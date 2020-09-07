Franklin County rivals staged a battle Friday to open the high school football season.

Central Heights held off West Franklin, 24-18, at Central Heights.

All the scoring was in the second half. Central Heights scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 12-0 lead and quickly added to the lead in the fourth quarter to roll up an 18-0 lead.

The Falcons charged back with a 3-yard scamper and two-point conversion by sophomore Lance McCullough to cut the deficit to 18-8.

Central Heights struck again with a 17-yard scramble by quarterback Tony Detwiler to lead 24-8.

The Falcons answered again with a 47-yard touchdown pass from McCullough to senior Cameron Wise followed with a another two-point conversion with just seconds left in the game.

Senior Cameron Wise led the Falcons in rushing with 78 yards on 11 carries and had another 108 yards in receiving on three receptions for total yardage on the night of 186 yards.

Detwiler led Central Heights with144 yards rushing on 22 carries.

The Falcons play Friday against Mission Valley at the Santa Fe Trail football field.

Burlington 42, Wellsville 13

Burlington spoiled the home opener for Wellsville with a 42-13 win over the Eagles Friday night.

Burlington built a 28-0 lead midway through the third quarter. The Eagles answered with a couple of touchdowns to cut the deficit to 28-13.

Dylan McCarty scored on a 1-yard run and tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to David Signs.