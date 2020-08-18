NOTE: All schedules subject to change on short notice or no notice.
FOOTBALL
NFL
Kansas City
Note: All preseason games were canceled
Sept. 10 Houston 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1)
Sept. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Sept. 28 @ Baltimore 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 4 New England 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Oct. 11 Las Vegas noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Oct. 15 @ Buffalo 7:20 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1, Amazon Prime, NFL Network)
Oct. 25 @ Denver 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Nov. 1 New York Jets noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Nov. 8 Carolina noon (KSAS, ch. 24.1)
Nov. 15 bye
Nov. 22 @ Las Vegas 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1)
Nov. 29 @ Tampa Bay 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Dec. 6 Denver 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1)
Dec. 13 @ Miami noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Dec. 20 @ New Orleans 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
Dec. 27 Atlanta noon (KSAS, ch. 24.1)
Jan. 3 Los Angeles Chargers noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)
College
KCAC
Bethel
Sept. 12 Avila 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 @ McPherson 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Sterling 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 Southwestern 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Tabor 2 p.m.
Oct. 17 Friends 1 p.m.
Oct. 24 Ottawa 1 p.m.
Oct. 31 BYE
Nov. 7 make up or Week 10
Nov. 14 make up or Week 11
Nov. 21 make up or Week 12
Nov. 7 or March 6 @ Saint Mary 1 p.m.
Nov. 14 or March 13 Kansas Wesleyan 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 or March 20 @ Bethany 1 p.m.
March 27 make up (if needed)TBA NAIA Playoffs TBA
Big 12
Kansas
Sept. 12 Coastal Carolina TBA
Sept. 26 @ Baylor TBA
Oct. 3 Oklahoma State TBA
Oct. 17 @ West Virginia TBA
Oct. 24 @ Kansas State TBA
Oct. 31 Iowa State TBA
Nov. 7 @ Oklalahoma TBA
Nov. 21 Texas TBA
Nov. 28 Texas Christian TBA
Dec. 5 @ Texas Tech TBA
TBA Big 12 Championship Game TBA
Kansas State
Sept. 12 Arkansas State TBA
Sept. 26 @ Oklahoma TBA
Oct. 3 Texas Tech TBA
Oct. 10 @ Texas Christian TBA
Oct. 24 Kansas TBA
Oct. 31 @ West Virginia TBA
Nov. 7 Oklahoma State TBA
Nov. 21 @ Iowa State TBA
Nov. 28 @ Baylor TBA
Dec. 5 Texas TBA
TBA Big 12 Championship Game TBA
High School
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
AV-CTL I
Newton
Sept. 4 Andover Central
Sept. 11 Derby
Sept. 18 @ Maize
Sept. 25 @ Hutchinson
Oct. 2 Maize South
Oct. 9 Goddard
Oct. 16 @ Salina South
Oct. 23 @ Campus
Oct. 30 Playoff First Round TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg 11 a.m.
CKL
Halstead
Sept. 4 @ Smoky Valley
Sept. 11 Nickerson
Sept. 18 @ Hoisington
Sept. 25 Andale-d
Oct. 2 Clearwater-d
Oct. 9 @ Hesston-d
Oct. 16 Wichita Collegiate-d
Oct. 23 @ Wichita Trinity Academy-d
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ TBA
Hesston
Sept. 4 Haven
Sept. 11 Hillsboro
Sept. 18 @ Pratt
Sept. 25 Wichita Collegiate-d
Oct. 2 @ Andale-d
Oct. 9 Halstead-d
Oct. 16 @ Wichita Trinity Academy-d
Oct. 23 @ Clearwater-d
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ TBA
HOAL 11-man
Remington
Sept. 4 Douglass
Sept. 11 Conway Springs-d
Sept. 18 @ Wichita Independent-d
Sept. 25 @ Sublette-d
Oct. 2 Stanton County-d
Oct. 9 @ Sedgwick-d
Oct. 16 @ Inman
Oct. 23 Elkhart-d
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ TBA
Sedgwick
Sept. 4 Sterling
Sept. 11 @ Wichita Independent
Sept. 18 Sublette
Sept. 25 @ Stanton County
Oct. 2 @ Ell-Saline
Oct. 9 Remington
Oct. 16 @ Elkhart
Oct. 23 Conway Springs
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ TBA
HOAL 8-man
Moundridge
Sept. 4 Chase County
Sept. 11 Macksville
Sept. 18 @ Bennington
Sept. 25 @ Medicine Lodge-d
Oct. 2 @ Goessel-d
Oct. 9 Attica-Argonia-h/d
Oct. 16 Fairfield-d
Oct. 23 @ Pretty Prairie-d
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA
Wheat State
(8-man)
Goessel
Sept. 4 Canton-Galva
Sept. 11 @ Herington
Sept. 18 @ Little River
Sept. 25 Attica-Argonia-d
Oct. 2 Moundridge-d
Oct. 9 @ Fairfield-d
Oct. 16 Pretty Prairie-d
Oct. 23 @ Medicine Lodge-d
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA
Peabody-Burns
Sept. 4 Little River
