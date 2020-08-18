Tuesday

Aug 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM


NOTE: All schedules subject to change on short notice or no notice.


FOOTBALL


NFL


Kansas City


Note: All preseason games were canceled


Sept. 10 Houston 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1)


Sept. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Sept. 28 @ Baltimore 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)


Oct. 4 New England 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Oct. 11 Las Vegas noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Oct. 15 @ Buffalo 7:20 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1, Amazon Prime, NFL Network)


Oct. 25 @ Denver 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Nov. 1 New York Jets noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Nov. 8 Carolina noon (KSAS, ch. 24.1)


Nov. 15 bye


Nov. 22 @ Las Vegas 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1)


Nov. 29 @ Tampa Bay 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Dec. 6 Denver 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1)


Dec. 13 @ Miami noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Dec. 20 @ New Orleans 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


Dec. 27 Atlanta noon (KSAS, ch. 24.1)


Jan. 3 Los Angeles Chargers noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)


College


KCAC


Bethel


Sept. 12 Avila 6 p.m.


Sept. 19 @ McPherson 6 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Sterling 6 p.m.


Oct. 3 Southwestern 6 p.m.


Oct. 10 @ Tabor 2 p.m.


Oct. 17 Friends 1 p.m.


Oct. 24 Ottawa 1 p.m.


Oct. 31 BYE


Nov. 7 make up or Week 10


Nov. 14 make up or Week 11


Nov. 21 make up or Week 12


Nov. 7 or March 6 @ Saint Mary 1 p.m.


Nov. 14 or March 13 Kansas Wesleyan 1 p.m.


Nov. 21 or March 20 @ Bethany 1 p.m.


March 27 make up (if needed)TBA NAIA Playoffs TBA


Big 12


Kansas


Sept. 12 Coastal Carolina TBA


Sept. 26 @ Baylor TBA


Oct. 3 Oklahoma State TBA


Oct. 17 @ West Virginia TBA


Oct. 24 @ Kansas State TBA


Oct. 31 Iowa State TBA


Nov. 7 @ Oklalahoma TBA


Nov. 21 Texas TBA


Nov. 28 Texas Christian TBA


Dec. 5 @ Texas Tech TBA


TBA Big 12 Championship Game TBA


Kansas State


Sept. 12 Arkansas State TBA


Sept. 26 @ Oklahoma TBA


Oct. 3 Texas Tech TBA


Oct. 10 @ Texas Christian TBA


Oct. 24 Kansas TBA


Oct. 31 @ West Virginia TBA


Nov. 7 Oklahoma State TBA


Nov. 21 @ Iowa State TBA


Nov. 28 @ Baylor TBA


Dec. 5 Texas TBA


TBA Big 12 Championship Game TBA


High School


(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)


AV-CTL I


Newton


Sept. 4 Andover Central


Sept. 11 Derby


Sept. 18 @ Maize


Sept. 25 @ Hutchinson


Oct. 2 Maize South


Oct. 9 Goddard


Oct. 16 @ Salina South


Oct. 23 @ Campus


Oct. 30 Playoff First Round TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg 11 a.m.


CKL


Halstead


Sept. 4 @ Smoky Valley


Sept. 11 Nickerson


Sept. 18 @ Hoisington


Sept. 25 Andale-d


Oct. 2 Clearwater-d


Oct. 9 @ Hesston-d


Oct. 16 Wichita Collegiate-d


Oct. 23 @ Wichita Trinity Academy-d


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ TBA


Hesston


Sept. 4 Haven


Sept. 11 Hillsboro


Sept. 18 @ Pratt


Sept. 25 Wichita Collegiate-d


Oct. 2 @ Andale-d


Oct. 9 Halstead-d


Oct. 16 @ Wichita Trinity Academy-d


Oct. 23 @ Clearwater-d


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ TBA


HOAL 11-man


Remington


Sept. 4 Douglass


Sept. 11 Conway Springs-d


Sept. 18 @ Wichita Independent-d


Sept. 25 @ Sublette-d


Oct. 2 Stanton County-d


Oct. 9 @ Sedgwick-d


Oct. 16 @ Inman


Oct. 23 Elkhart-d


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ TBA


Sedgwick


Sept. 4 Sterling


Sept. 11 @ Wichita Independent


Sept. 18 Sublette


Sept. 25 @ Stanton County


Oct. 2 @ Ell-Saline


Oct. 9 Remington


Oct. 16 @ Elkhart


Oct. 23 Conway Springs


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ TBA


HOAL 8-man


Moundridge


Sept. 4 Chase County


Sept. 11 Macksville


Sept. 18 @ Bennington


Sept. 25 @ Medicine Lodge-d


Oct. 2 @ Goessel-d


Oct. 9 Attica-Argonia-h/d


Oct. 16 Fairfield-d


Oct. 23 @ Pretty Prairie-d


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA


Wheat State


(8-man)


