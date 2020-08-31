DERBY — The Newton High School girls’ golf team opened the season with two medals and a fourth-place team finish Monday at the six-team Derby Invitational at the Derby Golf & Country Club.

Host Derby won the meet with a team score of 179, four strokes better than Maize and nine strokes better than Campus. Newton was 14 strokes out of first at 193, followed by Goddard Eisenhower at 194 and Hutchinson at 208.

"The team was able to cut 36 strokes off of last year's finish," Newton coach Joanie Pauls said.

Lexie Ridder and Brooklyn Blasdel, each of Maize, tied Reaghan Martin of Hutchinson for top medalist honors at 41.

Newton’s Lindsey Warsnak finished in a three-way tie for fourth at 42, one stroke off the lead. She was awarded the fourth-place medal on the scorecard tie-breaker.

Mallory Seirer tied for eighth at 44. She placed ninth after a scorecard tie-breaker.

Other Newton golfers were Jaye Skinner, tied for 19th at 53; and Cadence Altum and Alyssa Lujano, both tied for 22nd at 54.

Each team had just five entries.

Newton is off until 3 p.m. Sept. 8, competing at the Salina Central Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Derby Inv.

Monday

Derby Golf & CC

Par 36, 5,377 yards

Team scores — Derby 179, Maize 183, Campus 188, Newton 193, Goddard Eisenhower 194, Hutchinson 208.

Individuals — 1. Lexie Ridder Mai. 41, T1. Brooklyn Blasdel Mai. 41, T1. Reaghan Martin Hut. 41, 4. Lindsey Warsnak New. 42, T4. Halle Rader Der. 42, T4. Sophie Martins Cam. 42, 7. Hannah Schaffer GE 43, 8. Macey Truitt Der. 44, T8. Mallory Seirer New. 44, 10. Kiley Maier Cam. 45, 11. Chloe Johnson Der. 46, T11. Meredith Russell GE 46, 13. Lauren Davis Der. 47, T13. Katy Johnson Der. 47, 15. Jaden Cain Cam. 48, 16. Olivia Allen Mai. 49, 17. Kayla Jensen GE 52, T17. Chloe Bartlett Mai. 52, 19. Abby Brewer GE 53, T19. Leah Shipman Cam. 53, T19. Jaye Skinner New. 53, 22. Riley Lusk Hut. 54, T22. Cadence Altum New. 54, T22. Alyssa Lujano New. 54, 25. Kortland Brunton Hut. 56, 26. Sarah Schwartz Hut. 57, T26. Melanie Pereira Mai. 57, 28. Lillian Roy GE 58, 29. Jaycilyn Moriasi Hut. 59, 30. Alicia Jaramillo Cam. 66.