Wednesday

Sep 9, 2020 at 3:23 PM


#24 Bethel Threshers vs. Avila Eagles


6 p.m. Saturday


Joe W. Goering Field,


North Newton


Tickets and admittance procedures at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1


Livestream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/


Avila leads series 2-1. Last year — Bethel 54, Avila 34


Bethel Threshers


(0-0, 0-0 KCAC)


First game


Avila Eagles


(0-0, 0-0 KCAC)


First game


Bethel roster


1 Kayden Christiansen, fr., RB, Lakin, Lakin HS


1 Phillip Williams, so., DB, 5-11, 175, Houston, Heights HS


2 Landon Barnes, so., QB, 5-10, 190, Ashland City, Tenn., Cheatham County HS


2 Dominic Brown, so., DB, 5-10, 190, Luling, La., John Curtis HS


3 Josh Maran, so., QB, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield College


3 Trey Palmer, so., DB, 5-10, 170, Pearland, Texas, Shadow Creek HS


4 Deante Edwards, jr., WR, 5-11, 225, Wichita, Wichita Heights HS


4 Jacob Maran, so., DB, Bakersfield, Calif., California Lutheran University


5 Amondr'e Schumpert-Street, jr., RB, 5-8, 160, DeSoto, Texas, DeSoto HS


6 JC Shelton, so., QB, 5-9, 180, Galena, Galena HS


6 Kane Tullos, fr., DB, Houston, Memorial HS


7 Christian Scott, fr., RB, Houston, Cypress Woods HS


8 Brett Esch, fr., QB, Carrollton, Texas, Creekview HS


8 Tanner Galliart, sr., WR, 6-3, 210, Larned, Garden City, Kan.


9 Jesse Garcia, so., RB, 5-11, 186, Key West, Fla., Key West HS


10 Noah Miller, fr., RB, Pond Creek, Okla., Pond Creek-Hunter HS


10 Quinterious Miller, so., DB, 5-8, 150, Conway, Ark., Conway HS


11 Dagen Goodner, fr., LB, 6-0, 205, Humboldt, Humboldt HS


12 Mason Murray, so., RB, 6-0, 195, Sour Lake, Texas, Southern Nazarene


14 Camryn Harrison, sr., RB, 5-9, 170, Austin, Manor HS


15 Dominique Copeland, sr., DB, 6-0, 185, LaGrange, Ga., Harding University


15 Davontae Pickard, fr., RB, Piedmont, Okla., Piedmont HS


16 Logan DeMond, so., K, 6-0, 165, Larned, Larned HS


17 Trevor Rooks, fr., QB, Kiowa, South Barber HS


17 JaMond Sabree, so., DB, 5-9, 190, New Orleans, La., Ehret HS


18 Kade Miller, so., LB, 6-1, 190, Osborne, Osborne HS


19 Zach Esau, sr., QB, 6-0, 195, Hesston, Hesston HS


20 Seth Weatherby, so., DB, 5-9, 165, Midland, Texas, Greenwood HS


21 Jaylen Randle, sr., DB, 5-10, 200, Frederick, Okla., Frederick HS


22 Josh Seabolt, jr., LB, 5-9, 210, Cimarron, Cimarron HS


23 Ryan Clark, so., LB, Edmond, Okla.


24 Rudy Juarez, jr., RB, 5-9, 185, Brownsville, Texas, Lindenwood University


25 Joey Blakesley, fr., DB, Topeka, Washburn Rural HS


26 Gunner Aprill, fr., DB, Maysville, Okla., Maysville HS


27 Steven Marks, jr., DB, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield College


28 Brenden Sanders, fr., DB, Round Rock, Texas, Stony Point HS


29 Mario Quintero, fr., RB, Haven, Haven HS


30 JaJuan Sabree, jr., LB, 5-8, 205, New Orleans, Ehret HS


31 Derrick Hudson, sr., LB, 5-10, 220, DeSoto, Texas, DeSoto HS


32 Dayvon Mason, jr., DB, Akron, Ohio, Cincinnati Christian


33 Brayden Francis, jr., WR, 5-10, 155, Sedgwick, Sedgwick HS


34 Tucker Smith, fr., RB, Atchison, Atchison County HS


35 Drannon Lenox, so., LB, 5-11, 200, Norman, Okla., Norman HS