Goessel


Sept. 4 Canton-Galva


Sept. 11 @ Herington


Sept. 18 @ Little River


Sept. 25 Attica-Argonia-d


Oct. 2 Moundridge-d


Oct. 9 @ Fairfield-d


Oct. 16 Pretty Prairie-d


Oct. 23 @ Medicine Lodge-d


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA


Peabody-Burns


Sept. 4 Little River


Sept. 11 @ Hutchinson Central Christian-d


Sept. 18 Stafford-d


Sept. 25 Tescott


Oct. 2 South Barber-d


Oct. 9 @ Caldwell-d


Oct. 16 South Haven-d


Oct. 23 @ Norwich-d


Oct. 29 or 30 Bi District or Week 9 wild card TBA


Nov. 6 Regionals TBA


Nov. 13 Sectionals TBA


Nov. 20 Sub-State TBA


Nov. 28 State @ Fischer Field, Newton TBA


6-man


Burrton


Sept. 4 Ashland 6 p.m.


Sept. 11 Fowler 6 p.m.


Sept. 18 @ Moscow


Sept. 25 @ Cunningham


Oct. 2 @ Deerfield 5 p.m.


Oct. 9 Pawnee Heights


Oct. 15 Rolla 5 p.m.


Oct. 20 TBA


Oct. 23 or 24 TBA


Oct. 30 or 31 TBA


TBA Wild West Bowl @ Dodge City TBA


VOLLEYBALL


College


KCAC


Bethel


*-conference match


Sept. 5 @ Kansas Wesleyan Inv. (vs. Kansas Wesleyan 10 a.m., vs. Dakota State 2 p.m., vs. College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 6 p.m.)


Sept. 8 @ Sterling 7 p.m.


Sept. 11 @ Bobcat Classic (vs. Mount Marty 3 p.m., vs. Dakota State 7 p.m.)


Sept. 12 @ Bobcat Classic (vs. Mayville State 10 a.m., vs. Presentation 2 p.m.)


Sept. 15 @ Central Christian 7 p.m.


Sept. 19 @ Northwest Oklahoma State 1 p.m.


Sept. 24 Sterling 7 p.m.-*


Sept. 29 Bethany 7 p.m.-*


Oct. 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 2 p.m.-*


Oct. 10 @ Kansas Wesleyan 3 p.m.-*


Oct. 13 @ Saint Mary 7 p.m.-*


Oct. 15 Friends 7 p.m.


Oct. 17 McPherson 7 p.m.-*


Oct. 21 @ Friends 7 p.m.-*


Oct. 24 Southwestern 7 p.m.-*


Oct. 27 @ Avila 7 p.m.-*


Oct. 31 @ Tabor TBA-*


Nov. 4 York 7 p.m.-*


Nov. 7 @ Ottawa noon-*


TBA KCAC Tournament TBA


TBA NAIA Tournament TBA


Junior College


Jayhawk


Hesston College


Season moved to spring


High School


AV-CTL I


Newton


Aug. 29 AV-CTL Pre-Season Classic @ Salt Hawk Activity Center, Hutchinson 8 a.m.


Sept. 1 @ Maize South w/Garden City 5 p.m.


Sept. 10 Independence, Liberal 5 p.m.


Sept. 15 @ Maize w/Campus 5 p.m.


Sept. 19 @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 22 Maize, Salina South 5 p.m.


Sept. 26 Newton Inv. 8:30 a.m.


Sept. 29 @ Hutchinson w/Derby 5 p.m.


Oct. 6 @ Salina South w/Derby 5 p.m.


Oct. 10 @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.


Oct. 13 Hutchinson, Maize South 5 p.m.