Sept. 11 @ Hutchinson Central Christian-d
Sept. 18 Stafford-d
Sept. 25 Tescott
Oct. 2 South Barber-d
Oct. 9 @ Caldwell-d
Oct. 16 South Haven-d
Oct. 23 @ Norwich-d
Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA
Nov. 6 Regionals TBA
Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA
Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA
Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA
6-man
Burrton
Sept. 4 Ashland 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 Fowler 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 @ Moscow
Sept. 25 @ Cunningham
Oct. 2 @ Deerfield 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 Pawnee Heights
Oct. 15 Rolla 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 TBA
Oct. 23 or 24 TBA
Oct. 30 or 31 TBA
TBA Wild West Bowl @ Dodge City TBA
VOLLEYBALL
College
KCAC
Bethel
*-conference match
Sept. 5 @ Kansas Wesleyan Inv. (vs. Kansas Wesleyan 10 a.m., vs. Dakota State 2 p.m., vs. College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 6 p.m.)
Sept. 8 @ Sterling 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Bobcat Classic (vs. Mount Marty 3 p.m., vs. Dakota State 7 p.m.)
Sept. 12 @ Bobcat Classic (vs. Mayville State 10 a.m., vs. Presentation 2 p.m.)
Sept. 15 @ Central Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 @ Northwest Oklahoma State 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 Sterling 7 p.m.-*
Sept. 29 Bethany 7 p.m.-*
Oct. 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 2 p.m.-*
Oct. 10 @ Kansas Wesleyan 3 p.m.-*
Oct. 13 @ Saint Mary 7 p.m.-*
Oct. 15 Friends 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 McPherson 7 p.m.-*
Oct. 21 @ Friends 7 p.m.-*
Oct. 24 Southwestern 7 p.m.-*
Oct. 27 @ Avila 7 p.m.-*
Oct. 31 @ Tabor TBA-*
Nov. 4 York 7 p.m.-*
Nov. 7 @ Ottawa noon-*
TBA KCAC Tournament TBA
TBA NAIA Tournament TBA
Junior College
Jayhawk
Hesston College
Season moved to spring
High School
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 29 AV-CTL Pre-Season Classic @ Salt Hawk Activity Center, Hutchinson 8 a.m.
Sept. 1 @ Maize South w/Garden City 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 Independence, Liberal 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 @ Maize w/Campus 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 22 Maize, Salina South 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 Newton Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 29 @ Hutchinson w/Derby 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 @ Salina South w/Derby 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 13 Hutchinson, Maize South 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 Andover, Campus 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-31 State @ Tony's Pizza Events Center, Salina TBA
CKL
Halstead
Aug. 29 CKL Pre-Season @ Hoisington 9 a.m.
Sept. 8 @ Kingman w/Pratt 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Conway Springs w/Wichita Trinity Academy 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 @ Haven w/Nickerson 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 22 @ Larned w/Hillsboro 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 Hesston, Hoisington 5 p.m.
Oct. 3 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 6 Smoky Valley 5 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Lyons 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-31 State TBA
Hesston
Aug. 29 CKL Pre-Season @ Hoisington 9 a.m.
Sept. 1 @ Conway Springs w/Moundridge 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Minneapolis w/Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.
Sept. 8 Hillsboro 5 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Lyons w/Haven 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 Garden Plain 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 @ Halstead w/Hoisington 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 Wichita Trinity Academy 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 @ Nickerson w/Lyons 5 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Southeast of Saline w/Beloit, Hoisington 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Council Grove Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 13 Pratt, Smoky Valley 5 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Maize South 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-31 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA
HOAL
Berean Academy
Sept. 1 @ Bluestem w/Central of Burden 5 p.m.