36 Grant Godsey, fr., DB, 5-9, 160, Centerton, Ark., Bentonville HS


37 Jalen Bevan, fr., DB, Kiefer, Okla., Kiefer HS


38 Byron Blassingame, fr., DL, Houston, Cypress Creek HS


39 Jakoby Masters, so., DB, 5-11, 150, Lawrence, Lawrence HS


40 Chantz Scurry, jr., RB, 6-0, 205, Ardmore, Okla., Ardmore HS


41 Jess Philpott, fr., LB, Peabody, Peabody-Burns HS


42 Tristen Burger, fr., DB, Larned, Larned HS


43 Conlan Bruggeman, fr., DL, 5-10, 170, Holton, Jackson Heights HS


44 Blake Neuschafer, jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Cimarron, Independence CC


45 Avery Hawkins, jr., DL, 6-0, 250, Smith Center, Smith Center HS


46 Jacob Smith, so., LB, 5-11, 175, Larned, Larned HS


47 Austin Price, fr., DB, 5-10, 185, Russell, Russell HS


48 Jerret Delancy, fr., RB, 5-9, 200, Wichita, Word of Life HS


49 Jace Brown, sr., LB, 6-0, 210, Andover, Independence CC


50 Keegan Martin, so., OL, 6-1, 255, Yale, Okla., Yale HS


51 John Henson, so., LB, 5-9, 215, Fort Worth, Bembrook HS


52 Ernest Ferrier III, fr., DL, Humble, Texas, Atascocita HS


53 Javon Wheeler, fr., LB, Wichita, Wichita Northwest HS


55 Cayle Irvin, fr., LB, Alto, Texas, Alto HS


56 Trent Reyes, fr., OL, Boling, Texas, Boling HS


57 Bryce Underwood, jr., DL, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield College


58 Thomas Kucera, so., OL, 5-9, 275, Wichita, Wichita North HS


59 Bradin Brewer, fr., OL, Piedmont, Okla., Piedmont HS


60 Dakota Tolbert, so., OL, 6-0, 270, Jordan, Ark., Mountain Home HS


61 Peter King, jr., OL, 6-3, 265, Broken Arrow, Okla., Broken Arrow HS


62 Noah Ballesteros, jr., OL, 6-0, 230, San Diego, Southwest HS


63 Ryan Junkermeier, so., OL, 6-3, 245, Plainville, Plainville HS


64 Marvin Phillips, jr., OL, 5-8, 325, Houston, North Shore HS


65 Robert Graham, sr., OL, 6-2, 260, Spring Hill, Texas, Spring Hill HS


66 Jabril Powers, fr., OL, China Spring, Texas, China Spring HS


67 Jaxon Via, fr., OL, Fayetteville, Ga., Starr's Mill HS


68 Zane Lyons, fr., OL, Kiowa, South Barber HS


70 Ryan Gregg, so., OL, 6-1, 270, Edmond, Okla., Oklahoma Christian Academy


71 Draven Johnson, fr., OL, 6-4, 295, Stigler, Okla., Stigler HS


73 Thomas Miller, fr., OL, Houston, Texas, Houston Christian HS


75 Keaton Shaffer, fr., OL, Stigler, Okla., Stigler HS


76 Reis Jennings, so., DL, 5-10, 210, Salina, Ell-Saline HS


77 Antwon Thompson, so., OL, 6-4, 275, Bakersfield, Calif., Bakersfield HS


78 Kade Taylor, fr., OL, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Ranch HS


79 Reese Bennett, fr., OL, Spring, Texas, Klein Collins HS


81 Justin Foster, so., WR, 5-11, 165, Yale, Okla., Yale HS


83 Devonte Watson, fr., DB, 5-9, 175, Chesterfield, Va., Life Christian Academy


84 Quinn Whitley, so., WR, Oklahoma City, Okla., Southern Nazarene


85 Matt Hernandez, jr., WR, 5-10, 170, Chanute, Chanute HS


86 Clay Hatfield, fr., DL, Stillwater, Okla., Stillwater HS


87 Alexiou Munnings, so., WR, 6-0, 185, Wichita, Word of Life HS


89 Isaac Enriquez, fr., WR, 6-4, 215, Shafter, Calif., Shafter HS


90 Jarrod Foster, fr., LB, 6-0, 205, Yale, Okla., Yale HS


91 Eyann Zimmermann, fr., DL, Belleville, Republic County HS


92 Mark Lanier, sr., DL, Akron, Ohio, Clarion University