Oct. 20 Andover, Campus 5 p.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-31 State @ Tony's Pizza Events Center, Salina TBA


CKL


Halstead


Aug. 29 CKL Pre-Season @ Hoisington 9 a.m.


Sept. 8 @ Kingman w/Pratt 5 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Conway Springs w/Wichita Trinity Academy 5 p.m.


Sept. 15 @ Haven w/Nickerson 5 p.m.


Sept. 19 @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 22 @ Larned w/Hillsboro 5 p.m.


Sept. 29 Hesston, Hoisington 5 p.m.


Oct. 3 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 9 a.m.


Oct. 6 Smoky Valley 5 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Lyons 5 p.m.


Oct. 17 @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-31 State TBA


Hesston


Aug. 29 CKL Pre-Season @ Hoisington 9 a.m.


Sept. 1 @ Conway Springs w/Moundridge 5 p.m.


Sept. 3 @ Minneapolis w/Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.


Sept. 8 Hillsboro 5 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Lyons w/Haven 5 p.m.


Sept. 24 Garden Plain 7 p.m.


Sept. 29 @ Halstead w/Hoisington 5 p.m.


Oct. 1 Wichita Trinity Academy 5 p.m.


Oct. 6 @ Nickerson w/Lyons 5 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Southeast of Saline w/Beloit, Hoisington 5 p.m.


Oct. 10 @ Council Grove Inv. 9 a.m.


Oct. 13 Pratt, Smoky Valley 5 p.m.


Oct. 15 @ Maize South 5 p.m.


Oct. 17 @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-31 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA


HOAL


Berean Academy


Sept. 1 @ Bluestem w/Central of Burden 5 p.m.


Sept. 4 Smokey Valley Homeschool 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 8 Hutchinson Trinity, Marion, Remington 6 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Centre Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 15 @ Marion w/Inman, Sterling 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Moundridge, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Wakefield Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 29 Marion, Classical School of Wichita 6 p.m.


Oct. 3 @ Burrton Inv. 9 a.m.


Oct. 6 @ Remington w/Bennington, Ell-Saline 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Peabody-Burns w/Marion, Remington 3 p.m.


Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-21 State TBA


Moundridge


Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 1 @ Conway Springs w/Hesston 5 p.m.


Sept. 8 @ Sedgwick w/Inman, Sterling 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Sedgwick w/Douglass, Goessel 4 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Berean Academy, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Salina Sacred Heart w/Southeast of Saline, Marion 5 p.m.


Sept. 29 @ Ell-Saline w/Sedgwick, Bennington 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 3 @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.


Oct. 6 @ Remington w/Hutchinson Trinity, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Little River w/Goessel 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-21 State TBA


Remington


Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 3 @ Eureka w/Flinthills 5 p.m.


Sept. 8 @ Berean Academy w/Hutchinson Trinity, Marion 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Flinthills Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 15 @ Bennington w/Ell-Saline, Hutchinson Trinity 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 19 @ Humboldt Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 22 @ Hutchinson Trinity w/Cheney 6 p.m.


Sept. 29 @ Inman w/Hutchinson Trinity, Sterling 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 6 Hutchinson Trinity, Moundridge, Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Peabody-Burns w/Berean Academy, Marion 3 p.m.


Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-21 State TBA


Sedgwick


Aug. 29 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 3 Garden Plain, Bluestem TBA


Sept. 8 Moundridge, Sterling, Inman 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 Moundridge, Douglass, Goessel 4 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Marion w/Moundridge, Berean Academy 5:45 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Kingman, Nickerson 6 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Herington Inv. TBA


Sept. 29 @ Ell-Saline w/Moundridge, Bennington 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Sterling w/Centre 5:45 p.m.


Oct. 17 HOAL @ Marion 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-21 State TBA


Wheat State


Goessel


Sept. 1 Ell-Saline, Herington, Sterling 6 p.m.


Sept. 8 Canton-Galva, Little River, Peabody-Burns 6 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.


Sept. 15 @ Wakefield w/Canton-Galva, Elyria Christian 6 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Sedgwick w/Douglass, Moundridge 6 p.m.


Sept. 22 Canton-Galva, Classical School of Wichita 6 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.


Sept. 29 @ Canton-Galva w/Centre, Rural Vista 6 p.m.


Oct. 3 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.


