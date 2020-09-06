Bethel men

win opener

YORK, Neb. — The Bethel College men’s soccer team won an opening day match for the first time since 2017, stopping York College 4-0 Saturday in KCAC play in York.

All four Bethel goals came in the second half.

Vicente Trejo, Muhamed Jammeh, Cristobal Goldberg and Niklas Honer each scored goals for the Threshers. Niklas added an assist.

Bethel held a 13-9 advantage in total shots. Sean Holness had four saves, while Caleb Cushman added three to share the clean sheet. Gabriel Cabral had four saves for the Panthers.

Bethel hosts Avila at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bethel;0;4;—4

York;0;0;—0

1. B Vicente Trejo (unassisted) 49:46

2. B Muhamed Jammeh (Niklas Honer) 52:54

3. B Cristobal Goldberg (unassisted) 58:07

4. B Honer (unassisted) 72:56

Total shots — BC 3-10—13, YC 3-6—9. Shots on goal — BC 2-6—10, YC 1-6—7. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (W, 80:34, 0 ga) 1-3—4; Caleb Cushman (9:26, 0 ga) x-3—3. YC: Gabriel Cabral (L, 85:26, 4 ga) 2-2—4; Ethan Harkless (4:34, 0 ga) x-0—0. Corner kicks — BC 2, YC 2. Fouls — BC 17, YC 4. Offside — BC 5, YC 0. Cautions — YC: Sebastian Sanhueza 48:49.

Thresher women

fall in 90th

YORK, Neb. — The Bethel College women’s soccer team gave up a goal in the 90th minute, falling to York College 2-1 Saturday in KCAC play in York.

The Panthers scored in the 28th minute on a goal by Breanna Bembenek from McKenna Schroeder.

Bethel struck back in the 82nd minute on a goal by Jazlyn Reese.

Cala Jamison scored the game winner.

Bethel was outshot 16-7. Mariah Vallejo had nine saves for Bethel. Alexa Moreno had three saves for York.

Bethel hosts Avila at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bethel;0;1;—1

York;1;1;—2

1. Y Breanna Bembenek (McKenna Schroeder) 27:37

2. B Jazlyn Reese (unassisted) 81:03

3. Y Cala Jamison (unassisted) 90:00

Total shots — BC 3-4—7, YC 11-5—16. Shots on goal — BC 1-3—4, YC 7-4—11. Saves — BC: Mariah Vallejo (L) 3-4—7. YC: Alexa Moreno (W) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — BC 1, YC 5. Fouls — BC 7, YC 4. Offside — BC 1, YC 1. Cautions — BC: Kelsie Kreutzer 46:51.

BC spikers

drop openers

SALINA — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday in season-opening play in Salina.

Bethel fell to host Kansas Wesleyan 26-24, 25-15, 25-15; and Sterling 25-22, 25-13, 25-19.

In the first match, Kansas Wesleyan was led by Maddy Beckett with 15 kills and Morgan Bryand with 13. Courtney Hannah set 21 assists. Emily Monson served four aces and had 13 digs. Carlee Becker downed three blocks.

Mia Loganbill and Jade Gleason each had six kills for Bethel. Jessica Schumann set 14 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 16 digs. Julie Wilhite downed four blocks. Kaylee VanderVeen served two aces.

Sterling was led by Jordyn Jellison with 13 kills. Breanne Akiu set 27 assists. Carmin Butterworth served four aces and had 23 digs. Annie Connor, Colleen Meffert, Meghan Mickle and Emily Peterson each downed three blocks.

For Bethel, Loganbill had six kills, followed by Amber Mott with five. Schumann set eight assists, followed by VanderVeen with seven. Schumann served two aces. Wilhelm had 14 digs.

Bethel hosts Sterling at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thresher Gym.

K.Wesleyan 3, Bethel 0

BETHEL (0-1) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 0-2-0; Kendra Gooden 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-1-0; Mia Loganbill 6-0-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 6-0-2; Julie Wilhite 4-0-4; Amber Mott 4-0-0; Harlie Hunton 5-0-0; Jessica Schumann 1-0-0; Kaitlyn Shima 1-0-2; Macey Murray 0-0-0. TOTALS 27-3-5.0.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (1-0) — (kills-aces-blocks) Autumn Colgin 0-0-0; Maddie Nowlin 0-0-0; Ryann Kats 0-0-0; Delaney Nash 0-0-0; Allisan McGowan 0-0-0; Maddy Beckett 15-0-0; Chelsea James 1-0-0; Cortney Hanna 0-1-0; Elizabeth Hardacre 5-0-1; Emily Monson 0-4-0; Carlee Becker 5-0-3; Morgan Bryand 13-0-0; Josie Deckinger 0-0-0; Alexis Utz 0-0-0; Jordan Childs 0-0-0; Audrey Sineath 3-0-2; Brooke Smith 0-0-0; Hinamalailena Kua 0-0-0. TOTALS 42-5-3.0.

Bethel;24;15;15;—0

K.Wesleyan;26;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Schumann 14, VanderVeen 8. KW: Hanna 21, Deckinger 11. Dig leaders — BC: Willhelm 16, Murray 8. KW: Monson 13, Hanna 7.

Sterling 3, Bethel 0

BETHEL (0-2) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 1-1-0; Kendra Gooden 0-0-1; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 6-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 3-0-0; Julie Wilhite 2-0-1; Amber Mott 5-0-0; Harlie Hunton 2-1-1; Jessica Schumann 0-2-0; Kaitlyn Shima 3-0-1; Macey Murray 0-0-0. TOTALS 22-4-2.0.

