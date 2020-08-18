Bethel College football player Drannon Lenox has been named as a representative to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Association of Student-Athletes for the 2020-21 school year.

Lenox will serve as second vice chair for the ASA.

According to the news release from Bethel College, the ASA acts:

• To serve as the voice of all NAIA student-athletes in the NAIA's governance.

• To provide a platform for student-athletes to discuss issues of concern, offer feedback to NAIA membership and propose legislation or policy changes, as appropriate.

• To offer its members the opportunity to develop their leadership skills as they represent and empower all NAIA student-athletes.

Lenox also serves on the Student-Athlete Leadership Team at both Bethel and for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, which serves "the same function, to promote student-athletes and their interests at each respective level."

"It is the utmost honor and privilege to be selected to serve as the voice of student-athletes across the KCAC," Lenox said. "I truly believe we have one of the most unique and upcoming conferences in the nation and I couldn't be more excited to bring another level of awareness to the conference and to all of our student-athletes."

"We are excited to see Drannon serve in this role to represent the KCAC and Bethel College," BC athletic director Tony Hoops said. "He's an outstanding leader in our football program and on our campus. I look forward to seeing him take these leadership skills to be a voice that impacts the KCAC and the NAIA."

"It is an honor for the KCAC to have Drannon represent our 13 colleges on the NAIA-ASA and to be in a position of leadership within the group," said Karol Hunt, KCAC SALT Liason. "He represents the voice of our mostly rural and small-town settings and the KCAC's unique perspective."

"I am thrilled for Drannon to have been selected to represent the KCAC on the NAIA's Association for Student-Athletes," said Scott Crawford, commissioner of the KCAC. "This is a great honor for him and Bethel College. I look forward to getting updates from him on the concerns, successes and highlights of NAIA student-athletes from across the nation."

Lenox is a sophomore linebacker from Norman, Okla.