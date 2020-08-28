GOESSEL — Goessel High School football coach Garrett Hiebert feels his team has the experience and depth needed to contend for league and playoff honors in 2020.

Hiebert begins his ninth season as head coach at Goessel, where he is 28-45.

The Bluebirds were 5-4 last season, 3-2 in the Wheat State League and 5-1 in Eight-Man I district play. Goessel fell to Lebo 58-8 in the first round of the playoffs last season.

"In the past couple of years, we have had many young players gain important Friday night

experience," Hiebert said. "We have gotten to the point where we have 10-plus kids returning who have already been on the field for meaningful varsity snaps. It will be important for our junior and senior classes to provide leadership and maturity to mentor our large group of freshmen and newcomers.

"We will continue to build an atmosphere where each player is invested in the success of each of their teammates just as much as they are invested in their own success. The idea that individuals succeed only when the team succeeds is important to us. Last year’s senior class was not big, but it will be important for us to find the right combination of kids in the right spots to replace them. More importantly, we must continue to grow and develop positive leaders each year. Coming off of a spring with no activities, I think the first month of the season will be especially important for building team chemistry and learning individual team roles."

Returning starters include Luke Wiens (5-8, 170, sr., QB-LB), Kale Funk (5-8, 155, sr., RB-DB), Eddie Gaeddert (6-2, 190, sr., OL-DL), Nate Zogleman (6-0, 160, sr., TE-DB), Caiden Duerksen (6-0, 170, jr., OL-DL), Logan Sterk (6-0, 160, jr., OL) and Dylan Riley (5-9, 160, jr., DL).

"Another goal of ours is to strive for precision in everything that we do – academics, warm ups, every rep at practice, and every play on Friday nights," Hiebert said. "Finally, we must have a great summer as a team in the weight room. We need to get bigger, faster, and stronger if we want to reach our goals. A challenge that we are looking forward to is competing with the best teams on our schedule. I am excited for us as a team and individuals to break through barriers and get better every day as we work towards our goals."

Schedule

Sept. 4 Canton-Galva

Sept. 11 @ Herington

Sept. 18 @ Little River

Sept. 25 Attica-Argonia-d

Oct. 2 Moundridge-d

Oct. 9 @ Fairfield-d

Oct. 16 Pretty Prairie-d

Oct. 23 @ Medicine Lodge-d

Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA

Nov. 6 Regionals TBA

Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA

Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA

Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA