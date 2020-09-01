Obviously, veteran Washburn Rural football coach Steve Buhler and his staff weren’t happy with last fall’s 3-6 record after a 7-3 mark the year before.

More importantly, Buhler knows his returning players felt the sting of last season and are determined to make a better showing in 2020.

"This year’s senior group has really transformed from being a really kind of quiet, laid back group to one that’s been a lot more vocal, a lot more demanding of the upperclassmen as far as the work ethic in practice and those kinds of things," said Buhler, who is starting his eighth season at Rural. "That’s been a real good sign because if you can’t get the players to do something different than what the 3-6 record was last year, then you’re not going to get very far.

"It’s one of those things where I’m the old guy and if I care more than the young guys, we’ve got some issues, but it’s not like that. The energy level’s been really good with these young guys and the upperclassmen have done a really good job of bringing some energy to practice."

Rural will count heavily on its 16 returning lettermen, including two returning starters on offense and five on defense.

The returning group includes senior quarterback Cooper Carlgren (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and senior offensive tackle Uriel Soria (6-2, 220) on offense and seniors Brett Ashwil (5-11, 225 defensive end), Kian Beasley (6-0, 215 inside linebacker), Hunter Koelling (5-10, 200 inside linebacker) and Eric Schnurr (6-2, 320 defensive tackle) as well as junior Robby Bolin (5-11, 180 safety) and sophomore Ty Weber (6-2, 220 outside linebacker) on defense.

Ashwill, Beasley, Carlgren, Schnurr, Soria and Weber all received All-City honorable mention a year ago.

Other players who are expected to fill key roles this season include seniors Josh Williams (wide receiver), David Dean (wide receiver/defensive back), Daveon Maultisby (defensive back), Adrian Tibbetts (wide receiver) and Justin Vandervort (offensive/defensive line) and juniors Austin Fager (running back/outside linebacker), Noah Haskins (offensive/defensive line), Bobby Honn (offensive/defensive line) and Landon MacEwan (wide receiver/defensive back).

"We had a lot of juniors with no experience last year," said Buhler, who is 153-87 in his coaching career. "Cooper, being the quarterback, was that way as well as some of the other guys that we had in some key spots. Hopefully, a year later, that experience from last year will help.

"This year we have more experience with the skill guys, but now we’re going to be playing some young guys up front."

Buhler said the key to improvement this fall will be to develop more consistency.

"We just were never really consistent last year as far as the way we played," Buhler said. "There were always a lot of mistakes. We’d have one really good play and then we’d have two plays that would fall apart on us.

"We need to be more consistent and give ourselves more opportunity to take control of the ballgame and control how the flow of the game goes."

The Junior Blues were originally scheduled to open the season against Topeka West but were forced to shuffle their schedule when USD 501 postponed the start of the season for district schools for at least a week.

Washburn Rural will now open its season Friday at Seaman.

"The kids just want to be out here and have a chance to play," Buhler said.

JUNIOR BLUES AT A GLANCE

Coach — Steve Buhler, eighth year.

Last year’s record — 3-6, 3-4.

Top offensive returners — QB Cooper Carlgren, sr.; OT Uriel Soria, sr.

Top defensive returners — DE Brett Ashwill, sr.; ILB Kian Beasley, sr.; S Robby Bolin, jr.; ILB Hunter Koelling, sr.; DL Eric Schnurr, sr.; OLB Ty Weber, sr.

Schedule — Sept. 4 at Seaman, Sept. 11 at Topeka High (Hummer), Sept. 18 Pittsburg, Sept. 25 Junction City, Oct. 2 at Emporia, Oct. 9 Manhattan, Oct. 16 at Highland Park (Hummer), Oct. 23 Seaman, Oct. 31 First round of 6A playoffs.