Halstead splits

season opener

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School volleyball team opened the season with a triangular split Saturday in Halstead.

The triangular was supposed to be part of the Central Kansas League pre-season tournament in Hoisington, but was broken up into three sites.

Halstead downed Haven 25-16, 25-22; and fell to seventh-ranked (KVA, Class 4A) Nickerson 25-20, 16-25, 25-22.

Nickerson downed Haven 23-25, 25-13, 25-13.

Halstead plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. John-Hudson with Burrton.

Swathers fall

in triangular

LINDSBORG — The Hesston High School volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses Saturday at Lindsborg.

The triangular was supposed to be part of the Central Kansas League pre-season tournament.

Hesston fell to Hillsboro 25-10, 25-16; and eighth-ranked (KVA, Class 3A) Smoky Valley 25-15, 25-14. Hillsboro topped Smoky Valley 25-21, 18-25, 28-26.

"This was a tough draw for us to open the season, as we have just three returning players with varsity experience this season going up against two strong teams that have most of their players back from last year," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We served well throughout the day but struggled with passing, which limited our hitting options. As we get more comfortable playing with each other and gain confidence, we will reduce our errors and be able to be more aggressive in all aspects of the game. Today was a good chance to see where we are at right now and it gives us some court experience that we can build on. We are very grateful that we have the opportunity to play this season, and look forward to more opportunities to continue to become a better team."

Hesston plays Tuesday at Conway Springs and Thursday at Minneapolis with Hutchinson Trinity.

Hesston stats

Aces — Alex Martin 3, Sophia Becker 2, Anna Humphreys 1, Caryn Yoder 1, Harley Ferralez 1.

Kills — Becker 11, Martin 5, Addi Copeland 4, Yoder 2, Brooklyn Diederich 2, Katie Kueker 1, Ferralez 1, Brynn Johnston 1.

Assists — Ferralez 19, Humphreys 3, Martin 2.

Digs — Yoder 15, Martin 12, Ferralez 11, Humphreys 6, Kueker 2, Becker 1, Diederich 1.

Sedgwick sweeps

opening matches

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team, ranked fifth in the pre-season state coaches poll, claimed a triangular sweep Saturday in Sedgwick.

The matches were scheduled to be played as part of the Inman Invitational, which was broken up.

Sedgwick downed Cunningham 25-16, 25-12; and Remington 16-25, 25-13, 25-23.

Remington downed Cunningham 25-23, 27-25.

Sedgwick hosts Garden Plain and Bluestem Thursday. Remington plays Thursday at Eureka with Flinthills.