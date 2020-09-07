NOAH BOLTICOFF, ROSE HILL

6-5, 265, Sr., OG

Even though he only earned honorable mention All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail III League honors a year ago, Bolticoff carries a high profile into his senior season. With the size colleges love, Bolticoff quickly shot up the recruiting boards during the offseason and now is a three-star recruit. Offered by several Division I programs including Kansas State and Kansas, Bolticoff — a three-sport athlete at Rose Hill — has committed to TCU.

GABE BOWERS, SCOTT CITY

5-11, 265, OL/DL

Bowers was a dominant force on both the offensive and defensive lines for Scott City last year, earning first-team All-Great Western Athletic Conference honors. He had 66 tackles overall last year with eight tackles for loss and five sacks. He earned honorable mention All-Class 3A honors and also helped pave the way for a Scott City offense that averaged 28.5 points per game.

TANNER CASH, CLEARWATER

6-2, 200, Sr., QB

A three-year starter at quarterback for the Indians, Cash has become one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. Despite missing three games with injury a year ago, Cash still managed to set a school record with 1,190 yards passing and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for 895 yards and six scores, earning him offensive MVP honors in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail IV League. He’s thrown for 2,298 yards and 26 TDs in his career (school records) and also rushed for 2,163 yards and 23 touchdowns, setting the school single-season rushing record as a junior.

LEYTON CURE, GOODLAND

6-3, 205, Sr., QB/DB

Despite being the focal point off opposing defenses in the tough Great Western Athletics Conference, Cure still put up big numbers last year for the Cowboys. He earned first-team all-league honors, throwing for 1,425 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for 384 yards and four scores. Cure also starred defensively, making 71 tackles and has multiple Division II offers.

LANDON DEAN, FRONTENAC

6-4, 230, Jr., DE/TE

Frontenac has a loaded junior class and Dean is arguably at the head of the class. He was a driving force behind Frontenac’s 10-1 season a year ago, earning first-team All-Class 3A honors. Dean had 63 tackles, 38 of them solo, and added eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also added six catches as a tight end, but mostly was used as a blocker in the Raider offense. He’s already getting major college attention.

TIMOTHY DORSEY, MIEGE

6-0, 187, Sr., QB

Quarterback has been a high-profile position at Miege during their run of state championships, producing the likes of All-Staters Ryan Willis and record-setting Carter Putz. Dorsey has secured his place with those standouts, taking over as starter last year and leading the Stags to the Class 4A state title. He threw for 3,026 yards and 45 touchdowns while getting picked off just six times. He was first-team All-Eastern Kansas League and honorable mention All-Class 4A.

JAXSON GEBHARDT, SOUTHEAST-SALINE

6-0, 186, Sr., QB/DB

Gebhardt’s presence should help Southeast-Saline make the transition from Class 2A to 3A this season a smooth one. He enters his third season as the Trojans’ starting quarterback, throwing for 1,238 yards and 8 touchdowns last year, while also rushing for 955 yards and 13 scores. In two years, has has just more than 4,000 yards of total offense and 38 touchdowns. He might be even better on the defensive side of the ball where he was a first-team All-Class 2A selection last year after having seven interceptions and 50 tackles.

DOUG GRIDER, HALSTEAD

6-2, 236, Sr., LB/OL

Grider is on pace to set the school record for career tackles after making 120 last year as a junior, averaging 13.3 per game. He already holds the school record for tackles in a game with 28 set as a sophomore and last year added 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He earned first-team All-Central Kansas League honors on both sides of the ball, recording 127 knockdown blocks from his guard spot offensively to lead the team.

DARELL JONES, COFFEYVILLE

5-11, 165, Sr. CB/WR

Jones enjoyed a solid junior season for Coffeyville, catching 45 passes for 815 yards and eight touchdowns while also making 75 tackles and picking off three passes. He became one of the state’s top prospects during offseason combines, clocking a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. He committed to Kansas State as an athlete, projecting at cornerback at the collegiate level.

BRANDEN MARTIN, KC PIPER

6-1, 195, Sr., LB

Martin has led the state in tackles each of the last two seasons, earning first-team All-Frontier League honors both seasons and first-team All-Class 4A honors last year. He made a whopping 169 tackles last year, recording double-digit tackles in each game with a high of 22 three times. A state placer in wrestling, he also had 19 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 interceptions. Martin had 159 tackles as a sophomore and has 346 in his career with 42 tackles for loss.

CAYDEN WINTER, ANDALE

6-0, 220, Sr., OG/NG

Winter was an anchor up front for Andale last season and a huge factor in the Indians going 13-0 and capturing the Class 3A state title, earning first-team All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail IV League honors both ways. His 70 pancake blocks helped pave the way for an offense that rolled up just more than 3,600 yards rushing for the season and another 1,400-plus passing while averaging 49.6 points per game. Defensively, Winter had 35 tackles for a unit that posted four shutouts and allowed just 7.3 points per game.