93 Josh Jackson, sr., DL, 6-1, 240, Snyder, Okla., Snyder HS


94 Bryan Parker, so., DL, 6-0, 250, Lewisville, Texas, Lewisville HS


95 Dalen Kistner, so., DL, 5-10, 195, Hartford, Hartford HS


96 Brandon Ceniceros, fr., DL, Larned, Larned HS


98 Amari Easton, fr., DL, Grand Prairie, Texas, Mansfield Timberview HS


Coaches


Terry Harrison, Head Coach-Offensive Line, 3rd season


Paul Kempf, Defensive Coordinator-Linebackers, 3rd season


Eric Kelly, Offensive Coordinator-Slot Backs, 3rd season


Dentton Hudspeth, QB Coach-Recruiting Coordinator, 3rd season


Gaige Brecheisen, Wide Receivers Coach, 2nd season


Ben Mitchum, Director of Scouting-B-Backs Coach, 2nd season


Bryan Gilmore, Assistant Offensive Line Coach, 3rd season


Curtis Bent, S&C Coordinator-Defensive Line, 2nd season


Daylon Markham, Defensive Backs Coach, 1st season


Avila roster


1 John Jacobs III, jr., QB, 6-1, 215, Shawnee, Okla., East Carolina


2 Malik Nesbitt, jr., RB, 5-10, 205, Savannah, Ga., School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High


3 Javaughn Luster, fr., WR, 5-8, 160, Diboll, Texas, Diboll High School


4 Christian Hopkins, sr., WR, 5-11, 180, Bridgeport, Conn., Monroe Community College


5 Jose Bautista, fr., DB, 6-0, 200, Tampa, Steinbrenner High School


6 Jakese Watkins, so., RB, 5-9, 175, Hillsboro, Ala., East Lawrence High School


7 Raeqwon Crawford, fr., DB, 5-11, 165, Palmetto, Fla., Palmetto High School


8 Tristan Askan, jr., QB, 5-10, 205, Mesa, Ariz.


9 Loagnn Freeman, jr., WR, 6-2, 200, Las Vegas, Briar Cliff University


10 Jamad Thomas, sr., LB, 5-10, 205, East Orange, N.J.


11 Devin Senerius, sr., WR, 6-2, 195, Clarkston, Mich., Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School


12 Nikolas Furlow, jr., LB, 6-2, 215, Blackwood, N.J., Overbrook Regional High School


13 Amarion Mack, fr., WR, 5-9, 155, Fayettville, N.C., Trinity Christian School Academy


14 Kevin Ewing, so., LB, 6-3, 200, North Kansas City, Mo., Missouri Western


15 Jaylen Becton, so., LB, 6-4, 195, Memphis, Ellsworth Community College


16 Riley Fairhurst, fr., P, 6-2, 185, Virginia Beach, Va., Prattville High School


17 Julious Sabastiano, sr., QB, 6-0, 220, Kansas City, Mo., LA Valley CC


18 Deron Downton, jr., WR, 6-1, 175, Gary, Ind.


19 Kaivon Mortazavi, fr., K, 5-8, 180, Sapulpa, Okla., Sapulpa High School


20 Josiah Asa, jr., DB, 6-0, 195, Springfield, Mo.


21 Trey Kirklen, sr., DB, 5-10, 160, Fayetteville, N.C., Shape American High School


22 Titonio Smith, fr., DB, 5-9, 185, Warner Robbins, Ga., Warner Robbins High School


23 Delshaun Higgins, sr., RB, 5-10, 185, Kansas City, Mo., MNU


24 Joey Stark, sr., DB, 5-9, 170, Seattle, Archbishop O'Hara High School


25 DeAnthony Williams, fr., RB, 5-8, 175, Diberville, MS,


26 Demetri Wright, fr., RB, 5-10, 200, Jackson, La., Walker High School


27 Tyrese House, so., LB, 6-0, 170, St. Louis, Mo., Riverview Gardens High School


28 Ryan Jones, fr., DB, 5-10, 170, Mount Dora, Fla., Mount Dora High School


29 Tremone Perry, so., DB, 5-9, 175, New Orleans


30 Kiandre Thomas, jr., LB, 5-11, 220, Houston


31 Jadon Bass, fr., DB, 6-0, 165, Silsbee, Texas, Silsbee High School


