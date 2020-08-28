MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge High School football team will rely on six returning starters to pace improvement for the 2020 season.

Jeremiah Meeks begins his fourth season as the Wildcat head coach. He is 12-25 in his career. He is assisted by Courtney Moddelmog (OL), Bret Lange (Defensive coordinator and Josh Hubin (DB).

Moundridge was 4-5 last season, 2-3 in district play. The Wildcats lost its sole league game to Bennington 64-20. Moundridge fell to Hodgeman County 54-0 in the first round of the Eight-Man Division I playoffs. Hodgeman County reached the state semifinals.

Returning starters include Corbin Unruh (5-10,170, sr., QB-DB), Dalton Vogts (6-3,250, sr., OL-DL), Braden Schmidt (5-10,210, sr., OL-DL), Jon Scholloser (6-2,185, sr., LB-TE), Garret Dougherty (5-8,150, jr., RB-DB-K) and Anthony Everhart (5-8,150, jr. RB-DB).

Unruh was a first-team all-district pick and an all-state honorable mention. Vogts and Schlosser were both all-state honorable mentions. Everhart was a first-team all-district pick.

Unruh had 445 yards rushing with nine touchdowns and 873 yards passing with 12 touchdowns last season. He had 25 tackles and six interceptions on defense.

Schlosser had 447 yards receiving with five touchdowns. On defense, he had 67.5 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, an interception, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Dougherty had 225 yards rushing two two touchdowns. He also had 32 tackles with an interception. Everhart had 150 yards rushing with three touchdowns. He had 39 tackles.

"Our strengths will be our skill position players and QB," Meeks said. "We have a three-year starter at QB and are experienced with our RBs and our DBs and LBs. All these players say a lot of playing time as sophomore and juniors. We return one starter from our offensive line and this will be a spot that will take some time to develop and for them to gel."

Moundridge will face Medicine Lodge, Goessel, Attica-Argonia, Fairfield and Pretty Prairie in district play.

Schedule

Sept. 4 Chase County

Sept. 11 Macksville

Sept. 18 @ Bennington

Sept. 25 @ Medicine Lodge-d

Oct. 2 @ Goessel-d

Oct. 9 Attica-Argonia-h/d

Oct. 16 Fairfield-d

Oct. 23 @ Pretty Prairie-d

Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA

Nov. 6 Regionals TBA

Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA

Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA

Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA