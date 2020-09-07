Seaman’s football team showed in last Friday night’s season-opener against Washburn Rural what it’s capable of when at full strength, rolling to a 42-8 victory.

That was a luxury the Vikings seldom had in a 2-7 season a year ago when Seaman fought injuries from start to finish.

"It was terrible last year," Seaman coach Glenn O’Neil said. "We started four different free safeties last year and it seemed like every week we had a new outside linebacker, a new safety, a new corner.

"What we started last year against Highland Park in that first game, when we got to Week 3 we had a totally brand new secondary because of the injuries, and most of our guys are two-way guys, so it was a ripple effect."

And although O’Neil knows his Vikings will have to deal with injuries again this season, he feels Seaman may be more capable of dealing with that situation this fall after being forced to play a lot of younger players a year ago.

"Our kids kind of took a beating (last season), but at the same time they got some pretty valuable experience where, ’This is what I need to do to be a little more competitive,’ " O’Neil said.

Seaman senior quarterback Reid Cowan passed for 178 yards and a touchdown and also scored a TD against Rural while senior fullback Nathan Zeferjahn rushed for 66 yards and scored three first-half TDs.

Junior Casen Stallbaumer caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for a 66-yard TD to senior Peyton Murray.

Defensively, the Vikings pitched a shutout until Rural got on the board with 1:16 remaining.

While happy with the season-opening performance, O’Neil knows his team faces a supreme test Friday night when it hosts Hayden, a 47-7 winner over Emporia last week.

Hayden senior stars Desmond Purnell and Will DeVader combined for all seven Wildcat touchdowns while senior quarterback Johnny Holloway threw for 127 yards and two TDs.

"They’re loaded," O’Neil said of the Wildcats. "They’re very, very good and physical and big and you know coach (Bill) Arnold and his staff always do a super job.

"We just want to play and keep on improving and stay healthy."

Shawnee Heights will host Bonner Springs on Friday, while Washburn Rural will travel to Lawrence and Cair Paravel will travel to Wichita Area Homeschool Athletic Association. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts.

Heights is coming off a 53-0 loss to Lawrence while Cair Paravel was a 30-20 winner over Kansas City East.

GIRLS GOLF

Washburn Rural is scheduled to host its invitational Tuesday at Wamego Country Club (1 p.m. start), with Seaman also tentatively scheduled to compete in that meet.

The Junior Blues posted a 27-stroke win last Tuesday in a triangular at Cypress Ridge, with senior Madelyn Luttjohann taking medalist honors with an 80.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hayden is scheduled to host a six-school meet on Tuesday (3 p.m. start) while Topeka High will host a quadrangular at Kossover Tennis Center (3 p.m.), with Highland Park, Shawnee Heights and Topeka West also in that field.

Seaman will host its second invitational meet of the year on Wednesday (3 p.m.), with Highland Park and Shawnee Heights expected to compete in that event.

Washburn Rural is slated to host a quadrangular on Thursday (3 p.m.).

CROSS COUNTRY

Topeka West will host its Joe Schrag Invitational on Saturday at the Kanza Park Course north of Hummer Sports Park.

The girls varsity race is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start with the boys to follow at about 9:45.

Cair Paravel, Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Topeka High are expected.

Due to health restrictions, Saturday’s races are slated to run with no spectators in attendance.

• Washburn Rural’s girls finished a close second to host Manhattan (36-41) in Saturday’s Manhattan Invitational, with Seaman third.

Sydney Laster led Rural with a third-place finish while Madeline Carter was fifth and Seaman’s Bethany Druse sixth.

Rural placed fourth and Seaman fifth in the boys race, with Rural’s Arrik White taking seventh and Seaman’s Jace Moore 10th.

BOYS SOCCER

Hayden will host Eudora in a non-league match Tuesday (4 p.m.) while Highland Park will host Washburn Rural (4:30 p.m.) and Shawnee Heights will host Topeka High (6:15 p.m.) at the Bettis Family Sports Complex.

Highland Park is slated to host Hayden on Thursday (4 p.m.) while Shawnee Heights will host Seaman (6:15 p.m.) and Washburn Rural will host Junction City (6:15 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

Hayden and Topeka West are both scheduled to host Tuesday triangulars (5 p.m.), with Topeka High competing at Hayden and Seaman competing at West.