32 Justin Barbee, fr., RB, 5-10, 210, Chicago, De La Salle Institute


33 Kiante Channell, sr., DB, 5-11, 170, Oklahoma City, University of Central Oklahoma


34 Ajani Beamon, fr., DB, 5-10, 170, Tavares, Fla., Tavares High School


35 Ke'Tron Jones, fr., DB, 5-11, 185, Jackson, La., Slaughter Community Charter School


36 Kenneth Wallace, jr., DE, 5-9, 235, St. Louis, McCluer North High School


37 Jetton Murph, jr., DB, 5-10, 180, Cincinnati, Cincinnati Christian University


38 Trevon Anderson, fr., RB, 5-8, 170, Henning, Tenn., Ripley High School


39 K.J. Farmer, fr., DB, 5-10, 140, East St. Louis, Ill., Lincoln Prep High School


40 Frank Castro, so., DL, 5-8, 200, Dallas, Mary Hardin-Baylor


41 Ryan Petitfrere, fr., DB, 5-9, 175, Plametto, Fla., Southeast High School


42 Elijah Burtchin Bowers, jr., DB, 5-9, 190, Taylorsville, Utah, Dixie State University


43 Alex Caldwell, sr., DL, 6-4, 290, Leesburg, Ga., Albany State University


44 Jordan Forsythe, sr., LB, 6-3, 215, St. Louis


45 R'Keal Bell, fr., DB, 5-11, 195, East Los Angeles, Calif., East Side High


46 Brandon Cochran, jr., FB, 5-10, 200, Muskogee, Okla., Hilldale High School


47 Brandon Freeman, so., RB, 5-7, 170, Overland Park, Blue Valley High School


48 Kyle Callahan, jr., LS, 5-10, 200, Lee's Summit, Mo.


49 Jecori Johnson, fr., DB, 5-9, 155, Lithonia, Ga., Hephzibah Comprehensive High School


50 Cor'Darius Wright, fr., OL, 6-2, 315, Jackson, La., East Feliciana High School


51 Noah Moseley, sr., OL, 6-2, 260, Overland Park, Missouri Valley College


52 Caleb Doak, sr., OL, 6-2, 255, Country Roads, W.Va., Glenville State College


53 Jacob Flores, jr., LB, 5-10, 200, Lancaster, Calif., Sierra CC


54 Jolstin Valcin, fr., DL, 6-4, 220, Coral Springs, Fla., Coral Springs Charter


55 David Crowhurst, sr., DL, 6-1, 265, Ione, Calif.


56 Brandon Wortman, so., DL, 6-2, 265, St. Louis


57 Chris Bustos, jr., OL, 5-10, 250, Hayward, Calif., Chabot CC


58 Gage Smith, jr., LB, 5-9, 210, Versailes, Mo., State Fair Community College


60 Isaac Riggs, fr., OL, 6-2, 230, Freeman, Mo., Cass-Midway High School


61 Isaac Johnston, fr., OL, 6-5, 350, Neosho, Mo., Missouri Southern University


62 Wyatt Oberly, so., OL, 5-10, 235, Appleton City, Mo.


63 Cody Oberly, sr., DL, 5-8, 235, Appleton City, Mo.


64 Gerri-co Jenks, so., OL, 6-0, 265, Waianae, Hawaii, Mid-America Nazarene


66 Eric McGlown, jr., DL, 5-10, 260, Memphis


68 Titus Boone, jr., LS, 5-7, 237, Houma, La., Mesabi Community College


69 Jacob Kruckenberg, so., OL, 6-2, 355, Capron, Ill.


70 Roberto Lopez-Gomez, jr., OL, 6-1, 260, Hayward, Calif., Chabot CC


71 Charlie Cunningham, jr., OL, 6-0, 290, Atlanta


72 Jacob Gamboa, sr., OL, 5-11, 250, Richmond, Texas, Bush High School


75 Zamir Jones, so., DL, 6-1, 345, Kansas City, Mo., Independence CC


76 Taren Williamson, jr., OL, 6-2, 300, Robinson, Ill., MacMurray College


78 Wuilton Palacios, jr., OL, 6-5, 350, Houston


80 Eddravian Butler, fr., WR, 5-7, 160, Palmetto, Fla., Palmetto High School


81 Andrew Williams, jr., TE, 6-3, 215, Ft. Worth


82 Zach Bush, fr., WR, 6-1, 180, St. Louis, Missouri Western


83 Brian Overall Jr., so., WR, 5-7, 160, Sterling Heights, Mich., Sterling Heights High School


