CIMARRON — In the first event of the fall season for Hays High sports, the HHS girls tennis team placed fourth in the Cimarron Invitational on Thursday.

No. 2 singles player Jamie Haddaway took second place at No. 2 singles. Kayler Wellbrock and Danica Scheve took second at No. 2 doubles.

Mylah Potter and Britnee Leiker were fifth at No. 1 doubles. No. 1 singles player Alexis White was sixth.

Haddaway won her first two matches against players from Ulysses and St. John, 6-0 and 6-2, before falling in No. 2 singles final, 6-1, to a player from Scott City.

After receiving a bye, Wellbrock and Scheve won their first match against Cimarron, 6-3. They then lost a close match to Tribune, 5-6 (4-7).

The Hays High Invitational is set for Thursday.

Cimarron Invitational

Team results

1. Scott City 24; 2. Tribune 23; 3. Cimarron 18; 4. Hays 17; 5. Ulysses 9; 6. S. Central 8; 7. St. John 4.

No. 1 singles

1. Nolan, Tribune; 2. Westergard, Scott City; 3. Osborn, Cimarron.

No. 2 singles

1. Mur, Scott City; 2. Haddaway, Hays; 3. Guesson, Tribune.

No. 1 doubles

1. Acton/Jantz, Cimarron; 2. Gutierrez/Myers, Scott City; 3. El. Goetz/ Em. Goetz, Cimarron.

No. 2 doubles

1. Walk/Schmidt, Tribune; 2. Scheve/Wellbrock, Hays; 3. Stoppel/Burnett, Scott City.

Hays High results

No. 1 singles

Dale, South Central, def. White, Hays, 6-3; Osborn, Cimarron, def. White, Hays, 6-4; Terrazas, Ulysses, def. White, Hays, 6-2.

No. 2 singles

Haddaway, Hays, def. Cortez, Ulysses, 6-0; Haddaway, Hays, def. Mur, St. John, 6-2; Doggett, Scott City, def. Haddaway, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles

Acton/Jantz, St. John, def. Potter/Leiker, Hays, 6-0; Potter/Leiker, Hays, def. Ewalt/Findley, Ulysses, 6-5 (7-5); El. Goetz/Em. Goetz, Cimarron, def. Potter/Leiker, 6-5 (11-9).

No. 2 doubles

Sheve/Welbrock, Hays, def. Carter/Kugler, Cimarron, 6-3; Knobbe/Lehman, Tribune, def. Scheve/Wellbrock, Hays, 6-5 (7-4).