Oct. 6 @ Herington w/Canton-Galva, Solomon 6 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Little River w/Inman, Moundridge 6 p.m.


Oct. 17 WSL @ Little River 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-21 State TBA


Peabody-Burns


Aug. 29 Peabody-Burns Inv. 8 a.m.


Sept. 8 @ Goessel w/Canton-Galva, Little River 6 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Solomon Inv. 8 a.m.


Sept. 15 @ Centre quad 4 p.m.


Sept. 22 Home quad 6 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Wakefield Inv. 8 a.m.


Sept. 29 @ Little River quad 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 6 @ Little River quad 4 p.m.


Oct. 13 Home quad 3 p.m.


Oct. 17 WSL @ Little River 9 a.m.


Oct. 24 Sub-State TBA


Oct. 30-21 State TBA


HOPL


Burrton


Aug. 29 @ Peabody-Burns Inv. 8 a.m.


Sept. 1 @ St. John-Hudson w/Halstead


Sept. 8 @ Hutchinson Central Christian w/Skyline


Sept. 12 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.


Sept. 15 Macksville, Stafford, St. John-Hudson


Sept. 22 @ South Barber w/Pretty Prairie


Sept. 29 @ Cunningham w/Norwich


Oct. 3 Burrton Inv.


Oct. 13 Attica, Fairfield


Oct. 17 HOPL @ Norwich


Oct. 24 Sub-State


Oct. 30-31 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City or White Auditorium, Emporia


CROSS COUNTRY


College


KCAC


Bethel


Sept. 5 @ Central Oklahoma Inv.


Sept. 11 @ Kansas Wesleyan KCAC Preview


Sept. 19 @ Muthama-Rogers Inv. (Bethel XC course)


Sept. 26 @ Tabor Inv.


Oct. 10 @ Tiger Inv.


Oct. 24 @ Mid-States Classic, Winfield


Nov. 7 @ KCAC Championships TBA


Nov. 20 @ NAIA Championships TBA


Junior College


Jayhawk


Hesston College


Not set at press time


High School


AV-CTL I


Newton


Sept. 3 @ Great Bend Inv. (Lake Barton) 4 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Hays Inv. 4 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Rim Rock Classic (Rim Rock Farm, rural Lawrence) TBA


Oct. 3 Newton Inv. (Centennial Park) 9:30 a.m.


Oct. 17 AV-CTL I @ Lake Afton TBA


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA


CKL


Halstead


Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington GC) 4 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.


Oct. 1 Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.


Oct. 15 CKL @ Wedgewood GC 4 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA


Hesston


Sept. 3 @ Smoky Valley Inv. (Lindsborg GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington CC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.


Oct. 6 @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 15 CKL @ Wedgewood GC 4 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA


HOAL


Berean Academy


Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Buhler Inv. 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 22 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Sterling Inv. 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA


Moundridge


Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.


Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA


Remington


Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.


Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington CC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.


Oct. 6 @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.


Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA


Sedgwick


Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.


Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State TBA


Wheat State


Goessel


Sept. 3 @ Abilene Inv. (Great Life Golf & Fitness) 4 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.


Oct. 15 HOPL-WSL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA


HOPL


Burrton


Sept. 3 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Swather Special (Hesston GC) 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.


Oct. 8 Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 5 p.m.


Oct. 15 HOPL-WSL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.


Oct. 24 Regionals TBA


Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA


SOCCER


College


KCAC


Bethel


Sept. 5 Benedictine (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


Sept. 9 Central Christian (W 7 p.m.)


Sept. 11 @ USAO (M 7:30 p.m.)


Sept. 19 @ York (W 1:30 p.m., M 4 p.m.)


Sept. 23 Avila (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


Sept. 26 @ Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 5:30 p.m., M 8 p.m.)


Oct. 2 Friends (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.)


Oct. 7 @ Kansas Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


Oct. 10 McPherson (W 1 p.m., M 3:30 p.m.)


Oct. 13 Bethany (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


Oct. 16 Ottawa (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


Oct. 21 @ Southwestern (W 5:30 p.m., M 8 p.m.)


Oct. 24 @ Sterling (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.)


