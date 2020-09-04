MAIZE — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team finished sixth out of eight teams Thursday at the Maize Invitational.

Buhler won the tourney title with 27 points, followed by Bishop Carroll at 20, Wichita Collegiate at 19 and Maize at 16. Hesston scored 11 points.

At first singles, Michaela Martin finished fifth at 2-1. Gracie Dawes finished second at second singles at 2-1.

At first doubles, Cassie Albin and Maggie Carlson finished eighth at 0-3. At second doubles, Emily Friesen and Amala John finished in sixth at 1-2.

Hesston competes Sept. 10 at the Smoky Valley Invitational in Lindsborg.

Maize Inv.

Thursday

Hesston results

Team scores — Buhler 27, Bishop Carroll 20, Wichita Collegiate 19, Maize 16, Maize South 13, Hesston 11, Conway Springs 11, Goddard 3.

First singles — 5. Michaela Martin (2-1): Qf. L Teufel Buh. 8-4, CSF. W Kreuzberg Gdd. 8-2, 5th. W McGrown Mai. 8-5.

Second singles — 2. Gracie Dawes (2-1): QF. W A.May CS 8-2, SF. W Witt Mai. 8-7 (7-3), F. L Lehl B 8-6.

First doubles — 8. Albin-Carlson (0-3): QF. L Yoakum-Conrad WC 8-2, CSF. L Boyles-Bender CS 8-7 (7-5), 7th. L LaFevre-Rising Gdd. 8-5.

Second doubles — 6. Friesen-John (1-2): QF. L Steven-Weber BC 8-2, CSF. W Osner-Lange CS 8-3, 5th. L Kratzer-Fellows MS 8-3.