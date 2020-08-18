Newton High School opened its fall sports practices Monday in accordance with Kansas State High School Activities Association rules.

The Railers have seven teams preparing to open competition.

The football team opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Andover Central.

The volleyball team opens the season Aug. 29 in Hutchinson at the AV-CTL Pre-Season Classic.

The cross country team opens the season Sept. 3 at the Great Bend Invitational at Lake Barton.

The boys soccer team opens the season Aug. 29 at McPherson.

The girls tennis team opens the season Aug. 27 at the Salina Central Invitational.

The girls golf team opens the season Sept. 1 at the Derby Invitational at the Derby Golf and Country Club.

The gymnastics team opens the season Sept. 5 at the Shawnee Mission North Invitational at the Indian Creek Center. The gymnastics team will host the state meet this season, Oct. 23 at Ravenscroft Gym.

NOTE: All schedules are subject to change on short notice.