Sept. 4 Smokey Valley Homeschool 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Hutchinson Trinity, Marion, Remington 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Centre Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 15 @ Marion w/Inman, Sterling 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Moundridge, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Wakefield Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 29 Marion, Classical School of Wichita 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 @ Burrton Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 6 @ Remington w/Bennington, Ell-Saline 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Peabody-Burns w/Marion, Remington 3 p.m.
Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-21 State TBA
Moundridge
Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 1 @ Conway Springs w/Hesston 5 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Sedgwick w/Inman, Sterling 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Sedgwick w/Douglass, Goessel 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Berean Academy, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Salina Sacred Heart w/Southeast of Saline, Marion 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 @ Ell-Saline w/Sedgwick, Bennington 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 3 @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 6 @ Remington w/Hutchinson Trinity, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Little River w/Goessel 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-21 State TBA
Remington
Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 3 @ Eureka w/Flinthills 5 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Berean Academy w/Hutchinson Trinity, Marion 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Flinthills Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 15 @ Bennington w/Ell-Saline, Hutchinson Trinity 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 19 @ Humboldt Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 22 @ Hutchinson Trinity w/Cheney 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 @ Inman w/Hutchinson Trinity, Sterling 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 6 Hutchinson Trinity, Moundridge, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Peabody-Burns w/Berean Academy, Marion 3 p.m.
Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-21 State TBA
Sedgwick
Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 3 Garden Plain, Bluestem TBA
Sept. 8 Moundridge, Sterling, Inman 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 Moundridge, Douglass, Goessel 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Moundridge, Berean Academy 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Kingman, Nickerson 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Herington Inv. TBA
Sept. 29 @ Ell-Saline w/Moundridge, Bennington 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Sterling w/Centre 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-21 State TBA
Wheat State
Goessel
Sept. 1 Ell-Saline, Herington, Sterling 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Canton-Galva, Little River, Peabody-Burns 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 15 @ Wakefield w/Canton-Galva, Elyria Christian 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Sedgwick w/Douglass, Moundridge 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 Canton-Galva, Classical School of Wichita 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 29 @ Canton-Galva w/Centre, Rural Vista 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 6 @ Herington w/Canton-Galva, Solomon 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Little River w/Inman, Moundridge 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 WSL @ Little River 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-21 State TBA
Peabody-Burns
Aug. 29 Peabody-Burns Inv. 8 a.m.
Sept. 8 @ Goessel w/Canton-Galva, Little River 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Solomon Inv. 8 a.m.
Sept. 15 @ Centre quad 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 Home quad 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Wakefield Inv. 8 a.m.
Sept. 29 @ Little River quad 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 @ Little River quad 4 p.m.
Oct. 13 Home quad 3 p.m.
Oct. 17 WSL @ Little River 9 a.m.
Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 30-21 State TBA
HOPL
Burrton
Aug. 29 @ Peabody-Burns Inv. 8 a.m.
Sept. 1 @ St. John-Hudson w/Halstead
Sept. 8 @ Hutchinson Central Christian w/Skyline
Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 15 Macksville, Stafford, St. John-Hudson
Sept. 22 @ South Barber w/Pretty Prairie
Sept. 29 @ Cunningham w/Norwich
Oct. 3 Burrton Inv.
Oct. 13 Attica, Fairfield
Oct. 17 HOPL @ Norwich
Oct. 24 Sub-State
Oct. 30-31 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City or White Auditorium, Emporia
CROSS COUNTRY
College
KCAC
Bethel
Sept. 5 @ Central Oklahoma Inv.
Sept. 11 @ Kansas Wesleyan KCAC Preview
Sept. 19 @ Muthama-Rogers Inv. (Bethel XC course)
Sept. 26 @ Tabor Inv.
Oct. 10 @ Tiger Inv.
Oct. 24 @ Mid-States Classic, Winfield
Nov. 7 @ KCAC Championships TBA
Nov. 20 @ NAIA Championships TBA
Junior College
Jayhawk
Hesston College
Not set at press time
High School
AV-CTL I
Newton
Sept. 3 @ Great Bend Inv. (Lake Barton) 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Hays Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Rim Rock Classic (Rim Rock Farm, rural Lawrence) TBA
Oct. 3 Newton Inv. (Centennial Park) 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 17 AV-CTL I @ Lake Afton TBA
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA
CKL
Halstead
Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington GC) 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.
Oct. 15 CKL @ Wedgewood GC 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA
Hesston
Sept. 3 @ Smoky Valley Inv. (Lindsborg GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington CC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 CKL @ Wedgewood GC 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA
HOAL
Berean Academy
Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Buhler Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Sterling Inv. 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Moundridge
Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.
Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Remington
Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.
Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington CC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Sedgwick
Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State TBA
Wheat State
Goessel
Sept. 3 @ Abilene Inv. (Great Life Golf & Fitness) 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 HOPL-WSL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA
HOPL
Burrton
Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.
Oct. 15 HOPL-WSL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 Regionals TBA
Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA
SOCCER
College
KCAC
Bethel
Sept. 5 Benedictine (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 9 Central Christian (W 7 p.m.)
Sept. 11 @ USAO (M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 19 @ York (W 1:30 p.m., M 4 p.m.)
Sept. 23 Avila (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 26 @ Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 5:30 p.m., M 8 p.m.)
Oct. 2 Friends (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.)
Oct. 7 @ Kansas Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 10 McPherson (W 1 p.m., M 3:30 p.m.)
Oct. 13 Bethany (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 16 Ottawa (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 21 @ Southwestern (W 5:30 p.m., M 8 p.m.)
Oct. 24 @ Sterling (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.)
Oct. 28 @ Tabor (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 31 Saint Mary (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
TBA KCAC Tournament TBA
TBA NAIA Tournament TBA
Junior College
Jayhawk
Hesston College
Season moved to spring
High School Boys
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 29 @ McPherson 9 a.m.
Sept. 1 Goddard 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7-12 @ Titan Classic @ Wichita South TBA
Sept. 17 @ Andover 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Andover Central 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 Salina Central 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Campus 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Maize South 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Maize 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Arkansas City 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Derby 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Salina South 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 26-29 Regionals TBA
Nov. 3 State quarterfinals TBA
Nov. 6-7 State semifinals and finals @ Spring Hill TBA
Independent
Berean Academy
Aug. 28 Wichita Homeschool 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 TBA
Sept. 8 @ Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Heritage Christian Academy 2 p.m.
Sept. 15 Wichita Trinity Academy 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 Rose Hill 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Valley Center 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 @ Wichita Warriors (AYSO Fields) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 El Dorado 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Emporia 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 16 Classical School of Wichita 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Mulvane 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Buhler 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 26-29 Regionals TBA
Nov. 3 State quarterfinals TBA
Nov. 6-7 State semifinals and finals @ Stryker Complex, Wichita TBA
TENNIS
College
KCAC
Bethel
Sept. 11-12 @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield and Arkansas City
Sept. 18-19 @ KCAC Fall Championships TBA
Sept. 25-27 @ ITA Regional Championships TBA
High School Girls
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 27 @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 8 Newton Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 15 @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Andover Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 22 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Winfield Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 28 @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Hutchinson Inv. 10 a.m.
Oct. 5 AV-CTL I @ Salina South 8 a.m.
Oct. 10 Regionals TBA
Oct. 16-17 State @ Andover TBA
CKL
Hesston
Aug. 27 Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.
Sept. 1 @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Maize Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Smoky Valley Inv. 10 a.m.
Sept. 12 Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.
Sept. 17 Conway Springs, Central Plains @ Bethel 1 p.m.
Sept. 22 Hesston Inv. III 3 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 8 a.m.
Oct. 3 CKL @ Smoky Valley 9 a.m.
Oct. 10 Regionals TBA
Oct. 16-17 State @ Riverside Tennis Complex, Wichita TBA
GOLF
College
KCAC
Bethel
Sept. 14-15 @ Bethany Inv. (Salina Municipal GC)
Sept. 28-29 @ Central Christian Inv. (Turkey Creek GC)
Oct. 5-6 @ KCAC Match Play (Mariah Hills GC)
Junior College
Jayhawk
Hesston College
Season moved to spring
High School Girls
AV-CTL I
Newton
Sept. 1 @ Derby Inv. (Derby Golf & CC) 3 p.m.
Sept. 3 Newton Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 3 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 3 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 1 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.
Sept. 25 @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC) 9 a.m.
Sept. 30 @ Wichita North Inv. (Sim Park GC) 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.
Oct. 6 AV-CTL I @ Sand Creek Station 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 Regionals TBA
Oct. 19-20 State @ Salina Municipal GC TBA
GYMNASTICS
High School
Independent
Newton
Sept. 5 @ Shawnee Mission North Inv. (Indian Creek) 10 a.m.
Sept. 8 Emporia 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 @ Olathe South Inv. (Millcreek Center) 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 Newton Inv. 11 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Emporia 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. TBA
Oct. 23 State @ Newton 11 a.m.