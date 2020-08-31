SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal cross country team will have some rebuilding to do in the upcoming season.

Randy Lemon begins his third season as Sedgwick’s coach.

The Cardinal boys were seventh in the HOAL last season and eighth in regionals. The girls didn’t field enough runners from last season to score as a team.

Two letterwinners return from last season — Jordan Agee for the boys and sophomore Holly Tucker for the girls.

"Our best runner, a sophomore girl, chose to homeschool this year, and our only senior girl chose to not go out because her friend graduated and there is only one other returning girl previously referenced," Lemon said. "We graduated six senior boys and one senior girl."

Schedule

Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Regionals TBA

Oct. 31 State TBA