Oct. 28 @ Tabor (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


Oct. 31 Saint Mary (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)


TBA KCAC Tournament TBA


TBA NAIA Tournament TBA


Junior College


Jayhawk


Hesston College


Season moved to spring


High School Boys


AV-CTL I


Newton


Aug. 29 @ McPherson 9 a.m.


Sept. 1 Goddard 6:30 p.m.


Sept. 3 Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.


Sept. 7-12 @ Titan Classic @ Wichita South TBA


Sept. 17 @ Andover 6:30 p.m.


Sept. 22 Andover Central 6:30 p.m.


Sept. 29 Salina Central 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Campus 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 6 Maize South 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 8 @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Maize 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 15 Arkansas City 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 20 Derby 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 22 @ Salina South 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 26-29 Regionals TBA


Nov. 3 State quarterfinals TBA


Nov. 6-7 State semifinals and finals @ Spring Hill TBA


Independent


Berean Academy


Aug. 28 Wichita Homeschool 5:30 p.m.


Sept. 3 TBA


Sept. 8 @ Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 12 @ Heritage Christian Academy 2 p.m.


Sept. 15 Wichita Trinity Academy 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 17 Rose Hill 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 22 Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 4:30 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Valley Center 6:30 p.m.


Sept. 29 @ Wichita Warriors (AYSO Fields) 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 3 @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 4 p.m.


Oct. 8 El Dorado 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 13 @ Emporia 6:15 p.m.


Oct. 16 Classical School of Wichita 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 19 @ Mulvane 6:30 p.m.


Oct. 22 Buhler 4:30 p.m.


Oct. 26-29 Regionals TBA


Nov. 3 State quarterfinals TBA


Nov. 6-7 State semifinals and finals @ Stryker Complex, Wichita TBA


TENNIS


College


KCAC


Bethel


Sept. 11-12 @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield and Arkansas City


Sept. 18-19 @ KCAC Fall Championships TBA


Sept. 25-27 @ ITA Regional Championships TBA


High School Girls


AV-CTL I


Newton


Aug. 27 @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 3 @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 8 Newton Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 15 @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 17 @ Andover Inv. 9 a.m.


Sept. 22 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 24 @ Winfield Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 28 @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Hutchinson Inv. 10 a.m.


Oct. 5 AV-CTL I @ Salina South 8 a.m.


Oct. 10 Regionals TBA


Oct. 16-17 State @ Andover TBA


CKL


Hesston


Aug. 27 Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.


Sept. 1 @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 3 @ Maize Inv. 3 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Smoky Valley Inv. 10 a.m.


Sept. 12 Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.


Sept. 17 Conway Springs, Central Plains @ Bethel 1 p.m.


Sept. 22 Hesston Inv. III 3 p.m.


Sept. 26 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 8 a.m.


Oct. 3 CKL @ Smoky Valley 9 a.m.


Oct. 10 Regionals TBA


Oct. 16-17 State @ Riverside Tennis Complex, Wichita TBA


GOLF


College


KCAC


Bethel


Sept. 14-15 @ Bethany Inv. (Salina Municipal GC)


Sept. 28-29 @ Central Christian Inv. (Turkey Creek GC)


Oct. 5-6 @ KCAC Match Play (Mariah Hills GC)


Junior College


Jayhawk


Hesston College


Season moved to spring


High School Girls


AV-CTL I


Newton


Sept. 1 @ Derby Inv. (Derby Golf & CC) 3 p.m.


Sept. 3 Newton Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 3 p.m.


Sept. 8 @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 3 p.m.


Sept. 10 @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 1 p.m.


Sept. 21 @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.


Sept. 25 @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC) 9 a.m.


Sept. 30 @ Wichita North Inv. (Sim Park GC) 1:30 p.m.


Oct. 1 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.


Oct. 6 AV-CTL I @ Sand Creek Station 10 a.m.


Oct. 12 Regionals TBA


Oct. 19-20 State @ Salina Municipal GC TBA


GYMNASTICS


High School


Independent


Newton


Sept. 5 @ Shawnee Mission North Inv. (Indian Creek) 10 a.m.


Sept. 8 Emporia 6 p.m.


Sept. 15 @ Olathe South Inv. (Millcreek Center) 6 p.m.


Oct. 3 Newton Inv. 11 a.m.


Oct. 12 @ Emporia 6 p.m.


Oct. 15 @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. TBA


Oct. 23 State @ Newton 11 a.m.