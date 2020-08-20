Aug. 22 through 27

All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Aug. 22

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Houston @ Orlando 5 p.m. (ESPN).

Sunday, Aug. 23

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Aug. 24

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Houston @ Orlando 3 p.m. (TNT).

Tuesday, Aug. 25

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Aug. 26

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Houston @ Orlando (if necessary, time and TV TBA).

Thursday, Aug. 27

PREP TENNIS — Newton @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.; Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Aug. 28

PREP SOCCER — Wichita Homeschool @ Berean Academy 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Houston @ Orlando (if necessary, time and TV TBA).

Saturday, Aug. 29

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ AV-CTL Pre-Season Classic, Salt Hawk Activity Center, Hutchinson 8 a.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ CKL Pre-Season Tournament, Hoisington 9 a.m.; Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ Peabody-Burns Inv. 8 a.m.

PREP SOCCER — Newton @ McPherson 9 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports 1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Colorado 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Aug. 30

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Houston @ Orlando (if necessary, time and TV TBA).

