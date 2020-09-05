McPHERSON — Costly mistakes and the improbable debut of McPherson sophomore running back Jaytin Gumm were too much for Salina South to overcome.

McPherson cashed in on South fumbles early in each half and blew the game open with a big third quarter Friday night to pull away for a 45-25 victory over the Cougars at McPherson Stadium.

Gumm seemingly came out of nowhere, taking over for injured starter Aiden Hoover midway through the second quarter and rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. McPherson finished with 261 yards on the ground and 431 in total offense.

"Honestly, going in he was our fourth-string guy, which shows how smart we are," McPherson coach Jace Pavlovich said of Gumm, who was playing in his first varsity game. "We had three tailbacks ahead of him, but with Aiden Hoover going down and our need for bodies on defense, we decided to try him there."

Gumm did not disappoint, busting loose for a 56-yard touchdown run on his fourth varsity carry to give the Bullpups a 13-6 lead with 4:31 left in the first half. South kept pace throughout the first half, pulling within a point, 13-12, on Brandt Cox's 2-yard touchdown run 42 seconds before intermission.

"I think this group's ceiling is very high," South coach Sam Sellers said. "The thing is, so many of our mistakes are fixable. At times we looked very good on offense and defense."

But the wheels quickly came off for the Cougars in the third quarter as McPherson took the second-half kickoff and drove 65 yards with the help of two major facemask penalties on South. Brycen Labertew scored from the 2-yard line and added a 1-yard plunge later to cap a 26-yard drive after South fumbled the ensuing kickoff.

A 13-yard touchdown run by Gumm capped the big third quarter, and on the first play of the fourth Dylan Rinker hit Gus Ruddle with a 6-yard scoring strike to make it 39-12.

"Those are backbreakers," Sellers said of the penalties and turnovers."

It was a fumble on South's second play from scrimmage that set up McPherson's first score after Jaice Minier recovered at the South 31-yard line. Eight plays later, Labertew scored from the 4-yard line.

But South answered immediately by going to the air, with Weston Fries finding Colin Schreiber on a post pattern that went for 86 yards.

But in the end, it was McPherson's power running game that carried the day, along with Gumm.

"It felt good," Gumm said of his debut. "But I have to say thanks to the offensive line for opening holes up for me to run through."

McPherson persevered through a rash of injuries, thanks in large part to its line play on both sides.

"We have tremendous depth for the size school we are," Pavlovich said. "We were reaching two deep, three deep and in some cases four deep when the game really mattered.

"At the end of the day, our offensive line and defensive line took control of the line of scrimmage after the second quarter."

While Gumm did most of the damage on the ground, Rinker completed 14 of 23 passes for 170 yards, including six for 72 yards to Trey Buckbee.

Fries, a sophomore, was equally impressive in his first start, completing 17 of 27 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Schreiber had eight catches for 175 yards.