STERLING (1-1) — Breanne Akiu 0-0-0; Colleen Meffert 2-0-3; Carmin Butterworth 0-4-0; Ally Meins 0-1-0; Eliana Ponce 0-1-0; Iris Cavazos 3-0-1; Emily Peterson 4-0-3; Jordyn Jellison 13-0-2; Meghan Mickle 9-1-2; Annie Connor 7-0-1. TOTALS 38-7-6.0.

Bethel;22;13;19;—0

Sterling;25;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Schumann 8, VanderVeen 7. SC: Akiu 27, Meins 6. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 14, Murray 9. SC: Butterworth 23, Ponce 11.

BC runners

open season

McPHERSON — The Bethel College cross country teams opened the season finishing fourth and fifth Saturday at the Carol Swenson Open at Bulldog Park in McPherson.

Friends won the women’s title with 19 points, followed by Tabor at 63, Kansas Wesleyan at 65, Bethel at 103 and Bethany at 121.

Aubry Donley of Friends won the women’s race in 20:25.66 (5,000 meters).

Bethel was led by Stephany Meyer in 20th in 23:03.23, followed by Haley Robinette in 24th in 23:25.19, Natalie Graber in 27th in 23:44.59, Aubry Grame in 33rd in 25:05.22 and Emma Hershberger in 40th in 27:29.07.

In the men’s division, Friends won the meet with 30 points, followed by Tabor at 69, Ottawa at 94, Kansas Wesleyan at 109, Bethel at 134, McPherson at 136 and Bethany at 144.

Joshua Weghorst of Ottawa won the race in 16:18.17 (5,000 meters).

Bethel was led by Arran Kearney in 14th in 18:11.23, Laytham Magana in 22nd in 19:01.92, Nick Morgan in 34th in 19:34.90, Carter Funk in 45th in 20:27.41 and Robbie Crager in 47th in 20:31.80.

Bethel competes at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Invitational at the Great Life Golf Course in Salina.

Carol Swenson Inv.

Saturday

Bulldog Park,

McPherson

WOMEN

Team scores — Friends 19, Tabor 63, Kansas Wesleyan 65, Bethel 103, Bethany 121.

Top 10 — 1. Donley, Aubry F 20:25.66; 2. Garrison, Grace F 20:52.04; 3. Martinez, Stephanie KW 20:55.64; 4. Giles, Caroline F 21:13.07; 5. Zahariades, Kara F 21:14.66; 6. Senior, Conangela T 21:20.19; 7. Estaban, Kaylani F 21:27.72; 8. Gurrola, Aileen F 21:29.74; 9. Sechrist, Abby T 21:41.91; 10. Jensen, Jolene F 21:46.94.

Bethel results — 20. Meyer, Stephany 23:03.23; 24. Robinette, Haley 23:25.19; 27. Graber, Natalie 23:44.59; 33. Grame, Aubry 25:05.22; 40. Hershberger, Emma 27:29.07.

MEN

Team scores — Friends 30, Tabor 69, Ottawa 94, Kansas Wesleyan 109, Bethel 134, McPherson 136, Bethany 144.

Top 10 — 1. Weghorst, Joshua O 16:18.17; 2. Parrado, Brandon un. 16:30.97; 3. Lovell, Jacob KW 17:09.25; 4. Oquendo, Isaac F 17:19.79; 5. Gerlach, Kade F 17:20.98; 6. Fleming, Jadin McP. 17:27.05; 7. White, Logan F 17:30.87; 8. Ballou-Lyngstad, Riley T 17:39.09; 9. Espinoza, Aaron F 17:42.16; 10. Standley, Nathan F 17:54.13.

Bethel results — 14. Kearney, Arran 18:11.23; 22. Magana, Laytham 19:01.92; 34. Morgan, Nick 19:34.90; 45. Funk, Carter 20:27.41; 47. Crager, Robbie 20:31.80.

Newton 8U

team sweeps

McPHERSON — The Newton Baseball Club 8U-Weeks squad claimed a pair of wins Sunday in McPherson.

Newton won the first game 10-8 and the second game 9-7.

Newton is 2-8.

CROSS COUNTRY

Pretty Prairie Inv.

Thursday

No team scores

Area finishers

(M-Moundridge, S-Sedgwick, B-Burrton)

GIRLS

5,000 meters — 3. Myiah Logue M 29:34:00.

4,000 meters — 10. Holly Tucker S 32:20:00.

BOYS

5,000 meters — 2. Caleb Samland M 18:45; 3. Lucas Lies B 19:11; 4. Landon Kaufman M 19:47; 12. Mac Unruh M 22:09; 13. Daniel Dixon M 22:38; 14. Mateo Roth M 26:13:00; 15. Isaac Durst M 28:14:00.

4,000 meters — 9. Jordan Agee S 19:19; 15. Evan Ginder M 21:01; 23. Luke Wright M 25:50:00.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

8th Girls (3,000 meters) — 1. Kaci Young B 14:31.

8th Boys (3,000 meters) — 1. Reid Graber M 12:18; 5. Kepple Adolf M 13:06; 6. Colton Robinson B 13:12; 9. Brett Young B 14:35; 11. Preston Agee S 15:16; 12. Liam Mabry S 16:14; 13. Cooper Vollbracht S 16:30.

7th Boys (3,000 meters) — 1. Mac Bretz M 8:38; 3. Isaac Jones B 8:42; 4. Coltor Adolf M 8:49.