TOPEKA, Kan. – Washburn men's basketball coach Brett Ballard has announced the addition of Jonathan Raney to the Ichabod bench.

For the past three seasons, Raney has served as the head coach at Bishop Seabury Academy in Lawrence finishing the season 22-2 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He has also spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach with the KC Run GMC summer program.

"Coach Raney has been a very successful head high school and junior college coach, so I love the knowledge and experience that he is bringing to our program," Ballard said. "He is a former player and has worked with one of the top AAU programs in Kansas City the past six years so I have seen first-hand how well he connects and can relate to players. He has great recruiting connections and will help us continue to bring in high level talent. Most importantly I know what type of man, husband and father he is his. His energy, character and integrity fit our culture and he will be a great role model for our student athletes."

While at Bishop Seabury he led the team to a 51-18 record with two state high school tournament appearances coaching four all-state players en route to 2A coach of the year honors. Raney spent three seasons as the assistant coach to former Kansas Jayhawk Billy Thomas at The Barstow School in Kansas City (Mo). Raney helped the team to a 76-12 record and back to back MSHSAA state championship games, including the 2015 State championship.

Raney spent three seasons as the head coach at Labette Community College going 50-43 coaching six all-conference players sending 12 players to four-year schools including five NCAA Division I signees. Raney also served as a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State from 2009-11 and was an assistant men's coach at Cowley County during the 2006-07 school year and at Hill Junior College during the 2004-05 season.

Raney played the 2001-03 seasons at Fort Hays State going 44-15 overall with an NCAA Tournament appearance his senior year en route to all-RMAC honors. He played his first two seasons at Cowley County collecting a two-year record of 49-14.

Raney earned his master's degree in health and human performance in 2011 from Fort Hays State and his bachelor's degree in information networking and telecommunications in 2004.

Raney lives in Lawrence his wife, Fernanda, with their two children, Jackson and Gabriela.

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Ballard for entrusting me with this opportunity," Raney said. "He is someone that I've known and respected for a long time. To have the opportunity to coach with him at such a great place like Washburn is an honor for my family and I. Coach Ballard is a winner, he does it the right way but most importantly he is about developing young men both on and off the court, which is something that drives me as a coach everyday. This program embodies the word family and it starts at the top. I want to thank all the coaches I've played for and coached with as well as all my former players for helping to prepare me for this opportunity. I want to thank the search committee for the time and effort they put in and I'm excited to work with great people at such a special place. Go Bods!"