Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Friday

Sep 4, 2020 at 2:05 AM


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.


Last season: 286-81 (77.9%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD


Class 6A


Derby 40, MILL VALLEY 20


Hutchinson 27, VALLEY CENTER 20


Class 5A


MAIZE 28, Andover 14


BISHOP CARROLL 24, Junction City 18


Class 4A


Andover Central 32, NEWTON 14


AUGUSTA 28, Coffeyville 17


CHANUTE 21, Circle 14


EL DORADO 16, Independence 7


Andale 35, ROSE HILL 14


Class 3A


Topeka Hayden 31, Emporia 14


Class 2A


Humboldt 42, BLUESTEM 7


Douglass 26, REMINGTON 22


GARDEN PLAIN 35, Conway Springs 14


Class 1A


Plainview 16, PHILLIPSBURG 14


Class 8-MAN I


Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, FLINTHILLS 6