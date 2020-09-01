For the second straight game, the Newton High School boys’ soccer team proved to be the better squad in second-half play.

Newton topped Goddard 3-0 Tuesday evening at Fischer Field in the Railers’ home opener. For the second straight game, all three Newton goals were scored in the second half.

Santiago Fernandez sprung the first two goals with a flick up the middle to freshman Victor Medina, who scored on a breakaway in the 57th minute; and flick to the right to sophomore Collin Hershberger, who scored on a breakaway in the 70th minute.

Mikey Parga put things away in the 77th minute, firing in the rebound of an Alex Sanchez-Cortinas shot.

"I got a lot of backup," Fernandez said. "I have a great team behind me. We had a lot of positive attitudes out there, a great team. A young player finished the first one and a young player finished the second one. We have a lot of great players. It’s a great team."

Newton holds a 6-0 scoring advantage in the second half this season.

"Energy," Fernandez said. "We get off to a slow start and have to pick up the energy at the end. There were just a couple of words from the coach (at halftime)."

"We kind of had a different energy in warm-up today, and that transferred over to the pitch," Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. "They did a good job of turning things around and making our adjustments on the pitch, playing the ball quicker, get the ball outside and press their backs. That’s exactly what they were able to do."

While the players didn’t get to play a lot of club ball in the spring or summer, they did do a lot of conditioning.

"Club got canceled, but I got a lot of training," Fernandez said. "We started early in the summer. That was good."

"We were able to get a lot of the guys out for summer and play a lot of short-sided," Jantzi said. "We got them in game shape. They came in better shape than they did last year."

Newton outshot Goddard 11-5, 7-2 in the second half. Selvin Abrego had five saves for the Railers for his second straight clean sheet. Ryan Bay had eight saves in goal for Goddard, 0-1.

Newton hosts Goddard Eisenhower at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers are 1-0 after a 3-1 win over Maize. Eisenhower finished third in Class 5A last year.

"These next four games, we go against Eisenhower, Emporia, Bishop Carroll and Kapaun," Jantzi said. "It’s going to open our eyes to how good we are."

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton junior varsity improved to 2-0 with an 8-1 win over Goddard Tuesday at Fischer Field.

Misael Campos Cisneros, Fernando Campos Cisneros and Ricardo Valdivia Rodriguez each scored two goals for Newton. Jonathan Galvin and Juan-Pablo Salgado each added a goal.

Yael Aramburu was in goal for the Railers.

Newton hosts Goddard Eisenhower at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Goddard;0;0;—0

Newton;0;3;—3

1. N Victor Medina (Santiago Fernandez) 56:21

2. N Collin Hershberger (Fernandez) 69:32

3. N Mikey Parga (Alex Sanchez-Cortina) 76:09

Total shots — Gdd. 3-2—5, New. 4-7—11. Shots on goal — Gdd. 3-2—5, New. 4-7—11. Saves — Gdd.: Ryan Bay (L) 4-4—8, New.: Selvin Abrego (W) 3-2—5. Corner kicks — Gdd. 1, New. 6. Fouls — Gdd. 7, New. 11. Offside — Gdd. 3, New. 2. Cautions — none.