 160, Kansas City, Mo., Grandview High School
Travian Tomlin, jr., WR, 6-0, 180, St. Louis
Michael Upshaw, so., DB, 5-9, 190, Dayton, Ohio, Trotwood-Madison High School
Marcus Wigfall, fr., ATH, 5-11, 170, Kansas City, Mo., William Chrisman High School
Max Williams, fr., LB, 5-9, 195, Columbus, Olentangy High School
Key'an York, fr., DB, 5-9, 180, Florissant, Mo., McCluer North High School
Kyle DeOrio*, so., QB, 5-11, 180, North Bergen, N.J., Monroe College
Isaiah Eaglin*, jr., WR, 6-2, 180, Richmond, Texas, Trinity Valley Community College
Marques Neal*, so., ATH, 5-9, 180, Kansas City, Kan., Baker University
Javon Taylor*, jr., DB, 5-10, 170, Hudson Valley CC
Dejorian Thedford*, sr., WR, 6-4, 210, Des Moines, Iowa, Grandview College
*-Redshirt
Coaches
Marc Benavidez, Head Coach, 3rd season
Charles Alexander, Assistant Coach, 2nd season
M.J. Bland, Assistant Coach, 3rd season
Jay Burns, Assistant Coach, 1st season
Keaton Stewart, Assistant Coach, 3rd season
Terrance Dennis, Assistant Coach, 2nd season
Brian Ciolek, Assistant Coach, 7th season
Keith Pulliam, Assistant Coach, 2nd season