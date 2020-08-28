SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School volleyball team will look to four returning starters to defend a Heart of America League title and try to move on to state.

Karen Stucky begins her 18th season as Cardinal head coach. She is 441-199 in her coaching career. She is assisted by Sarah Sampson.

Sedgwick was 38-2 last season, winning the HOAL at 9-0. Sedgwick won the Inman, Goessel and Herington invitationals, as well as the HOAL Post-Season Tournament.

Both losses last season came to Garden Plain. The second loss to the Owls came in the Class 2A sub-state finals. Garden Plain finished third in the Class 2A state tournament.

Returning starters include Taylinn Lacey (5-9, sr., OH), Madi Matson (5-6, sr., OH), Kami Matson (5-6, sr., S) and Alexa Scarlett (5-10, jr., MB).

Lacey and Kami Matson were both first-team All-HOAL picks last season. Scarlett was a second-team all-league selection.

Top freshmen newcomers include Logan Stucky (5-3, L) and Talya Sampson (5-8, Opp.).

Coach Stucky looks for Sterling to be the top contender for the Cardinals’ title. Top non-league foes include Garden Plain, Herington and Nickerson.

Schedule

Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 3 Garden Plain, Bluestem TBA

Sept. 8 Moundridge, Sterling, Inman 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Moundridge, Douglass, Goessel 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Moundridge, Berean Academy 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Kingman, Nickerson 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Herington Inv. TBA

Sept. 29 @ Ell-Saline w/Moundridge, Bennington 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Sterling w/Centre 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.

Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 30-21 State TBA