85 Payton Ball, fr., WR, 6-1, 188, Raymore, Mo., Ray-Pec High School


87 Dylan Godfrey, so., WR, 6-2, 170, Warrensburg, Mo., Warrensburg High School


89 Ja'Len Powell, fr., WR, 6-4, 175, Castleberry, Ala., Hillcrest High School


90 Jamel Smith, sr., LB, 5-9, 210, St. Louis, Briar Cliff University


91 Ronnie Stennis, jr., LB, 6-0, 220, Omaha, Neb., Minnesota West Community & Technical College


92 Exavior Lowe-Bohannon, sr., DL, 6-0, 265, Houston


93 Jonathan Arnone, fr., DL, 6-1, 250, Kansas City, Mo., Oak Park High School


97 Llyodarius Garner, fr., DL, 6-0, 255, Houston, Stephen F. Austin High School


98 Sean Hunt, sr., DL, 6-0, 285, Houston


99 Kellen Anderson, fr., DL, 6-2, 280, Kansas City, Mo., Grandview High School


Damonique Bonds, so., RB, 5-7, 180, Liberty, Mo.


Justyn Brown, fr., DB, 6-0, 170, Longbeach, Calif., Long Beach Polytechnic High School


Malachi Butler, so., DL, 6-4, 280, Lee's Summit, Mo., Washburn University


Jonathan Chery, fr., DB, 5-9, 165, Riverview, Fla., Riverview High School


Kenyon Childress, fr., DL, 6-1, 205, Kansas City, Mo., Lincoln Prep High School


Fred Frazier, fr., RB, 5-8, 185, Holden, Mo., Holden High School


Ahmari Golden, fr., DB, 5-11, 155, Carol City, Fla., Flanagan High School


Dre'Kar Jackman, so., RB, 5-8, 180, Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa Central CC


Peter-Gabriel Jackson, jr., RB, 5-10, 245, Dover, Pa., Cincinnati Christian University


Devene Jamerson, fr., TE, 5-10, 205, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County High School


Zachary Koehler, fr., LB, 5-10, 210, Plantation, Fla., South Plantation High School


Malik Littrel, so., RB, 5-10, 200, Los Angeles


Zh'Toreion Merrill, fr., LB, 5-7, 230, St. Louis, Mo., Riverview Gardens High School


John Moseley, fr., LB, 5-11, 205, Hillsboro, Mo., Hillsboro High School


Jackson Nelms, fr., LB, 6-0, 185, Athens, Ga., East Jackson High School


Nicholas Pena, fr., LB, 5-10, 185, Anaheim, Calif., Valley Christian High School


Ty'vez Smallwood, fr., DB, 5-9, 160, Kansas City, Mo., Grandview High School


Travian Tomlin, jr., WR, 6-0, 180, St. Louis


Michael Upshaw, so., DB, 5-9, 190, Dayton, Ohio, Trotwood-Madison High School


Marcus Wigfall, fr., ATH, 5-11, 170, Kansas City, Mo., William Chrisman High School


Max Williams, fr., LB, 5-9, 195, Columbus, Olentangy High School


Key'an York, fr., DB, 5-9, 180, Florissant, Mo., McCluer North High School


Kyle DeOrio*, so., QB, 5-11, 180, North Bergen, N.J., Monroe College


Isaiah Eaglin*, jr., WR, 6-2, 180, Richmond, Texas, Trinity Valley Community College


Marques Neal*, so., ATH, 5-9, 180, Kansas City, Kan., Baker University


Javon Taylor*, jr., DB, 5-10, 170, Hudson Valley CC


Dejorian Thedford*, sr., WR, 6-4, 210, Des Moines, Iowa, Grandview College


*-Redshirt


Coaches


Marc Benavidez, Head Coach, 3rd season


Charles Alexander, Assistant Coach, 2nd season


M.J. Bland, Assistant Coach, 3rd season


Jay Burns, Assistant Coach, 1st season


Keaton Stewart, Assistant Coach, 3rd season


Terrance Dennis, Assistant Coach, 2nd season


Brian Ciolek, Assistant Coach, 7th season


Keith Pulliam, Assistant Coach, 2nd season